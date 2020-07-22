Avoid harm with new guide for survival in a hostile world of hazards

Certified safety professional Frank Safetyman Burg presents guidance in ‘Nobody Cares’

/EIN News/ -- WOODSTOCK, Ill., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank Safetyman Burg urges people to think twice before they act, recognize potential hazards and solve problems with life-saving guidance from him. He offers help on these topics in his new book “Nobody Cares: The Story of the World from Safetyman” (published by Archway Publishing).

“We each need to examine our world with an understanding that we need a plan to look after ourselves and that we need dedicated experts to take action for our protection before it is too late,” Burg states.

Due to survivor’s guilt associated with a childhood incident, the author has held a lifelong interest in human behavior and safety and health that led him into a career with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Using his work experience in that field, Burg shares basic principles of safety and health. In “Nobody Cares” he discusses how to prevent serious accidents with common sense, eliminate the root causes of risks, learn what it takes to pursue a career in safety and health, and recognize limitations and determine when experts are needed.

“It’s not easy for me to say that we don’t care about other people. One of my friends and associates says, ‘Until it’s them or theirs, nobody cares.’ That is just about right,” Burg explains. “We like to think of ourselves as gentle caring people, but is that really who we are? How many genuinely caring people do you know? The truth of the matter get back into our animal nature-our roots for survival of the fittest.”

“Nobody Cares” is available for purchase online on Archway’s website at: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001255752

“Nobody Cares”

By Frank Safetyman Burg

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 390 pages | ISBN 9781480890992

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 390 pages | ISBN 9781480891012

E-Book | 390 pages | ISBN 9781480891005

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Frank Safetyman Burg is a certified safety professional and a registered professional safety engineer. He has made occupational safety and health his life’s work. He earned a master’s degree in ergonomics from the University of Wisconsin, worked for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for 18 years as a compliance officer, and as a program director and trainer at the OSHA National Training Institute. He was a corporate safety director for Fischbach and Moore Inc., a large electrical contractor. For the last 26 years, he has been president of Accident Prevention Corp., a safety, health, and environmental consulting firm. His website www.safetyman.com has more information.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 888-242-5904 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com