Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income of $21.7 million and Year-to-Date Net Income of $84.5 million

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $21.7 million or $0.34 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 67.3% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 75.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $84.5 million or $1.38 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2020 compared to net income of $170.6 million or $2.91 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2020:

Comparative information to the first quarter of 2020

Total assets increased by $4.7 billion, including $3.3 billion of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, net of fees.

Total loans increased by $3.6 billion, including $3.3 billion of PPP loans, net of fees.

° Lines of credit utilization declined to approximately 49% at June 30, 2020 as compared to approximately 56% at March 31, 2020.

° Lines of credit utilization declined to approximately 49% at June 30, 2020 as compared to approximately 56% at March 31, 2020. Total deposits increased by $4.2 billion, primarily related to both PPP lending and organic growth of retail deposits.

Net interest income increased by $1.7 million as the impact of a $5.1 billion increase in average earning assets was partially offset by a 39 basis point decline in net interest margin. The decline in net interest margin was largely due to declining interest rates and excess short–term liquidity on the balance sheet.

The loans to deposits ratio ended the second quarter of 2020 at 88.1% as compared to 88.4% at prior quarter end. Excluding PPP loans, the loans to deposits ratio ended the second quarter of 2020 at 78.7%.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $54.0 million to $102.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $48.3 million in the prior quarter.

° Loans originated for sale in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $2.2 billion as compared to $1.2 billion in the prior quarter.

° Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to a decline of $10.4 million in the prior quarter.

° Accrued $7.2 million of additional contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisitions of mortgage operations in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $329,000 in the prior quarter, which was recorded in other non-interest expense.

° Loans originated for sale in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $2.2 billion as compared to $1.2 billion in the prior quarter. ° Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to a decline of $10.4 million in the prior quarter. ° Accrued $7.2 million of additional contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisitions of mortgage operations in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $329,000 in the prior quarter, which was recorded in other non-interest expense. Provision for credit losses of $135.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Provision for credit losses increased by $82.1 million from $53.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increased provision for credit losses expense in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily related to generally deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which are an input in the Company's Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") models.

Recorded net charge-offs of $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, of which $9.5 million were previously reserved for, as compared to net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-performing assets totaled $198.5 million as of June 30, 2020, or 0.46% of total assets, as compared to $190.4 million, or 0.49% of total assets, as of the prior quarter end.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.85% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2020, up from 1.26% as of the prior quarter end.

Incurred acquisition related costs of $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Other highlights of the second quarter of 2020

Paid $2.6 million of COVID-19 related salary incentives to non-executive personnel.

Originated $3.4 billion of PPP loans which generated net fees of $91.0 million to be recognized over the estimated life of the PPP loans. Fees are recognized on a level yield basis which incorporates estimates of the timing of customer requested forgiveness, Small Business Administration ("SBA") approval of forgiveness and the repayment timing from the SBA.

Recorded COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers with aggregate outstanding balances of approximately $1.7 billion or 9% of total loans, excluding PPP loans and premium finance receivables. The modifications primarily changed terms to interest-only payments or full payment deferrals.

Completed a preferred stock issuance which generated proceeds of $278.4 million, net of the underwriting discount, which contributed to increasing estimated Tier 1 and Total Capital ratios to 10.1% and 12.8%, respectively.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very proud of the extraordinary effort put forth by our employees to support our customers and our communities amid the challenges of COVID-19. Wintrust reported net income of $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, down from $62.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. However, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP), increased by $22.7 million over the previous quarter and $35.0 million over the second quarter of 2019. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $4.7 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $9.9 billion higher than the end of the second quarter of 2019. The second quarter of 2020 was characterized by significant balance sheet growth, declining net interest margin, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased provision for credit losses and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company grew total loans by $3.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020 including $3.3 billion related to PPP lending. The Company experienced significant growth in its commercial insurance premium finance and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios partially offset by a decline in its commercial portfolio. Growth in the commercial insurance premium finance portfolio was in part due to hardening insurance market conditions driving the average size of new commercial insurance premium finance receivables to approximately $38,000 in the second quarter as compared to $31,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The decline in the commercial loan portfolio is primarily attributed to paydowns in the second quarter of 2020 related to both existing customers receiving PPP loans and repayment of balances that were drawn in the first quarter of 2020. As a result, credit line utilization was approximately 49% at June 30, 2020 as compared to approximately 56% at March 31, 2020. Total deposits increased by $4.2 billion as compared to the first quarter of 2020 including $2.6 billion of non-interest bearing deposit growth primarily related to PPP lending. In addition, the Company continued to grow organic retail deposits including its MaxSafeTM deposit products which grew by $482 million in the second quarter of 2020. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.1% and we are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to earning asset growth but was partially offset by a 39 basis point decline in the net interest margin. The decline in net interest margin was primarily due to downward repricing of variable rate loans and an increase in interest bearing cash balances, partially offset by favorable repricing of interest bearing deposits and accretion of PPP fees. At this point, the majority of our variable rate loan portfolio has repriced to reflect the low interest rate environment. As such, excluding the impact of PPP fees, we expect to be able to mitigate potential future loan yield compression with improvement in pricing on interest bearing deposits. Further, to the extent we identify prudent opportunities to deploy excess liquidity, we may be able to improve net interest margin."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered a record quarter of mortgage banking revenue in light of the demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2020 were $2.2 billion, as compared to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020. As a result of increases in both current and forecasted revenues given the favorable mortgage banking environment, the Company recorded increased contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisitions of mortgage operations. Additionally, the Company recorded a $7.4 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. The strong quarter of mortgage performance contributed to reporting a 0.93% net overhead ratio for the second quarter of 2020. We believe the third quarter of 2020 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded provision for credit losses of $135.1 million in the second quarter primarily related to generally deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net charge-offs totaled $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, of which $9.5 million were previously reserved for, as compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The level of non-performing assets increased by $8.1 million to $198.5 million. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.85% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mindful of the challenges ahead, Mr. Wehmer noted, "We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. In the second quarter of 2020, we completed a preferred stock issuance to bolster our capital position. We believe the Company has adequate liquidity and capital to effectively manage through the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "We remain committed to supporting our community, including the well-being and safety of our customers and employees. We believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong and were particularly enhanced as a result of our successful participation in PPP lending. However, we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2020. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

A PDF accompanying this announcement can be found at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33d15dc8-146d-4f4d-b842-5c498ea282c9

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $4.7 billion in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $3.6 billion increase in loans and a $2.1 billion increase in interest bearing deposits with banks, partially offset by a $513 million decrease in investment securities and a $502 million decrease in trade date securities receivables. The Company believes that the $4.0 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of June 30, 2020 provides more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

Total liabilities grew by $4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020 resulting primarily from a $4.2 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits included $2.6 billion of non-interest bearing deposit growth primarily related to PPP funding. In addition, the Company successfully grew deposits in the second quarter through organic retail channels including continued success of MaxSafeTM deposit products which grew by $482 million in the second quarter. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.1%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $263.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $3.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The $1.7 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was attributable to the impact of a $5.1 billion increase in average earning assets. This impact was partially offset by a 39 basis point decline in net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.12% (3.14% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020 and 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2019. The 39 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was attributable to a 68 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and a seven basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by a 36 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The 68 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a 60 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with an increased balance and reduced yield on interest bearing cash. The 36 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the second quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 39 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the decreased interest rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $373.2 million as of June 30, 2020 an increase of $119.7 million as compared to $253.5 million as of March 31, 2020. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and purchased loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

The provision for credit losses totaled $135.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $53.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increased provision for credit losses expense in the second quarter was primarily related to generally deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the projected commercial real-estate price index materially impacted the modeled losses from the commercial real-estate portfolio. Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The CECL standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, a $10.1 million increase from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a $6.9 million decrease from $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the second quarter of 2020 totaled 20 basis points on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2020 and 36 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of June 30, 2020, $79.3 million of all loans, or 0.3%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $166.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of March 31, 2020, $33.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $262.7 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of June 30, 2020. Home equity loans at June 30, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.2% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at June 30, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.2% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $1.7 billion of COVID-19 related loan modifications. These loan modifications were comprised primarily of $882.1 million commercial loans and $822.6 million commercial real-estate loans. The modifications primarily changed terms to interest-only payments or full payment deferrals.

Prior to January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans were aggregated into pools by common risk characteristics for accounting purposes, including recognition of interest income on a pool basis. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on these loans were offset by the remaining credit discount related to the pool. As a result of the implementation of CECL, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, PCI loans transitioned to a classification of purchased financial assets with credit deterioration ("PCD"), which no longer maintains the prior pools and related accounting concepts. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on PCD loans is no longer offset by the remaining discount, resulting in additional allowance being recognized at January 1, 2020 through a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. See Table 10 for information on this increase at transition. Additionally, recognition of interest income on PCD loans is considered at the individual asset level following the Company's accrual policies, instead of based upon the entire pool of loans. Due to the first quarter of 2020 adoption of CECL, the Company included $30.3 million in non-performing PCD loans in total non-performing loans as of June 30, 2020.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.46% as of June 30, 2020, compared to 0.49% at March 31, 2020, and 0.40% at June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $198.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $190.4 million at March 31, 2020 and $133.5 million at June 30, 2019. Non-performing loans totaled $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $179.4 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $113.4 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a $14.5 million increase in total non-performing premium finance receivable balances. State emergency orders and pandemic delays on processing of return premiums, which serve as our collateral, contributed to the increase in 90 day past due premium finance receivables. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $10.2 million at June 30, 2020 decreased by $829,000 compared to $11.0 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased $9.6 million compared to $19.8 million at June 30, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased by $3.3 million during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to decreased asset management fees, trust fees and brokerage commissions. Declines in asset management and trust fees are primarily due to volatile equity markets since year end. Brokerage commissions were negatively impacted in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower transactional volume as compared to the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $54.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a $1.0 billion increase in loans originated for sale. Loans originated for sale were $2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 70% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 63% in the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the second quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to increased capitalization of $20.4 million during the second quarter. This increase was partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment of $8.0 million as well as a reduction in value of $8.7 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The Company recorded a gain of $589,000 on the interest rate swaps held as economic hedges against the mortgage servicing rights primarily related to the mark to market valuation adjustment which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company terminated the interest rate swaps. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

The net gains recognized on investment securities in the second quarter of 2020 were $808,000 as compared to a net loss of $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The gains recorded in the second quarter of 2020 primarily relate to unrealized gains on market sensitive securities held by the Company.

Other non-interest income decreased by $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower card and merchant services based fees, gains realized on the sales of loan and leases in the first quarter of 2020 and losses on investment partnerships in the second quarter. These decreases were partially offset by market gains on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $17.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The $17.4 million increase is comprised of an increase of $14.6 million in commissions and incentive compensation and an increase of $5.8 million in salaries expense partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease in employee benefits expense. The increase in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to increased origination volume associated with the Company's mortgage business. The increase in salaries expense is primarily related to COVID-19 related salary incentives, the impact of a full quarter of annual merit increases, increased staffing to support mortgage origination and an increase in costs related to deferred compensation plans impacted by market returns of related BOLI investments.

Data processing expenses totaled $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter relates primarily to conversion costs of $4.5 million associated with the Countryside Bank acquisition as compared to $1.4 million of acquisition related conversion costs in the prior quarter. No additional material conversion charges are anticipated related to any completed acquisitions.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by $3.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily related to lower sports sponsorship costs due to shortened or canceled seasons. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

FDIC insurance expense totaled $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to higher assessment rates impacted by declines in the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at the Company's bank affiliates as a result of asset growth, including PPP loans.

Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2020 increased $3.6 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter is primarily due to $7.2 million of contingent consideration expense accrued in the second quarter, as compared to $329,000 in the prior quarter, related to the previous acquisitions of mortgage operations. The increase in the contingent consideration accrual is a result of higher anticipated payments resulting from increases in both current and forecasted revenues related to the acquired businesses due to the favorable mortgage banking environment. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $24.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 27.87% in the first quarter of 2020 and 26.06% in the second quarter of 2019.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to low and declining interest rates and possession of excess short-term liquidity.

Mortgage banking revenue was $102.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 an increase of $54.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased mortgage demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 a decrease of $845,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower overdraft fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of June 30, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2020.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, as well as value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $422.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Growth in the commercial insurance premium finance portfolio was in part due to hardening insurance market conditions driving the average size of new commercial insurance premium finance receivables to approximately $38,000 in the second quarter as compared to $31,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $4.2 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the second quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $231.2 million to $2.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $933,000 in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $179,000 from the first quarter of 2020.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue decreased by $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020, totaling $22.6 million in the second period. Declines in asset management and trust fees are primarily due to volatile equity markets since year end. Brokerage commissions were negatively impacted in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower transactional volume as compared to the prior quarter. At June 30, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $27.0 billion of assets under administration, which included $3.9 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.0 billion increase from the $25.0 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2020.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Paycheck Protection Program

On March 27, 2020, the President of the United States signed the CARES Act which authorized the SBA to guarantee loans under the PPP for small businesses who meet the necessary eligibility requirements in order to keep their workers on the payroll. The Company began accepting applications on April 3, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company secured authorization from the SBA and funded over 11,000 PPP loans with a carrying balance of approximately $3.3 billion.

Acquisitions

On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation ("ROC"). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.

Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard

Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses standard, or CECL, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the "Asset Quality" section and the asset quality Tables 10-14 in this report.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2020 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(4)

basis point (bp) change from

1st Quarter

2020 % or

basis point (bp)

change from

2nd Quarter

2019 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Net income $ 21,659 $ 62,812 $ 81,466 (66 ) % (73 ) % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 165,756 140,044 134,753 18 23 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (2) 173,149 150,441 138,138 15 25 Net income per common share – diluted 0.34 1.04 1.38 (67 ) (75 ) Net revenue (1) 425,124 374,685 364,360 13 17 Net interest income 263,131 261,443 266,202 1 (1 ) Net interest margin 2.73 % 3.12 % 3.62 % (39 ) bp (89 ) bp Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.74 3.14 3.64 (40 ) (90 ) Net overhead ratio (3) 0.93 1.33 1.64 (40 ) (71 ) Return on average assets 0.21 0.69 1.02 (48 ) (81 ) Return on average common equity 2.17 6.82 9.68 (465 ) (751 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 2.95 8.73 12.28 (578 ) (933 ) At end of period Total assets $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 33,641,769 49 % 29 % Total loans (5) 31,402,903 27,807,321 25,304,659 52 24 Total deposits 35,651,874 31,461,660 27,518,815 54 30 Total shareholders’ equity 3,990,218 3,700,393 3,446,950 32 16

Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 Total loans (1) 31,402,903 27,807,321 26,800,290 25,710,171 25,304,659 Total deposits 35,651,874 31,461,660 30,107,138 28,710,379 27,518,815 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 3,990,218 3,700,393 3,691,250 3,540,325 3,446,950 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 263,131 $ 261,443 $ 261,879 $ 264,852 $ 266,202 $ 524,574 $ 528,188 Net revenue (2) 425,124 374,685 374,099 379,989 364,360 799,809 708,003 Net income 21,659 62,812 85,964 99,121 81,466 84,471 170,612 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 165,756 140,044 124,508 145,435 134,753 305,800 264,022 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (3) 173,149 150,441 122,662 149,411 138,138 323,590 276,151 Net income per common share – Basic 0.34 1.05 1.46 1.71 1.40 1.40 2.94 Net income per common share – Diluted 0.34 1.04 1.44 1.69 1.38 1.38 2.91 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.73 % 3.12 % 3.17 % 3.37 % 3.62 % 2.91 % 3.66 % Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 2.74 3.14 3.19 3.39 3.64 2.93 3.68 Non-interest income to average assets 1.55 1.24 1.25 1.35 1.23 1.41 1.15 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.48 2.58 2.78 2.74 2.87 2.53 2.83 Net overhead ratio (4) 0.93 1.33 1.53 1.40 1.64 1.12 1.68 Return on average assets 0.21 0.69 0.96 1.16 1.02 0.43 1.09 Return on average common equity 2.17 6.82 9.52 11.42 9.68 4.48 10.37 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 2.95 8.73 12.17 14.36 12.28 5.81 13.19 Average total assets $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 $ 39,334,109 $ 31,638,289 Average total shareholders’ equity 3,908,846 3,710,169 3,622,184 3,496,714 3,414,340 3,809,508 3,362,000 Average loans to average deposits ratio 87.8 % 90.1 % 88.8 % 90.6 % 93.9 % 88.9 % 93.3 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 88.1 88.4 89.0 89.6 92.0 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 43.62 $ 32.86 $ 70.90 $ 64.63 $ 73.16 Book value per common share 62.14 62.13 61.68 60.24 58.62 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 50.23 50.18 49.70 49.16 47.48 Common shares outstanding 57,573,672 57,545,352 57,821,891 56,698,429 56,667,846 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.1 % 8.5 % 8.7 % 8.8 % 9.1 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.1 9.3 9.6 9.7 9.6 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 8.8 8.9 9.2 9.3 9.2 Total capital ratio (5) 12.8 11.9 12.2 12.4 12.4 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 1.19 % 0.91 % 0.59 % 0.64 % 0.64 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 186 187 187 174 172

Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale. Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses also includes the allowance for investment securities as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 344,999 $ 349,118 $ 286,167 $ 448,755 $ 300,934 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 58 309 309 59 58 Interest bearing deposits with banks 4,015,072 1,943,743 2,164,560 2,260,806 1,437,105 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,194,961 3,570,959 3,106,214 2,270,059 2,186,154 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 728,465 865,376 1,134,400 1,095,802 1,191,634 Trading account securities 890 2,257 1,068 3,204 2,430 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 52,460 47,310 50,840 46,086 44,319 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 135,571 134,546 100,739 92,714 92,026 Brokerage customer receivables 14,623 16,293 16,573 14,943 13,569 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 833,163 656,934 377,313 464,727 394,975 Loans, net of unearned income 31,402,903 27,807,321 26,800,290 25,710,171 25,304,659 Allowance for loan losses (313,510 ) (216,050 ) (156,828 ) (161,763 ) (160,421 ) Net loans 31,089,393 27,591,271 26,643,462 25,548,408 25,144,238 Premises and equipment, net 769,909 764,583 754,328 721,856 711,214 Lease investments, net 237,040 207,147 231,192 228,647 230,111 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,437,832 1,460,168 1,061,141 1,087,864 1,023,896 Trade date securities receivable — 502,207 — — 237,607 Goodwill 644,213 643,441 645,220 584,315 584,911 Other intangible assets 41,368 44,185 47,057 43,657 46,588 Total assets $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 10,204,791 $ 7,556,755 $ 7,216,758 $ 7,067,960 $ 6,719,958 Interest bearing 25,447,083 23,904,905 22,890,380 21,642,419 20,798,857 Total deposits 35,651,874 31,461,660 30,107,138 28,710,379 27,518,815 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,228,416 1,174,894 674,870 574,847 574,823 Other borrowings 508,535 487,503 418,174 410,488 418,057 Subordinated notes 436,298 436,179 436,095 435,979 436,021 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable — — — 226 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,471,110 1,285,652 1,039,490 986,092 993,537 Total liabilities 39,549,799 35,099,454 32,929,333 31,371,577 30,194,819 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 Common stock 58,294 58,266 57,951 56,825 56,794 Surplus 1,643,864 1,652,063 1,650,278 1,574,011 1,569,969 Treasury stock (44,891 ) (44,891 ) (6,931 ) (6,799 ) (6,650 ) Retained earnings 1,921,048 1,917,558 1,899,630 1,830,165 1,747,266 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (597 ) (7,603 ) (34,678 ) (38,877 ) (45,429 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,990,218 3,700,393 3,691,250 3,540,325 3,446,950 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 $ 34,911,902 $ 33,641,769

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 294,746 $ 301,839 $ 308,055 $ 314,277 $ 309,161 $ 596,585 $ 606,148 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,764 3,165 3,201 3,478 3,104 7,929 5,313 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,310 4,768 8,971 10,326 5,206 6,078 10,506 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 16 86 390 310 — 102 — Investment securities 27,105 32,467 27,611 24,758 27,721 59,572 55,677 Trading account securities 13 7 6 20 5 20 13 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,765 1,577 1,328 1,294 1,439 3,342 2,794 Brokerage customer receivables 97 158 169 164 178 255 333 Total interest income 329,816 344,067 349,731 354,627 346,814 673,883 680,784 Interest expense Interest on deposits 50,057 67,435 74,724 76,168 67,024 117,492 128,000 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,934 3,360 1,461 1,774 4,193 8,294 6,643 Interest on other borrowings 3,436 3,546 3,273 3,466 3,525 6,982 7,158 Interest on subordinated notes 5,506 5,472 5,504 5,470 2,806 10,978 4,581 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,752 2,811 2,890 2,897 3,064 5,563 6,214 Total interest expense 66,685 82,624 87,852 89,775 80,612 149,309 152,596 Net interest income 263,131 261,443 261,879 264,852 266,202 524,574 528,188 Provision for credit losses 135,053 52,961 7,826 10,834 24,580 188,014 35,204 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 128,078 208,482 254,053 254,018 241,622 336,560 492,984 Non-interest income Wealth management 22,636 25,941 24,999 23,999 24,139 48,577 48,116 Mortgage banking 102,324 48,326 47,860 50,864 37,411 150,650 55,569 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,420 11,265 10,973 9,972 9,277 21,685 18,125 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 808 (4,359 ) 587 710 864 (3,551 ) 2,228 Fees from covered call options — 2,292 1,243 — 643 2,292 2,427 Trading (losses) gains, net (634 ) (451 ) 46 11 (44 ) (1,085 ) (215 ) Operating lease income, net 11,785 11,984 12,487 12,025 11,733 23,769 22,529 Other 14,654 18,244 14,025 17,556 14,135 32,898 31,036 Total non-interest income 161,993 113,242 112,220 115,137 98,158 275,235 179,815 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 154,156 136,762 145,941 141,024 133,732 290,918 259,455 Equipment 15,846 14,834 14,485 13,314 12,759 30,680 24,529 Operating lease equipment 9,292 9,260 9,766 8,907 8,768 18,552 17,087 Occupancy, net 16,893 17,547 17,132 14,991 15,921 34,440 32,166 Data processing 10,406 8,373 7,569 6,522 6,204 18,779 13,729 Advertising and marketing 7,704 10,862 12,517 13,375 12,845 18,566 22,703 Professional fees 7,687 6,721 7,650 8,037 6,228 14,408 11,784 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,820 2,863 3,017 2,928 2,957 5,683 5,899 FDIC insurance 7,081 4,135 1,348 148 4,127 11,216 7,703 OREO expense, net 237 (876 ) 536 1,170 1,290 (639 ) 1,922 Other 27,246 24,160 29,630 24,138 24,776 51,406 47,004 Total non-interest expense 259,368 234,641 249,591 234,554 229,607 494,009 443,981 Income before taxes 30,703 87,083 116,682 134,601 110,173 117,786 228,818 Income tax expense 9,044 24,271 30,718 35,480 28,707 33,315 58,206 Net income $ 21,659 $ 62,812 $ 85,964 $ 99,121 $ 81,466 $ 84,471 $ 170,612 Preferred stock dividends 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 2,050 4,100 4,100 Net income applicable to common shares $ 19,609 $ 60,762 $ 83,914 $ 97,071 $ 79,416 $ 80,371 $ 166,512 Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.34 $ 1.05 $ 1.46 $ 1.71 $ 1.40 $ 1.40 $ 2.94 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.34 $ 1.04 $ 1.44 $ 1.69 $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 2.91 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.56 $ 0.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,567 57,620 57,538 56,690 56,662 57,593 56,596 Dilutive potential common shares 414 575 874 773 699 481 700 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,981 58,195 58,412 57,463 57,361 58,074 57,296

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 (1) Jun 30,

2019 Balance: Commercial Commercial, industrial, and other $ 8,498,931 $ 8,999,728 $ 8,257,614 $ 8,180,070 $ 8,246,449 6 % 3 % Commercial PPP loans 3,335,368 — — — — 100 100 Commercial, industrial, and other - PCD (2) 24,933 26,158 28,306 15,532 24,325 (24 ) 2 Commercial real estate Construction and development 1,285,282 1,237,274 1,200,783 1,025,961 984,138 14 31 Non-construction 6,722,438 6,736,706 6,582,053 6,305,423 6,165,115 4 9 Commercial real estate - PCD (2) 193,025 211,551 237,440 117,283 126,991 (38 ) 52 Home equity 466,596 494,655 513,066 512,303 527,370 (18 ) (12 ) Home equity - PCD (2) — — — — — — — Residential real estate 1,410,798 1,359,971 1,336,093 1,208,706 1,107,911 11 27 Residential real estate - PCD (2) 16,631 17,418 18,128 9,960 10,267 (17 ) 62 Premium Finance receivables Commercial insurance 3,999,774 3,465,055 3,442,027 3,449,950 3,368,423 33 19 Life insurance 5,277,126 5,084,695 4,935,320 4,654,588 4,487,921 14 18 Premium finance receivables - PCD (2) 123,676 136,944 139,282 140,908 146,557 (23 ) (16 ) Consumer and other 46,855 35,546 107,962 87,161 106,547 NM (56 ) Consumer and other - PCD (2) 1,470 1,620 2,216 2,326 2,645 (68 ) (44 ) Total loans, net of unearned income $ 31,402,903 $ 27,807,321 $ 26,800,290 $ 25,710,171 $ 25,304,659 35 % 24 % Mix: Commercial Commercial, industrial, and other 28 % 32 % 31 % 32 % 33 % Commercial PPP loans 11 — — — — Commercial, industrial, and other - PCD (2) 0 0 0 0 0 Commercial real estate Construction and development 4 4 4 4 4 Non-construction 21 24 25 25 24 Commercial real estate - PCD (2) 1 1 1 0 1 Home equity 1 2 2 2 2 Home equity - PCD (2) — — — — — Residential real estate 4 5 5 5 4 Residential real estate - PCD (2) 0 0 0 0 0 Premium Finance receivables Commercial insurance 13 13 13 13 13 Life insurance 17 18 18 18 18 Premium finance receivables - PCD (2) 0 1 1 1 1 Consumer and other 0 0 0 0 0 Consumer and other - PCD (2) 0 0 0 0 0 Total loans, net of unearned income 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Annualized. As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified purchase credit impaired ("PCI") loans to purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.

Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 % of

Total

Balance % of

Total

Balance % of

Total

Balance % of

Total

Balance % of

Total

Balance (Dollars in thousands) Balance Balance Balance Balance Balance Commercial real estate - collateral location by state: Illinois $ 6,198,486 75.6 % $ 6,171,606 75.4 % $ 6,176,353 77.0 % $ 5,654,827 75.9 % $ 5,505,290 75.7 % Wisconsin 760,839 9.3 793,145 9.7 744,975 9.3 744,577 10.0 740,288 10.2 Total primary markets $ 6,959,325 84.9 % $ 6,964,751 85.1 % $ 6,921,328 86.3 % $ 6,399,404 85.9 % $ 6,245,578 85.9 % Indiana 249,423 3.0 249,680 3.1 218,963 2.7 193,350 2.6 179,977 2.5 Florida 133,810 1.6 126,786 1.5 114,629 1.4 80,120 1.1 60,343 0.8 Arizona 78,135 1.0 72,214 0.9 64,022 0.8 62,657 0.8 62,607 0.9 California 81,634 1.0 63,883 0.8 64,345 0.8 67,999 0.9 68,497 0.9 Other 698,418 8.5 708,217 8.6 636,989 8.0 645,137 8.7 659,242 9.0 Total commercial real estate $ 8,200,745 100 % $ 8,185,531 100 % $ 8,020,276 100 % $ 7,448,667 100 % $ 7,276,244 100 %

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 (1) Jun 30,

2019 Balance: Non-interest bearing $ 10,204,791 $ 7,556,755 $ 7,216,758 $ 7,067,960 $ 6,719,958 83 % 52 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 3,440,348 3,181,159 3,093,159 2,966,098 2,788,976 23 23 Wealth management deposits (2) 4,433,020 3,936,968 3,123,063 2,795,838 3,220,256 84 38 Money market 9,288,976 8,114,659 7,854,189 7,326,899 6,460,098 37 44 Savings 3,447,352 3,282,340 3,196,698 2,934,348 2,823,904 16 22 Time certificates of deposit 4,837,387 5,389,779 5,623,271 5,619,236 5,505,623 (28 ) (12 ) Total deposits $ 35,651,874 $ 31,461,660 $ 30,107,138 $ 28,710,379 $ 27,518,815 37 % 30 % Mix: Non-interest bearing 29 % 24 % 24 % 25 % 24 % NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 10 10 10 10 10 Wealth management deposits (2) 12 13 10 10 12 Money market 25 26 26 25 24 Savings 10 10 11 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 14 17 19 20 20 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Annualized. Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of June 30, 2020

(Dollars in thousands) CDARs &

Brokered

Certificates

of Deposit (1) MaxSafe

Certificates

of Deposit (1) Variable Rate

Certificates

of Deposit (2) Other Fixed

Rate Certificates

of Deposit (1) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (3) 1-3 months $ 1,690 $ 33,600 $ 59,988 $ 651,964 $ 747,242 1.65 % 4-6 months 609 31,127 — 561,696 593,432 1.53 7-9 months — 9,547 — 802,262 811,809 1.91 10-12 months — 14,830 — 1,223,365 1,238,195 1.93 13-18 months 1,401 15,049 — 1,012,797 1,029,247 1.99 19-24 months — 4,580 — 200,078 204,658 1.19 24+ months 88 4,395 — 208,321 212,804 1.38 Total $ 3,788 $ 113,128 $ 59,988 $ 4,660,483 $ 4,837,387 1.79 %

This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date. This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis. Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 3,240,167 $ 1,418,809 $ 2,206,251 $ 1,960,898 $ 893,332 Investment securities (2) 4,309,471 4,780,709 3,909,699 3,410,090 3,653,580 FHLB and FRB stock 135,360 114,829 94,843 92,583 105,491 Liquidity management assets (6) 7,684,998 6,314,347 6,210,793 5,463,571 4,652,403 Other earning assets (3)(6) 16,917 19,166 18,353 17,809 15,719 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 705,702 403,262 381,878 379,870 281,732 Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6) 30,336,626 26,936,728 26,137,722 25,346,290 24,553,263 Total earning assets (6) 38,744,243 33,673,503 32,748,746 31,207,540 29,503,117 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7) (222,485 ) (176,291 ) (167,759 ) (168,423 ) (164,231 ) Cash and due from banks 352,423 321,982 316,631 297,475 273,679 Other assets 3,168,548 2,806,296 2,747,572 2,618,000 2,443,204 Total assets $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,323,124 $ 3,113,733 $ 3,016,991 $ 2,912,961 $ 2,878,021 Wealth management deposits 4,380,996 2,838,719 2,934,292 2,888,817 2,605,690 Money market accounts 8,727,966 7,990,775 7,647,635 6,956,755 6,095,285 Savings accounts 3,394,480 3,189,835 3,028,763 2,837,039 2,752,828 Time deposits 5,104,701 5,526,407 5,682,449 5,590,228 5,322,384 Interest-bearing deposits 24,931,267 22,659,469 22,310,130 21,185,800 19,654,208 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,214,375 951,613 596,594 574,833 869,812 Other borrowings 493,350 469,577 415,092 416,300 419,064 Subordinated notes 436,226 436,119 436,025 436,041 220,771 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 27,328,784 24,770,344 24,011,407 22,866,540 21,417,421 Non-interest bearing deposits 9,607,528 7,235,177 7,128,166 6,776,786 6,487,627 Other liabilities 1,197,571 909,800 883,433 814,552 736,381 Equity 3,908,846 3,710,169 3,622,184 3,496,714 3,414,340 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 33,954,592 $ 32,055,769 Net free funds/contribution (5) $ 11,415,459 $ 8,903,159 $ 8,737,339 $ 8,341,000 $ 8,085,696

Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 1,326 $ 4,854 $ 9,361 $ 10,636 $ 5,206 Investment securities 27,643 33,018 28,184 25,332 28,290 FHLB and FRB stock 1,765 1,577 1,328 1,294 1,439 Liquidity management assets (2) 30,734 39,449 38,873 37,262 34,935 Other earning assets (2) 113 167 176 189 184 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,764 3,165 3,201 3,478 3,104 Loans, net of unearned income (2) 295,322 302,699 308,947 315,255 310,191 Total interest income $ 330,933 $ 345,480 $ 351,197 $ 356,184 $ 348,414 Interest expense: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,561 $ 3,665 $ 4,622 $ 5,291 $ 5,553 Wealth management deposits 7,244 6,935 7,867 9,163 7,091 Money market accounts 13,140 22,363 25,603 25,426 21,451 Savings accounts 3,840 5,790 6,145 5,622 4,959 Time deposits 24,272 28,682 30,487 30,666 27,970 Interest-bearing deposits 50,057 67,435 74,724 76,168 67,024 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,934 3,360 1,461 1,774 4,193 Other borrowings 3,436 3,546 3,273 3,466 3,525 Subordinated notes 5,506 5,472 5,504 5,470 2,806 Junior subordinated debentures 2,752 2,811 2,890 2,897 3,064 Total interest expense $ 66,685 $ 82,624 $ 87,852 $ 89,775 $ 80,612 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,117 ) (1,413 ) (1,466 ) (1,557 ) (1,600 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (1) 263,131 261,443 261,879 264,852 266,202 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,117 1,413 1,466 1,557 1,600 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1) $ 264,248 $ 262,856 $ 263,345 $ 266,409 $ 267,802

See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 0.16 % 1.38 % 1.68 % 2.15 % 2.34 % Investment securities 2.58 2.78 2.86 2.95 3.11 FHLB and FRB stock 5.24 5.52 5.55 5.55 5.47 Liquidity management assets 1.61 2.51 2.48 2.71 3.01 Other earning assets 2.71 3.50 3.83 4.20 4.68 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 2.72 3.16 3.33 3.63 4.42 Loans, net of unearned income 3.92 4.52 4.69 4.93 5.07 Total earning assets 3.44 % 4.13 % 4.25 % 4.53 % 4.74 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 0.19 % 0.47 % 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.77 % Wealth management deposits 0.67 0.98 1.06 1.26 1.09 Money market accounts 0.61 1.13 1.33 1.45 1.41 Savings accounts 0.45 0.73 0.80 0.79 0.72 Time deposits 1.91 2.09 2.13 2.18 2.11 Interest-bearing deposits 0.81 1.20 1.33 1.43 1.37 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.63 1.42 0.97 1.22 1.93 Other borrowings 2.80 3.04 3.13 3.30 3.37 Subordinated notes 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.08 Junior subordinated debentures 4.29 4.39 4.46 4.47 4.78 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 % 1.34 % 1.45 % 1.56 % 1.51 % Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.46 % 2.79 % 2.80 % 2.97 % 3.23 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (2) 0.28 0.35 0.39 0.42 0.41 Net interest margin (GAAP) (3) 2.73 % 3.12 % 3.17 % 3.37 % 3.62 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 2.74 % 3.14 % 3.19 % 3.39 % 3.64 %

Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for six months ended, Interest

for six months ended, Yield/Rate

for six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30,

2019 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 2,329,488 $ 895,497 $ 6,180 $ 10,506 0.53 % 2.37 % Investment securities (2) 4,545,090 3,642,142 60,661 56,811 2.68 3.15 FHLB and FRB stock 125,094 100,187 3,342 2,794 5.37 5.62 Liquidity management assets (3)(8) $ 6,999,672 $ 4,637,826 $ 70,183 $ 70,111 2.02 % 3.05 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(8) 18,041 14,661 280 349 3.13 4.79 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 554,482 235,220 7,929 5,313 2.88 4.55 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8) 28,636,678 24,218,946 598,021 608,212 4.20 5.06 Total earning assets (8) $ 36,208,873 $ 29,106,653 $ 676,413 $ 683,985 3.76 % 4.74 % Allowance for loan losses (199,388 ) (161,024 ) Cash and due from banks 337,202 278,324 Other assets 2,987,422 2,414,336 Total assets $ 39,334,109 $ 31,638,289 NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,218,429 $ 2,840,886 $ 5,227 $ 10,166 0.33 % 0.72 % Wealth management deposits 3,609,857 2,609,839 14,179 14,091 0.79 1.09 Money market accounts 8,359,370 6,005,902 35,503 40,911 0.85 1.37 Savings accounts 3,292,158 2,734,228 9,630 9,208 0.59 0.68 Time deposits 5,315,554 5,295,241 52,953 53,624 2.00 2.04 Interest-bearing deposits $ 23,795,368 $ 19,486,096 $ 117,492 $ 128,000 0.99 % 1.32 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,082,994 732,834 8,294 6,643 1.54 1.83 Other borrowings 481,463 442,189 6,982 7,158 2.92 3.26 Subordinated notes 436,173 180,219 10,978 4,581 5.03 5.08 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 5,563 6,214 4.34 4.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 26,049,564 $ 21,094,904 $ 149,309 $ 152,596 1.15 % 1.46 % Non-interest bearing deposits 8,421,353 6,466,122 Other liabilities 1,053,684 715,263 Equity 3,809,508 3,362,000 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 39,334,109 $ 31,638,289 Interest rate spread (6)(8) 2.61 % 3.28 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,530 ) (3,201 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (7) $ 10,159,309 $ 8,011,749 0.32 0.40 Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8) $ 524,574 $ 528,188 2.91 % 3.66 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,530 3,201 0.02 0.02 Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8) $ 527,104 $ 531,389 2.93 % 3.68 %

Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Jun 30, 2020 25.9 % 12.6 % (8.3 )% Mar 31, 2020 22.5 10.6 (9.4 ) Dec 31, 2019 18.6 9.7 (10.9 ) Sep 30, 2019 20.7 10.5 (11.9 ) Jun 30, 2019 17.3 8.9 (10.2 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Jun 30, 2020 13.0 % 6.7 % (3.2 )% Mar 31, 2020 7.7 3.7 (3.8 ) Dec 31, 2019 9.3 4.8 (5.0 ) Sep 30, 2019 10.1 5.2 (5.6 ) Jun 30, 2019 8.3 4.3 (4.6 )

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of June 30, 2020 One year or less From one to five

years Over five years (In thousands) Total Commercial Fixed rate $ 270,078 $ 5,117,468 $ 822,542 $ 6,210,088 Variable rate 5,628,606 20,411 127 5,649,144 Total commercial $ 5,898,684 $ 5,137,879 $ 822,669 $ 11,859,232 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 542,353 2,163,918 431,543 3,137,814 Variable rate 5,021,539 41,392 — 5,062,931 Total commercial real estate $ 5,563,892 $ 2,205,310 $ 431,543 $ 8,200,745 Home equity Fixed rate 23,244 4,807 27 28,078 Variable rate 438,518 — — 438,518 Total home equity $ 461,762 $ 4,807 $ 27 $ 466,596 Residential real estate Fixed rate 38,039 11,576 487,530 537,145 Variable rate 60,409 341,479 488,396 890,284 Total residential real estate $ 98,448 $ 353,055 $ 975,926 $ 1,427,429 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 3,909,677 90,096 1 3,999,774 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 3,909,677 $ 90,096 $ 1 $ 3,999,774 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 43,954 153,947 21,576 219,477 Variable rate 5,181,325 — — 5,181,325 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 5,225,279 $ 153,947 $ 21,576 $ 5,400,802 Consumer and other Fixed rate 22,190 6,456 1,583 30,229 Variable rate 18,096 — — 18,096 Total consumer and other $ 40,286 $ 6,456 $ 1,583 $ 48,325 Total per category Fixed rate 4,849,535 7,548,268 1,764,802 14,162,605 Variable rate 16,348,493 403,282 488,523 17,240,298 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 21,198,028 $ 7,951,550 $ 2,253,325 $ 31,402,903 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,164,995 One- month LIBOR 8,661,027 Three- month LIBOR 301,327 Twelve- month LIBOR 5,846,946 Other 266,003 Total variable rate $ 17,240,298

A PDF accompanying this announcement can be found at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e89d083e-0f74-47bc-95e6-0d3178a6bc71

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.8 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Points (bps) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Second Quarter 2020 0 bps -83 bps -45 bps First Quarter 2020 -150 -77 -100 Fourth Quarter 2019 -25 -26 -3 Third Quarter 2019 -50 -38 -15 Second Quarter 2019 0 -9 -53

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 159,622 $ 158,461 $ 154,164 Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — 47,418 — — — 47,418 — Provision for credit losses 135,053 52,961 7,826 10,834 24,580 188,014 35,204 Other adjustments 42 (73 ) 30 (13 ) (11 ) (31 ) (38 ) Charge-offs: Commercial 5,686 2,153 11,222 6,775 17,380 7,839 17,883 Commercial real estate 7,087 85 533 809 326 7,172 4,060 Home equity 239 1,001 1,330 1,594 690 1,240 778 Residential real estate 208 356 483 25 287 564 290 Premium finance receivables 3,434 3,184 3,817 1,866 5,009 6,618 7,219 Consumer and other 99 128 167 117 136 227 238 PCD (1) 222 530 — — — 752 — Total charge-offs 16,975 7,437 17,552 11,186 23,828 24,412 30,468 Recoveries: Commercial 86 356 1,871 367 289 442 607 Commercial real estate 307 79 1,404 385 247 386 727 Home equity 36 294 166 183 68 330 130 Residential real estate 30 60 50 203 140 90 169 Premium finance receivables 833 1,110 1,350 563 734 1,943 1,290 Consumer and other 58 39 43 36 60 97 116 PCD (1) 222 214 — — — 436 — Total recoveries 1,572 2,152 4,884 1,737 1,538 3,724 3,039 Net charge-offs (15,403 ) (5,285 ) (12,668 ) (9,449 ) (22,290 ) (20,688 ) (27,429 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901 $ 373,174 $ 161,901 Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.20 % 0.09 % 0.46 % 0.31 % 0.85 % 0.15 % 0.44 % Commercial real estate 0.34 0.00 (0.04 ) 0.02 0.00 0.17 0.10 Home equity 0.17 0.57 0.89 1.08 0.47 0.37 0.25 Residential real estate 0.06 0.10 0.14 (0.07 ) 0.06 0.08 0.03 Premium finance receivables 0.12 0.10 0.28 0.15 0.55 0.11 0.16 Consumer and other 0.22 0.59 0.41 0.27 0.30 0.28 0.23 PCD (1) 0.00 0.32 — — — 0.25 — Total loans, net of unearned income 0.20 % 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.36 % 0.15 % 0.23 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses 11.41 % 9.98 % 161.87 % 87.22 % 90.68 % 11.00 % 77.92 % Loans at period-end $ 31,402,903 $ 27,807,321 $ 26,800,290 $ 25,710,171 $ 25,304,659 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 1.00 % 0.78 % 0.59 % 0.63 % 0.63 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 1.19 0.91 0.59 0.64 0.64 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans 1.33 0.91 0.59 0.64 0.64

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI charge-offs and recoveries are presented with the non-PCI charge-offs and recoveries in their respective class.

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISON FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Provision for loan losses $ 112,822 $ 50,396 $ 7,704 $ 10,804 $ 24,510 $ 163,218 $ 35,118 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 22,236 2,569 122 30 70 24,805 86 Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (5 ) (4 ) — — — (9 ) — Provision for credit losses $ 135,053 $ 52,961 $ 7,826 $ 10,834 $ 24,580 $ 188,014 $ 35,204 Allowance for loan losses $ 313,510 $ 216,050 $ 156,828 $ 161,763 $ 160,421 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 59,599 37,362 1,633 1,510 1,480 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 373,109 253,412 158,461 163,273 161,901 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 65 70 — — — Allowance for credit losses $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 161,901

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Commercial: (1) Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 8,396,485 $ 130,585 1.56 % $ 8,888,342 $ 104,754 1.18 % $ 8,121,584 $ 64,829 0.80 % Commercial real estate: (1) Construction and development 1,193,735 67,333 5.64 1,113,863 31,687 2.84 1,075,545 16,418 1.53 Non-construction 6,397,847 108,613 1.70 6,388,142 68,914 1.08 6,199,042 51,935 0.84 Home equity (1) 427,668 11,596 2.71 451,804 11,844 2.62 469,498 3,860 0.82 Residential real estate (1) 1,338,801 11,200 0.84 1,274,351 11,621 0.91 1,246,829 9,736 0.78 Total core loan portfolio $ 17,754,536 $ 329,327 1.85 % $ 18,116,502 $ 228,820 1.26 % $ 17,112,498 $ 146,778 0.86 % Commercial PPP loans $ 3,335,368 $ 4 0.00 % $ — $ — — % $ — $ — — % Premium finance receivables (1) Commercial insurance loans 3,999,774 17,122 0.43 3,465,055 7,426 0.21 3,442,027 8,132 0.24 Life insurance loans 5,277,126 470 0.01 5,084,695 454 0.01 4,935,321 1,515 0.03 Consumer and other(1) 45,474 556 1.22 34,111 331 0.97 107,053 1,704 1.59 Total niche and consumer loan portfolio $ 12,657,742 $ 18,152 0.14 % $ 8,583,861 $ 8,211 0.10 % $ 8,484,401 $ 11,351 0.13 % Purchased commercial (2) $ 127,379 $ 3,008 2.36 % $ 137,544 $ 2,592 1.88 % $ 164,336 $ 91 0.06 % Purchased commercial real estate (2) 609,163 21,180 3.48 683,526 12,195 1.78 745,689 158 0.02 Purchased home equity (2) 38,928 593 1.52 42,851 550 1.28 43,568 18 0.04 Purchased residential real estate(2) 88,628 715 0.81 103,038 929 0.90 107,392 64 0.06 Purchased life insurance loans (2) 123,676 — — 136,944 — — 139,281 — — Purchased consumer and other (2) 2,851 134 4.70 3,055 115 3.76 3,125 1 0.03 Total purchased loan portfolio $ 990,625 $ 25,630 2.59 % $ 1,106,958 $ 16,381 1.48 % $ 1,203,391 $ 332 0.03 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 31,402,903 $ 373,109 1.19 % $ 27,807,321 $ 253,412 0.91 % $ 26,800,290 $ 158,461 0.59 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 28,067,535 $ 373,105 1.33 % $ 27,807,321 $ 253,412 0.91 % $ 26,800,290 $ 158,461 0.59 %

As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. Excludes PCD loans. Includes PCD loans.

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

As of June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Non-PCD PCD (1) Total Loans Non-PCD PCD (1) Total Loans Loan Balances: Commercial Nonaccrual $ 39,589 $ 3,293 $ 42,882 $ 47,661 $ 2,255 $ 49,916 90+ days and still accruing 1,374 — 1,374 3 1,238 1,241 60-89 days past due 8,107 845 8,952 8,541 332 8,873 30-59 days past due 22,421 1,299 23,720 86,129 — 86,129 Current 11,762,808 19,496 11,782,304 8,857,394 22,333 8,879,727 Total Commercial $ 11,834,299 $ 24,933 $ 11,859,232 $ 8,999,728 $ 26,158 $ 9,025,886 Commercial real estate Nonaccrual $ 43,334 $ 21,223 $ 64,557 $ 36,904 $ 25,926 $ 62,830 90+ days and still accruing — — — 516 — 516 60-89 days past due 22,402 4,078 26,480 7,415 2,797 10,212 30-59 days past due 56,501 19,027 75,528 65,578 9,490 75,068 Current 7,885,483 148,697 8,034,180 7,863,567 173,338 8,036,905 Total Commercial real estate $ 8,007,720 $ 193,025 $ 8,200,745 $ 7,973,980 $ 211,551 $ 8,185,531 Home equity Nonaccrual $ 7,261 $ — $ 7,261 $ 7,243 $ — $ 7,243 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — — 60-89 days past due — — — 214 — 214 30-59 days past due 1,296 — 1,296 2,096 — 2,096 Current 458,039 — 458,039 485,102 — 485,102 Total Home equity $ 466,596 $ — $ 466,596 $ 494,655 $ — $ 494,655 Residential real estate Nonaccrual $ 13,941 $ 5,588 $ 19,529 $ 13,132 $ 5,833 $ 18,965 90+ days and still accruing — — — 605 — 605 60-89 days past due 1,318 188 1,506 345 — 345 30-59 days past due 3,595 805 4,400 26,437 2,546 28,983 Current 1,391,944 10,050 1,401,994 1,319,452 9,039 1,328,491 Total Residential real estate $ 1,410,798 $ 16,631 $ 1,427,429 $ 1,359,971 $ 17,418 $ 1,377,389 Premium finance receivables Nonaccrual $ 16,460 $ — $ 16,460 $ 21,058 $ — $ 21,058 90+ days and still accruing 35,638 — 35,638 16,505 — 16,505 60-89 days past due 42,353 — 42,353 12,730 — 12,730 30-59 days past due 61,160 — 61,160 70,185 — 70,185 Current 9,121,289 123,676 9,244,965 8,429,272 136,944 8,566,216 Total Premium finance receivables $ 9,276,900 $ 123,676 $ 9,400,576 $ 8,549,750 $ 136,944 $ 8,686,694 Consumer and other Nonaccrual $ 255 $ 172 $ 427 $ 232 $ 171 $ 403 90+ days and still accruing 156 — 156 78 — 78 60-89 days past due 4 — 4 607 18 625 30-59 days past due 281 — 281 188 19 207 Current 46,159 1,298 47,457 34,441 1,412 35,853 Total Consumer and other $ 46,855 $ 1,470 $ 48,325 $ 35,546 $ 1,620 $ 37,166 Total loans, net of unearned income Nonaccrual $ 120,840 $ 30,276 $ 151,116 $ 126,230 $ 34,185 $ 160,415 90+ days and still accruing 37,168 — 37,168 17,707 1,238 18,945 60-89 days past due 74,184 5,111 79,295 29,852 3,147 32,999 30-59 days past due 145,254 21,131 166,385 250,613 12,055 262,668 Current 30,665,722 303,217 30,968,939 26,989,228 343,066 27,332,294 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 31,043,168 $ 359,735 $ 31,402,903 $ 27,413,630 $ 393,691 $ 27,807,321

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.

TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")