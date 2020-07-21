Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income of $21.7 million and Year-to-Date Net Income of $84.5 million

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $21.7 million or $0.34 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 67.3% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 75.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $84.5 million or $1.38 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2020 compared to net income of $170.6 million or $2.91 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2020:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2020

  • Total assets increased by $4.7 billion, including $3.3 billion of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, net of fees.
  • Total loans increased by $3.6 billion, including $3.3 billion of PPP loans, net of fees.
    ° Lines of credit utilization declined to approximately 49% at June 30, 2020 as compared to approximately 56% at March 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased by $4.2 billion, primarily related to both PPP lending and organic growth of retail deposits.
  • Net interest income increased by $1.7 million as the impact of a $5.1 billion increase in average earning assets was partially offset by a 39 basis point decline in net interest margin. The decline in net interest margin was largely due to declining interest rates and excess short–term liquidity on the balance sheet.
  • The loans to deposits ratio ended the second quarter of 2020 at 88.1% as compared to 88.4% at prior quarter end. Excluding PPP loans, the loans to deposits ratio ended the second quarter of 2020 at 78.7%.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased by $54.0 million to $102.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $48.3 million in the prior quarter.
    ° Loans originated for sale in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $2.2 billion as compared to $1.2 billion in the prior quarter.
    ° Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to a decline of $10.4 million in the prior quarter.
    ° Accrued $7.2 million of additional contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisitions of mortgage operations in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $329,000 in the prior quarter, which was recorded in other non-interest expense.
  • Provision for credit losses of $135.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Provision for credit losses increased by $82.1 million from $53.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increased provision for credit losses expense in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily related to generally deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which are an input in the Company's Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") models.
  • Recorded net charge-offs of $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, of which $9.5 million were previously reserved for, as compared to net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Non-performing assets totaled $198.5 million as of June 30, 2020, or 0.46% of total assets, as compared to $190.4 million, or 0.49% of total assets, as of the prior quarter end.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.85% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2020, up from 1.26% as of the prior quarter end.
  • Incurred acquisition related costs of $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Other highlights of the second quarter of 2020

  • Paid $2.6 million of COVID-19 related salary incentives to non-executive personnel.
  • Originated $3.4 billion of PPP loans which generated net fees of $91.0 million to be recognized over the estimated life of the PPP loans. Fees are recognized on a level yield basis which incorporates estimates of the timing of customer requested forgiveness, Small Business Administration ("SBA") approval of forgiveness and the repayment timing from the SBA.
  • Recorded COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers with aggregate outstanding balances of approximately $1.7 billion or 9% of total loans, excluding PPP loans and premium finance receivables. The modifications primarily changed terms to interest-only payments or full payment deferrals.
  • Completed a preferred stock issuance which generated proceeds of $278.4 million, net of the underwriting discount, which contributed to increasing estimated Tier 1 and Total Capital ratios to 10.1% and 12.8%, respectively.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very proud of the extraordinary effort put forth by our employees to support our customers and our communities amid the challenges of COVID-19. Wintrust reported net income of $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, down from $62.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. However, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP), increased by $22.7 million over the previous quarter and $35.0 million over the second quarter of 2019. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $4.7 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $9.9 billion higher than the end of the second quarter of 2019. The second quarter of 2020 was characterized by significant balance sheet growth, declining net interest margin, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased provision for credit losses and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company grew total loans by $3.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020 including $3.3 billion related to PPP lending. The Company experienced significant growth in its commercial insurance premium finance and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios partially offset by a decline in its commercial portfolio. Growth in the commercial insurance premium finance portfolio was in part due to hardening insurance market conditions driving the average size of new commercial insurance premium finance receivables to approximately $38,000 in the second quarter as compared to $31,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The decline in the commercial loan portfolio is primarily attributed to paydowns in the second quarter of 2020 related to both existing customers receiving PPP loans and repayment of balances that were drawn in the first quarter of 2020. As a result, credit line utilization was approximately 49% at June 30, 2020 as compared to approximately 56% at March 31, 2020. Total deposits increased by $4.2 billion as compared to the first quarter of 2020 including $2.6 billion of non-interest bearing deposit growth primarily related to PPP lending. In addition, the Company continued to grow organic retail deposits including its MaxSafeTM deposit products which grew by $482 million in the second quarter of 2020. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.1% and we are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to earning asset growth but was partially offset by a 39 basis point decline in the net interest margin. The decline in net interest margin was primarily due to downward repricing of variable rate loans and an increase in interest bearing cash balances, partially offset by favorable repricing of interest bearing deposits and accretion of PPP fees. At this point, the majority of our variable rate loan portfolio has repriced to reflect the low interest rate environment. As such, excluding the impact of PPP fees, we expect to be able to mitigate potential future loan yield compression with improvement in pricing on interest bearing deposits. Further, to the extent we identify prudent opportunities to deploy excess liquidity, we may be able to improve net interest margin."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered a record quarter of mortgage banking revenue in light of the demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2020 were $2.2 billion, as compared to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020. As a result of increases in both current and forecasted revenues given the favorable mortgage banking environment, the Company recorded increased contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisitions of mortgage operations. Additionally, the Company recorded a $7.4 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. The strong quarter of mortgage performance contributed to reporting a 0.93% net overhead ratio for the second quarter of 2020. We believe the third quarter of 2020 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded provision for credit losses of $135.1 million in the second quarter primarily related to generally deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net charge-offs totaled $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, of which $9.5 million were previously reserved for, as compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The level of non-performing assets increased by $8.1 million to $198.5 million. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.85% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mindful of the challenges ahead, Mr. Wehmer noted, "We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. In the second quarter of 2020, we completed a preferred stock issuance to bolster our capital position. We believe the Company has adequate liquidity and capital to effectively manage through the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "We remain committed to supporting our community, including the well-being and safety of our customers and employees. We believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong and were particularly enhanced as a result of our successful participation in PPP lending. However, we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2020. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

A PDF accompanying this announcement can be found at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33d15dc8-146d-4f4d-b842-5c498ea282c9

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $4.7 billion in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $3.6 billion increase in loans and a $2.1 billion increase in interest bearing deposits with banks, partially offset by a $513 million decrease in investment securities and a $502 million decrease in trade date securities receivables. The Company believes that the $4.0 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of June 30, 2020 provides more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

Total liabilities grew by $4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020 resulting primarily from a $4.2 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits included $2.6 billion of non-interest bearing deposit growth primarily related to PPP funding. In addition, the Company successfully grew deposits in the second quarter through organic retail channels including continued success of MaxSafeTM deposit products which grew by $482 million in the second quarter. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.1%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $263.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $3.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The $1.7 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was attributable to the impact of a $5.1 billion increase in average earning assets. This impact was partially offset by a 39 basis point decline in net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.12% (3.14% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020 and 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2019. The 39 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was attributable to a 68 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and a seven basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by a 36 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The 68 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a 60 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with an increased balance and reduced yield on interest bearing cash. The 36 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the second quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 39 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the decreased interest rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $373.2 million as of June 30, 2020 an increase of $119.7 million as compared to $253.5 million as of March 31, 2020. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and purchased loan portfolio as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

The provision for credit losses totaled $135.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $53.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The increased provision for credit losses expense in the second quarter was primarily related to generally deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the projected commercial real-estate price index materially impacted the modeled losses from the commercial real-estate portfolio. Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The CECL standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, a $10.1 million increase from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a $6.9 million decrease from $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the second quarter of 2020 totaled 20 basis points on an annualized basis compared to eight basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2020 and 36 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of June 30, 2020, $79.3 million of all loans, or 0.3%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $166.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of March 31, 2020, $33.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $262.7 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of June 30, 2020. Home equity loans at June 30, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.2% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at June 30, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.2% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $1.7 billion of COVID-19 related loan modifications. These loan modifications were comprised primarily of $882.1 million commercial loans and $822.6 million commercial real-estate loans. The modifications primarily changed terms to interest-only payments or full payment deferrals.

Prior to January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans were aggregated into pools by common risk characteristics for accounting purposes, including recognition of interest income on a pool basis. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on these loans were offset by the remaining credit discount related to the pool.  As a result of the implementation of CECL, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, PCI loans transitioned to a classification of purchased financial assets with credit deterioration ("PCD"), which no longer maintains the prior pools and related accounting concepts. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on PCD loans is no longer offset by the remaining discount, resulting in additional allowance being recognized at January 1, 2020 through a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. See Table 10 for information on this increase at transition. Additionally, recognition of interest income on PCD loans is considered at the individual asset level following the Company's accrual policies, instead of based upon the entire pool of loans. Due to the first quarter of 2020 adoption of CECL, the Company included $30.3 million in non-performing PCD loans in total non-performing loans as of June 30, 2020.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.46% as of June 30, 2020, compared to 0.49% at March 31, 2020, and 0.40% at June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $198.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $190.4 million at March 31, 2020 and $133.5 million at June 30, 2019. Non-performing loans totaled $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $179.4 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $113.4 million, or 0.45% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The increase in non-performing loans in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a $14.5 million increase in total non-performing premium finance receivable balances. State emergency orders and pandemic delays on processing of return premiums, which serve as our collateral, contributed to the increase in 90 day past due premium finance receivables. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $10.2 million at June 30, 2020 decreased by $829,000 compared to $11.0 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased $9.6 million compared to $19.8 million at June 30, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased by $3.3 million during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to decreased asset management fees, trust fees and brokerage commissions. Declines in asset management and trust fees are  primarily due to volatile equity markets since year end. Brokerage commissions were negatively impacted in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower transactional volume as compared to the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $54.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a $1.0 billion increase in loans originated for sale.  Loans originated for sale were $2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 70% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 63% in the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the second quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to increased capitalization of $20.4 million during the second quarter. This increase was partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment of $8.0 million as well as a reduction in value of $8.7 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The Company recorded a gain of $589,000 on the interest rate swaps held as economic hedges against the mortgage servicing rights primarily related to the mark to market valuation adjustment which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company terminated the interest rate swaps. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

The net gains recognized on investment securities in the second quarter of 2020 were $808,000 as compared to a net loss of $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The gains recorded in the second quarter of 2020 primarily relate to unrealized gains on market sensitive securities held by the Company.

Other non-interest income decreased by $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower card and merchant services based fees, gains realized on the sales of loan and leases in the first quarter of 2020 and losses on investment partnerships in the second quarter.  These decreases were partially offset by market gains on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $17.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The $17.4 million increase is comprised of an increase of $14.6 million in commissions and incentive compensation and an increase of $5.8 million in salaries expense partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease in employee benefits expense. The increase in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to increased origination volume associated with the Company's mortgage business. The increase in salaries expense is primarily related to COVID-19 related salary incentives, the impact of a full quarter of annual merit increases, increased staffing to support mortgage origination and an increase in costs related to deferred compensation plans impacted by market returns of related BOLI investments.

Data processing expenses totaled $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter relates primarily to conversion costs of $4.5 million associated with the Countryside Bank acquisition as compared to $1.4 million of acquisition related conversion costs in the prior quarter. No additional material conversion charges are anticipated related to any completed acquisitions.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by $3.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily related to lower sports sponsorship costs due to shortened or canceled seasons. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

FDIC insurance expense totaled $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to higher assessment rates impacted by declines in the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at the Company's bank affiliates as a result of asset growth, including PPP loans.

Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2020 increased $3.6 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter is primarily due to $7.2 million of contingent consideration expense accrued in the second quarter, as compared to $329,000 in the prior quarter, related to the previous acquisitions of mortgage operations. The increase in the contingent consideration accrual is a result of higher anticipated payments resulting from increases in both current and forecasted revenues related to the acquired businesses due to the favorable mortgage banking environment. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $24.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 27.87% in the first quarter of 2020 and 26.06% in the second quarter of 2019.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to low and declining interest rates and possession of excess short-term liquidity.

Mortgage banking revenue was $102.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 an increase of $54.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased mortgage demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 a decrease of $845,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower overdraft fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of June 30, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2020.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, as well as value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $422.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Growth in the commercial insurance premium finance portfolio was in part due to hardening insurance market conditions driving the average size of new commercial insurance premium finance receivables to approximately $38,000 in the second quarter as compared to $31,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $4.2 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the second quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $231.2 million to $2.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $933,000 in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $179,000 from the first quarter of 2020.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue decreased by $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020, totaling $22.6 million in the second period. Declines in asset management and trust fees are  primarily due to volatile equity markets since year end. Brokerage commissions were negatively impacted in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower transactional volume as compared to the prior quarter.  At June 30, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $27.0 billion of assets under administration, which included $3.9 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.0 billion increase from the $25.0 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2020.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Paycheck Protection Program

On March 27, 2020, the President of the United States signed the CARES Act which authorized the SBA to guarantee loans under the PPP for small businesses who meet the necessary eligibility requirements in order to keep their workers on the payroll. The Company began accepting applications on April 3, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company secured authorization from the SBA and funded over 11,000 PPP loans with a carrying balance of approximately $3.3 billion.

Acquisitions

On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”).  SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”).  STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation ("ROC"). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.

Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard

Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses standard, or CECL, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the "Asset Quality" section and the asset quality Tables 10-14 in this report.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2020 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or(4)
basis point  (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2020 		  % or
basis point  (bp)
change from
2nd Quarter
2019
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Jun 30, 2019  
Net income   $ 21,659     $ 62,812     $ 81,466   (66 ) %   (73 ) %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)   165,756     140,044     134,753   18       23    
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (2)   173,149     150,441     138,138   15       25    
Net income per common share – diluted   0.34     1.04     1.38   (67 )     (75 )  
Net revenue (1)   425,124     374,685     364,360   13       17    
Net interest income   263,131     261,443     266,202   1       (1 )  
Net interest margin   2.73 %   3.12 %   3.62 % (39 ) bp   (89 ) bp
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   2.74     3.14     3.64   (40 )     (90 )  
Net overhead ratio (3)   0.93     1.33     1.64   (40 )     (71 )  
Return on average assets   0.21     0.69     1.02   (48 )     (81 )  
Return on average common equity   2.17     6.82     9.68   (465 )     (751 )  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)   2.95     8.73     12.28   (578 )     (933 )  
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 43,540,017     $ 38,799,847     $ 33,641,769   49   %   29   %
Total loans (5)   31,402,903     27,807,321     25,304,659   52       24    
Total deposits   35,651,874     31,461,660     27,518,815   54       30    
Total shareholders’ equity   3,990,218     3,700,393     3,446,950   32       16    
  1. Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
  2. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18  for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
  3. The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
  4. Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
  5. Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):      
Total assets   $ 43,540,017     $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902     $ 33,641,769        
Total loans (1)   31,402,903     27,807,321     26,800,290     25,710,171     25,304,659        
Total deposits   35,651,874     31,461,660     30,107,138     28,710,379     27,518,815        
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566        
Total shareholders’ equity   3,990,218     3,700,393     3,691,250     3,540,325     3,446,950        
Selected Statements of Income Data:      
Net interest income   $ 263,131     $ 261,443     $ 261,879     $ 264,852     $ 266,202   $ 524,574     $ 528,188  
Net revenue (2)   425,124     374,685     374,099     379,989     364,360   799,809     708,003  
Net income   21,659     62,812     85,964     99,121     81,466   84,471     170,612  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)   165,756     140,044     124,508     145,435     134,753   305,800     264,022  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (3)   173,149     150,441     122,662     149,411     138,138   323,590     276,151  
Net income per common share – Basic   0.34     1.05     1.46     1.71     1.40   1.40     2.94  
Net income per common share – Diluted   0.34     1.04     1.44     1.69     1.38   1.38     2.91  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:      
Performance Ratios:      
Net interest margin   2.73 %   3.12 %   3.17 %   3.37 %   3.62 % 2.91 %   3.66 %
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)   2.74     3.14     3.19     3.39     3.64   2.93     3.68  
Non-interest income to average assets   1.55     1.24     1.25     1.35     1.23   1.41     1.15  
Non-interest expense to average assets   2.48     2.58     2.78     2.74     2.87   2.53     2.83  
Net overhead ratio (4)   0.93     1.33     1.53     1.40     1.64   1.12     1.68  
Return on average assets   0.21     0.69     0.96     1.16     1.02   0.43     1.09  
Return on average common equity   2.17     6.82     9.52     11.42     9.68   4.48     10.37  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)   2.95     8.73     12.17     14.36     12.28   5.81     13.19  
Average total assets   $ 42,042,729     $ 36,625,490     $ 35,645,190     $ 33,954,592     $ 32,055,769   $ 39,334,109     $ 31,638,289  
Average total shareholders’ equity   3,908,846     3,710,169     3,622,184     3,496,714     3,414,340   3,809,508     3,362,000  
Average loans to average deposits ratio   87.8 %   90.1 %   88.8 %   90.6 %   93.9 % 88.9 %   93.3 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio   88.1     88.4     89.0     89.6     92.0        
Common Share Data at end of period:      
Market price per common share   $ 43.62     $ 32.86     $ 70.90     $ 64.63     $ 73.16        
Book value per common share   62.14     62.13     61.68     60.24     58.62        
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)   50.23     50.18     49.70     49.16     47.48        
Common shares outstanding   57,573,672     57,545,352     57,821,891     56,698,429     56,667,846        
Other Data at end of period:      
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)   8.1 %   8.5 %   8.7 %   8.8 %   9.1 %      
Risk-based capital ratios:                          
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)   10.1     9.3     9.6     9.7     9.6        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)   8.8     8.9     9.2     9.3     9.2        
Total capital ratio (5)   12.8     11.9     12.2     12.4     12.4        
Allowance for credit losses (6)   $ 373,174     $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273     $ 161,901        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans   1.19 %   0.91 %   0.59 %   0.64 %   0.64 %      
Number of:                          
Bank subsidiaries   15     15     15     15     15        
Banking offices   186     187     187     174     172        
  1. Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
  2. Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.
  3. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
  4. The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
  5. Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
  6. The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses also includes the allowance for investment securities as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 344,999     $ 349,118     $ 286,167     $ 448,755     $ 300,934  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   58     309     309     59     58  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   4,015,072     1,943,743     2,164,560     2,260,806     1,437,105  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   3,194,961     3,570,959     3,106,214     2,270,059     2,186,154  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost   728,465     865,376     1,134,400     1,095,802     1,191,634  
Trading account securities   890     2,257     1,068     3,204     2,430  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   52,460     47,310     50,840     46,086     44,319  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   135,571     134,546     100,739     92,714     92,026  
Brokerage customer receivables   14,623     16,293     16,573     14,943     13,569  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   833,163     656,934     377,313     464,727     394,975  
Loans, net of unearned income   31,402,903     27,807,321     26,800,290     25,710,171     25,304,659  
Allowance for loan losses   (313,510 )   (216,050 )   (156,828 )   (161,763 )   (160,421 )
Net loans   31,089,393     27,591,271     26,643,462     25,548,408     25,144,238  
Premises and equipment, net   769,909     764,583     754,328     721,856     711,214  
Lease investments, net   237,040     207,147     231,192     228,647     230,111  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,437,832     1,460,168     1,061,141     1,087,864     1,023,896  
Trade date securities receivable       502,207             237,607  
Goodwill   644,213     643,441     645,220     584,315     584,911  
Other intangible assets   41,368     44,185     47,057     43,657     46,588  
Total assets   $ 43,540,017     $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902     $ 33,641,769  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest bearing   $ 10,204,791     $ 7,556,755     $ 7,216,758     $ 7,067,960     $ 6,719,958  
Interest bearing   25,447,083     23,904,905     22,890,380     21,642,419     20,798,857  
 Total deposits   35,651,874     31,461,660     30,107,138     28,710,379     27,518,815  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,228,416     1,174,894     674,870     574,847     574,823  
Other borrowings   508,535     487,503     418,174     410,488     418,057  
Subordinated notes   436,298     436,179     436,095     435,979     436,021  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566  
Trade date securities payable               226      
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   1,471,110     1,285,652     1,039,490     986,092     993,537  
Total liabilities   39,549,799     35,099,454     32,929,333     31,371,577     30,194,819  
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock   412,500     125,000     125,000     125,000     125,000  
Common stock   58,294     58,266     57,951     56,825     56,794  
Surplus   1,643,864     1,652,063     1,650,278     1,574,011     1,569,969  
Treasury stock   (44,891 )   (44,891 )   (6,931 )   (6,799 )   (6,650 )
Retained earnings   1,921,048     1,917,558     1,899,630     1,830,165     1,747,266  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (597 )   (7,603 )   (34,678 )   (38,877 )   (45,429 )
Total shareholders’ equity   3,990,218     3,700,393     3,691,250     3,540,325     3,446,950  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 43,540,017     $ 38,799,847     $ 36,620,583     $ 34,911,902     $ 33,641,769  

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019
Interest income                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 294,746     $ 301,839     $ 308,055     $ 314,277     $ 309,161   $ 596,585     $ 606,148  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,764     3,165     3,201     3,478     3,104   7,929     5,313  
Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,310     4,768     8,971     10,326     5,206   6,078     10,506  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 16     86     390     310       102      
Investment securities 27,105     32,467     27,611     24,758     27,721   59,572     55,677  
Trading account securities 13     7     6     20     5   20     13  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,765     1,577     1,328     1,294     1,439   3,342     2,794  
Brokerage customer receivables 97     158     169     164     178   255     333  
Total interest income 329,816     344,067     349,731     354,627     346,814   673,883     680,784  
Interest expense                        
Interest on deposits 50,057     67,435     74,724     76,168     67,024   117,492     128,000  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,934     3,360     1,461     1,774     4,193   8,294     6,643  
Interest on other borrowings 3,436     3,546     3,273     3,466     3,525   6,982     7,158  
Interest on subordinated notes 5,506     5,472     5,504     5,470     2,806   10,978     4,581  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,752     2,811     2,890     2,897     3,064   5,563     6,214  
Total interest expense 66,685     82,624     87,852     89,775     80,612   149,309     152,596  
Net interest income 263,131     261,443     261,879     264,852     266,202   524,574     528,188  
Provision for credit losses 135,053     52,961     7,826     10,834     24,580   188,014     35,204  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 128,078     208,482     254,053     254,018     241,622   336,560     492,984  
Non-interest income                        
Wealth management 22,636     25,941     24,999     23,999     24,139   48,577     48,116  
Mortgage banking 102,324     48,326     47,860     50,864     37,411   150,650     55,569  
Service charges on deposit accounts 10,420     11,265     10,973     9,972     9,277   21,685     18,125  
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 808     (4,359 )   587     710     864   (3,551 )   2,228  
Fees from covered call options     2,292     1,243         643   2,292     2,427  
Trading (losses) gains, net (634 )   (451 )   46     11     (44 ) (1,085 )   (215 )
Operating lease income, net 11,785     11,984     12,487     12,025     11,733   23,769     22,529  
Other 14,654     18,244     14,025     17,556     14,135   32,898     31,036  
Total non-interest income 161,993     113,242     112,220     115,137     98,158   275,235     179,815  
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits 154,156     136,762     145,941     141,024     133,732   290,918     259,455  
Equipment 15,846     14,834     14,485     13,314     12,759   30,680     24,529  
Operating lease equipment 9,292     9,260     9,766     8,907     8,768   18,552     17,087  
Occupancy, net 16,893     17,547     17,132     14,991     15,921   34,440     32,166  
Data processing 10,406     8,373     7,569     6,522     6,204   18,779     13,729  
Advertising and marketing 7,704     10,862     12,517     13,375     12,845   18,566     22,703  
Professional fees 7,687     6,721     7,650     8,037     6,228   14,408     11,784  
Amortization of other intangible assets 2,820     2,863     3,017     2,928     2,957   5,683     5,899  
FDIC insurance 7,081     4,135     1,348     148     4,127   11,216     7,703  
OREO expense, net 237     (876 )   536     1,170     1,290   (639 )   1,922  
Other 27,246     24,160     29,630     24,138     24,776   51,406     47,004  
Total non-interest expense 259,368     234,641     249,591     234,554     229,607   494,009     443,981  
Income before taxes 30,703     87,083     116,682     134,601     110,173   117,786     228,818  
Income tax expense 9,044     24,271     30,718     35,480     28,707   33,315     58,206  
Net income $ 21,659     $ 62,812     $ 85,964     $ 99,121     $ 81,466   $ 84,471     $ 170,612  
Preferred stock dividends 2,050     2,050     2,050     2,050     2,050   4,100     4,100  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 19,609     $ 60,762     $ 83,914     $ 97,071     $ 79,416   $ 80,371     $ 166,512  
Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.34     $ 1.05     $ 1.46     $ 1.71     $ 1.40   $ 1.40     $ 2.94  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.34     $ 1.04     $ 1.44     $ 1.69     $ 1.38   $ 1.38     $ 2.91  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25   $ 0.56     $ 0.50  
Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,567     57,620     57,538     56,690     56,662   57,593     56,596  
Dilutive potential common shares 414     575     874     773     699   481     700  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,981     58,195     58,412     57,463     57,361   58,074     57,296  

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		 Dec 31,
2019 (1) 		  Jun 30,
2019
Balance:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial, industrial, and other $ 8,498,931     $ 8,999,728     $ 8,257,614     $ 8,180,070     $ 8,246,449   6 %   3 %
Commercial PPP loans 3,335,368                   100     100  
Commercial, industrial, and other - PCD (2) 24,933     26,158     28,306     15,532     24,325   (24 )   2  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development 1,285,282     1,237,274     1,200,783     1,025,961     984,138   14     31  
Non-construction 6,722,438     6,736,706     6,582,053     6,305,423     6,165,115   4     9  
Commercial real estate - PCD (2) 193,025     211,551     237,440     117,283     126,991   (38 )   52  
Home equity 466,596     494,655     513,066     512,303     527,370   (18 )   (12 )
Home equity - PCD (2)                        
Residential real estate 1,410,798     1,359,971     1,336,093     1,208,706     1,107,911   11     27  
Residential real estate - PCD (2) 16,631     17,418     18,128     9,960     10,267   (17 )   62  
Premium Finance receivables                        
Commercial insurance 3,999,774     3,465,055     3,442,027     3,449,950     3,368,423   33     19  
Life insurance 5,277,126     5,084,695     4,935,320     4,654,588     4,487,921   14     18  
Premium finance receivables - PCD (2) 123,676     136,944     139,282     140,908     146,557   (23 )   (16 )
Consumer and other 46,855     35,546     107,962     87,161     106,547   NM   (56 )
Consumer and other - PCD (2) 1,470     1,620     2,216     2,326     2,645   (68 )   (44 )
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 31,402,903     $ 27,807,321     $ 26,800,290     $ 25,710,171     $ 25,304,659   35 %   24 %
Mix:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial, industrial, and other 28 %   32 %   31 %   32 %   33 %      
Commercial PPP loans 11                        
Commercial, industrial, and other - PCD (2) 0     0     0     0     0        
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development 4     4     4     4     4        
Non-construction 21     24     25     25     24        
Commercial real estate - PCD (2) 1     1     1     0     1        
Home equity 1     2     2     2     2        
Home equity - PCD (2)                        
Residential real estate 4     5     5     5     4        
Residential real estate - PCD (2) 0     0     0     0     0        
Premium Finance receivables                        
Commercial insurance 13     13     13     13     13        
Life insurance 17     18     18     18     18        
Premium finance receivables - PCD (2) 0     1     1     1     1        
Consumer and other 0     0     0     0     0        
Consumer and other - PCD (2) 0     0     0     0     0        
Total loans, net of unearned income 100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %      
  1. Annualized.
  2. As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified purchase credit impaired ("PCI") loans to purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.
  Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019
    % of
Total
Balance 		    % of
Total
Balance		     % of
Total
Balance		     % of
Total
Balance		     % of
Total
Balance
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   Balance   Balance   Balance   Balance
Commercial real estate - collateral location by state:                    
Illinois $ 6,198,486   75.6 %   $ 6,171,606   75.4 %   $ 6,176,353   77.0 %   $ 5,654,827   75.9 %   $ 5,505,290   75.7 %
Wisconsin 760,839   9.3     793,145   9.7     744,975   9.3     744,577   10.0     740,288   10.2  
Total primary markets $ 6,959,325   84.9 %   $ 6,964,751   85.1 %   $ 6,921,328   86.3 %   $ 6,399,404   85.9 %   $ 6,245,578   85.9 %
Indiana 249,423   3.0     249,680   3.1     218,963   2.7     193,350   2.6     179,977   2.5  
Florida 133,810   1.6     126,786   1.5     114,629   1.4     80,120   1.1     60,343   0.8  
Arizona 78,135   1.0     72,214   0.9     64,022   0.8     62,657   0.8     62,607   0.9  
California 81,634   1.0     63,883   0.8     64,345   0.8     67,999   0.9     68,497   0.9  
Other 698,418   8.5     708,217   8.6     636,989   8.0     645,137   8.7     659,242   9.0  
Total commercial real estate $ 8,200,745   100 %   $ 8,185,531   100 %   $ 8,020,276   100 %   $ 7,448,667   100 %   $ 7,276,244   100 %

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		 Dec 31,
2019 (1) 		  Jun 30,
2019
Balance:                        
Non-interest bearing $ 10,204,791     $ 7,556,755     $ 7,216,758     $ 7,067,960     $ 6,719,958   83 %   52 %
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 3,440,348     3,181,159     3,093,159     2,966,098     2,788,976   23     23  
Wealth management deposits (2) 4,433,020     3,936,968     3,123,063     2,795,838     3,220,256   84     38  
Money market 9,288,976     8,114,659     7,854,189     7,326,899     6,460,098   37     44  
Savings 3,447,352     3,282,340     3,196,698     2,934,348     2,823,904   16     22  
Time certificates of deposit 4,837,387     5,389,779     5,623,271     5,619,236     5,505,623   (28 )   (12 )
Total deposits $ 35,651,874     $ 31,461,660     $ 30,107,138     $ 28,710,379     $ 27,518,815   37 %   30 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest bearing 29 %   24 %   24 %   25 %   24 %      
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits 10     10     10     10     10        
Wealth management deposits (2) 12     13     10     10     12        
Money market 25     26     26     25     24        
Savings 10     10     11     10     10        
Time certificates of deposit 14     17     19     20     20        
Total deposits 100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %      
  1. Annualized.
  2. Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2020

(Dollars in thousands) CDARs &
Brokered
Certificates
  of Deposit (1) 		  MaxSafe
Certificates
  of Deposit (1) 		  Variable Rate
Certificates
  of Deposit (2) 		  Other Fixed
Rate   Certificates
  of Deposit (1) 		  Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
  of Deposit (3)
1-3 months $ 1,690     $ 33,600     $ 59,988     $ 651,964     $ 747,242     1.65 %
4-6 months 609     31,127         561,696     593,432     1.53  
7-9 months     9,547         802,262     811,809     1.91  
10-12 months     14,830         1,223,365     1,238,195     1.93  
13-18 months 1,401     15,049         1,012,797     1,029,247     1.99  
19-24 months     4,580         200,078     204,658     1.19  
24+ months 88     4,395         208,321     212,804     1.38  
Total $ 3,788     $ 113,128     $ 59,988     $ 4,660,483     $ 4,837,387     1.79 %
  1. This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date.
  2. This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis.
  3. Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)   $ 3,240,167     $ 1,418,809     $ 2,206,251     $ 1,960,898     $ 893,332  
Investment securities (2)   4,309,471     4,780,709     3,909,699     3,410,090     3,653,580  
FHLB and FRB stock   135,360     114,829     94,843     92,583     105,491  
Liquidity management assets (6)   7,684,998     6,314,347     6,210,793     5,463,571     4,652,403  
Other earning assets (3)(6)   16,917     19,166     18,353     17,809     15,719  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   705,702     403,262     381,878     379,870     281,732  
Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6)   30,336,626     26,936,728     26,137,722     25,346,290     24,553,263  
Total earning assets (6)   38,744,243     33,673,503     32,748,746     31,207,540     29,503,117  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7)   (222,485 )   (176,291 )   (167,759 )   (168,423 )   (164,231 )
Cash and due from banks   352,423     321,982     316,631     297,475     273,679  
Other assets   3,168,548     2,806,296     2,747,572     2,618,000     2,443,204  
Total assets   $ 42,042,729     $ 36,625,490     $ 35,645,190     $ 33,954,592     $ 32,055,769  
                     
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits   $ 3,323,124     $ 3,113,733     $ 3,016,991     $ 2,912,961     $ 2,878,021  
Wealth management deposits   4,380,996     2,838,719     2,934,292     2,888,817     2,605,690  
Money market accounts   8,727,966     7,990,775     7,647,635     6,956,755     6,095,285  
Savings accounts   3,394,480     3,189,835     3,028,763     2,837,039     2,752,828  
Time deposits   5,104,701     5,526,407     5,682,449     5,590,228     5,322,384  
Interest-bearing deposits   24,931,267     22,659,469     22,310,130     21,185,800     19,654,208  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,214,375     951,613     596,594     574,833     869,812  
Other borrowings   493,350     469,577     415,092     416,300     419,064  
Subordinated notes   436,226     436,119     436,025     436,041     220,771  
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566     253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   27,328,784     24,770,344     24,011,407     22,866,540     21,417,421  
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,607,528     7,235,177     7,128,166     6,776,786     6,487,627  
Other liabilities   1,197,571     909,800     883,433     814,552     736,381  
Equity   3,908,846     3,710,169     3,622,184     3,496,714     3,414,340  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 42,042,729     $ 36,625,490     $ 35,645,190     $ 33,954,592     $ 32,055,769  
                     
Net free funds/contribution (5)   $ 11,415,459     $ 8,903,159     $ 8,737,339     $ 8,341,000     $ 8,085,696  
  1. Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
  2. Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
  3. Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
  4. Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
  5. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
  6. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
  7. Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   $ 1,326     $ 4,854     $ 9,361     $ 10,636     $ 5,206  
Investment securities   27,643     33,018     28,184     25,332     28,290  
FHLB and FRB stock   1,765     1,577     1,328     1,294     1,439  
Liquidity management assets (2)   30,734     39,449     38,873     37,262     34,935  
Other earning assets (2)   113     167     176     189     184  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   4,764     3,165     3,201     3,478     3,104  
Loans, net of unearned income (2)   295,322     302,699     308,947     315,255     310,191  
Total interest income   $ 330,933     $ 345,480     $ 351,197     $ 356,184     $ 348,414  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,561     $ 3,665     $ 4,622     $ 5,291     $ 5,553  
Wealth management deposits   7,244     6,935     7,867     9,163     7,091  
Money market accounts   13,140     22,363     25,603     25,426     21,451  
Savings accounts   3,840     5,790     6,145     5,622     4,959  
Time deposits   24,272     28,682     30,487     30,666     27,970  
Interest-bearing deposits   50,057     67,435     74,724     76,168     67,024  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,934     3,360     1,461     1,774     4,193  
Other borrowings   3,436     3,546     3,273     3,466     3,525  
Subordinated notes   5,506     5,472     5,504     5,470     2,806  
Junior subordinated debentures   2,752     2,811     2,890     2,897     3,064  
Total interest expense   $ 66,685     $ 82,624     $ 87,852     $ 89,775     $ 80,612  
                     
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (1,117 )   (1,413 )   (1,466 )   (1,557 )   (1,600 )
Net interest income (GAAP) (1)   263,131     261,443     261,879     264,852     266,202  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   1,117     1,413     1,466     1,557     1,600  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 264,248     $ 262,856     $ 263,345     $ 266,409     $ 267,802  
  1. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
  2. Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sep 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   0.16 %   1.38 %   1.68 %   2.15 %   2.34 %
Investment securities   2.58     2.78     2.86     2.95     3.11  
FHLB and FRB stock   5.24     5.52     5.55     5.55     5.47  
Liquidity management assets   1.61     2.51     2.48     2.71     3.01  
Other earning assets   2.71     3.50     3.83     4.20     4.68  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   2.72     3.16     3.33     3.63     4.42  
Loans, net of unearned income   3.92     4.52     4.69     4.93     5.07  
Total earning assets   3.44 %   4.13 %   4.25 %   4.53 %   4.74 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits   0.19 %   0.47 %   0.61 %   0.72 %   0.77 %
Wealth management deposits   0.67     0.98     1.06     1.26     1.09  
Money market accounts   0.61     1.13     1.33     1.45     1.41  
Savings accounts   0.45     0.73     0.80     0.79     0.72  
Time deposits   1.91     2.09     2.13     2.18     2.11  
Interest-bearing deposits   0.81     1.20     1.33     1.43     1.37  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.63     1.42     0.97     1.22     1.93  
Other borrowings   2.80     3.04     3.13     3.30     3.37  
Subordinated notes   5.05     5.02     5.05     5.02     5.08  
Junior subordinated debentures   4.29     4.39     4.46     4.47     4.78  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.98 %   1.34 %   1.45 %   1.56 %   1.51 %
                     
Interest rate spread  (1)(3)   2.46 %   2.79 %   2.80 %   2.97 %   3.23 %
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.01 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution (2)   0.28     0.35     0.39     0.42     0.41  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (3)   2.73 %   3.12 %   3.17 %   3.37 %   3.62 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.01     0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)   2.74 %   3.14 %   3.19 %   3.39 %   3.64 %
  1. Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
  2. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
  3. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

  Average Balance 
for six months ended,		 Interest   
for six months ended,		 Yield/Rate 
for six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019		 Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019		 Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30,
2019
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 2,329,488     $ 895,497   $ 6,180     $ 10,506   0.53 %   2.37 %
Investment securities (2) 4,545,090     3,642,142   60,661     56,811   2.68     3.15  
FHLB and FRB stock 125,094     100,187   3,342     2,794   5.37     5.62  
Liquidity management assets (3)(8) $ 6,999,672     $ 4,637,826   $ 70,183     $ 70,111   2.02 %   3.05 %
Other earning assets (3)(4)(8) 18,041     14,661   280     349   3.13     4.79  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 554,482     235,220   7,929     5,313   2.88     4.55  
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8) 28,636,678     24,218,946   598,021     608,212   4.20     5.06  
Total earning assets (8) $ 36,208,873     $ 29,106,653   $ 676,413     $ 683,985   3.76 %   4.74 %
Allowance for loan losses (199,388 )   (161,024 )            
Cash and due from banks 337,202     278,324              
Other assets 2,987,422     2,414,336              
Total assets $ 39,334,109     $ 31,638,289              
                   
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,218,429     $ 2,840,886   $ 5,227     $ 10,166   0.33 %   0.72 %
Wealth management deposits 3,609,857     2,609,839   14,179     14,091   0.79     1.09  
Money market accounts 8,359,370     6,005,902   35,503     40,911   0.85     1.37  
Savings accounts 3,292,158     2,734,228   9,630     9,208   0.59     0.68  
Time deposits 5,315,554     5,295,241   52,953     53,624   2.00     2.04  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 23,795,368     $ 19,486,096   $ 117,492     $ 128,000   0.99 %   1.32 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,082,994     732,834   8,294     6,643   1.54     1.83  
Other borrowings 481,463     442,189   6,982     7,158   2.92     3.26  
Subordinated notes 436,173     180,219   10,978     4,581   5.03     5.08  
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566     253,566   5,563     6,214   4.34     4.88  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 26,049,564     $ 21,094,904   $ 149,309     $ 152,596   1.15 %   1.46 %
Non-interest bearing deposits 8,421,353     6,466,122              
Other liabilities 1,053,684     715,263              
Equity 3,809,508     3,362,000              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 39,334,109     $ 31,638,289              
Interest rate spread (6)(8)             2.61 %   3.28 %
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment       (2,530 )   (3,201 ) (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution (7) $ 10,159,309     $ 8,011,749         0.32     0.40  
Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8)       $ 524,574     $ 528,188   2.91 %   3.66 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment       2,530     3,201   0.02     0.02  
Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8)       $ 527,104     $ 531,389   2.93 %   3.68 %
  1. Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
  2. Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
  3. Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
  4. Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
  5. Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
  6. Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
  7. Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
  8. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months.  Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200
Basis 
Points		   +100
 Basis
 Points		   -100
Basis
 Points
Jun 30, 2020   25.9 %   12.6 %   (8.3 )%
Mar 31, 2020   22.5     10.6     (9.4 )
Dec 31, 2019   18.6     9.7     (10.9 )
Sep 30, 2019   20.7     10.5     (11.9 )
Jun 30, 2019   17.3     8.9     (10.2 )

 

Ramp Scenario +200
Basis
Points		   +100
Basis
Points		   -100
Basis
Points
Jun 30, 2020 13.0 %   6.7 %   (3.2 )%
Mar 31, 2020 7.7     3.7     (3.8 )
Dec 31, 2019 9.3     4.8     (5.0 )
Sep 30, 2019 10.1     5.2     (5.6 )
Jun 30, 2019 8.3     4.3     (4.6 )

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or maturity period    
As of June 30, 2020 One year or less   From one to five
years		   Over five years    
(In thousands)       Total
               
Commercial              
Fixed rate $ 270,078     $ 5,117,468     $ 822,542     $ 6,210,088  
Variable rate 5,628,606     20,411     127     5,649,144  
Total commercial $ 5,898,684     $ 5,137,879     $ 822,669     $ 11,859,232  
Commercial real estate              
Fixed rate 542,353     2,163,918     431,543     3,137,814  
Variable rate 5,021,539     41,392         5,062,931  
Total commercial real estate $ 5,563,892     $ 2,205,310     $ 431,543     $ 8,200,745  
Home equity              
Fixed rate 23,244     4,807     27     28,078  
Variable rate 438,518             438,518  
Total home equity $ 461,762     $ 4,807     $ 27     $ 466,596  
Residential real estate              
Fixed rate 38,039     11,576     487,530     537,145  
Variable rate 60,409     341,479     488,396     890,284  
Total residential real estate $ 98,448     $ 353,055     $ 975,926     $ 1,427,429  
Premium finance receivables - commercial              
Fixed rate 3,909,677     90,096     1     3,999,774  
Variable rate              
Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 3,909,677     $ 90,096     $ 1     $ 3,999,774  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance              
Fixed rate 43,954     153,947     21,576     219,477  
Variable rate 5,181,325             5,181,325  
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 5,225,279     $ 153,947     $ 21,576     $ 5,400,802  
Consumer and other              
Fixed rate 22,190     6,456     1,583     30,229  
Variable rate 18,096             18,096  
Total consumer and other $ 40,286     $ 6,456     $ 1,583     $ 48,325  
               
Total per category              
Fixed rate 4,849,535     7,548,268     1,764,802     14,162,605  
Variable rate 16,348,493     403,282     488,523     17,240,298  
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 21,198,028     $ 7,951,550     $ 2,253,325     $ 31,402,903  
               
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:              
Prime             $ 2,164,995  
One- month LIBOR             8,661,027  
Three- month LIBOR             301,327  
Twelve- month LIBOR             5,846,946  
Other             266,003  
Total variable rate             $ 17,240,298  

A PDF accompanying this announcement can be found at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e89d083e-0f74-47bc-95e6-0d3178a6bc71

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates.  Specifically, the Company has $8.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.8 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

    Basis Points (bps) Change in
    Prime     1-month
LIBOR 		    12-month
LIBOR 		   
Second Quarter 2020   0   bps -83   bps -45   bps
First Quarter 2020   -150     -77     -100    
Fourth Quarter 2019   -25     -26     -3    
Third Quarter 2019   -50     -38     -15    
Second Quarter 2019   0     -9     -53    

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30, Jun 30,   Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2019   2019 2020   2019
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period   $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273     $ 161,901     $ 159,622   $ 158,461     $ 154,164  
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13       47,418               47,418      
Provision for credit losses   135,053     52,961     7,826     10,834     24,580   188,014     35,204  
Other adjustments   42     (73 )   30     (13 )   (11 ) (31 )   (38 )
Charge-offs:                          
Commercial   5,686     2,153     11,222     6,775     17,380   7,839     17,883  
Commercial real estate   7,087     85     533     809     326   7,172     4,060  
Home equity   239     1,001     1,330     1,594     690   1,240     778  
Residential real estate   208     356     483     25     287   564     290  
Premium finance receivables   3,434     3,184     3,817     1,866     5,009   6,618     7,219  
Consumer and other   99     128     167     117     136   227     238  
PCD (1)   222     530               752      
Total charge-offs   16,975     7,437     17,552     11,186     23,828   24,412     30,468  
Recoveries:                          
Commercial   86     356     1,871     367     289   442     607  
Commercial real estate   307     79     1,404     385     247   386     727  
Home equity   36     294     166     183     68   330     130  
Residential real estate   30     60     50     203     140   90     169  
Premium finance receivables   833     1,110     1,350     563     734   1,943     1,290  
Consumer and other   58     39     43     36     60   97     116  
PCD (1)   222     214               436      
Total recoveries   1,572     2,152     4,884     1,737     1,538   3,724     3,039  
Net charge-offs   (15,403 )   (5,285 )   (12,668 )   (9,449 )   (22,290 ) (20,688 )   (27,429 )
Allowance for credit losses at period end   $ 373,174     $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273     $ 161,901   $ 373,174     $ 161,901  
                           
Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:      
Commercial   0.20 %   0.09 %   0.46 %   0.31 %   0.85 % 0.15 %   0.44 %
Commercial real estate   0.34     0.00     (0.04 )   0.02     0.00   0.17     0.10  
Home equity   0.17     0.57     0.89     1.08     0.47   0.37     0.25  
Residential real estate   0.06     0.10     0.14     (0.07 )   0.06   0.08     0.03  
Premium finance receivables   0.12     0.10     0.28     0.15     0.55   0.11     0.16  
Consumer and other   0.22     0.59     0.41     0.27     0.30   0.28     0.23  
PCD (1)   0.00     0.32               0.25      
Total loans, net of unearned income   0.20 %   0.08 %   0.19 %   0.15 %   0.36 % 0.15 %   0.23 %
                           
Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses   11.41 %   9.98 %   161.87 %   87.22 %   90.68 % 11.00 %   77.92 %
Loans at period-end   $ 31,402,903     $ 27,807,321     $ 26,800,290     $ 25,710,171     $ 25,304,659        
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end   1.00 %   0.78 %   0.59 %   0.63 %   0.63 %      
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end   1.19     0.91     0.59     0.64     0.64        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans   1.33     0.91     0.59     0.64     0.64        

(1)     As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI charge-offs and recoveries are presented with the non-PCI charge-offs and recoveries in their respective class.

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISON FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30, Jun 30,   Jun 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2019   2019 2020   2019
Provision for loan losses   $ 112,822     $ 50,396     $ 7,704     $ 10,804     $ 24,510   $ 163,218     $ 35,118  
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses   22,236     2,569     122     30     70   24,805     86  
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses   (5 )   (4 )             (9 )    
Provision for credit losses   $ 135,053     $ 52,961     $ 7,826     $ 10,834     $ 24,580   $ 188,014     $ 35,204  
                           
Allowance for loan losses   $ 313,510     $ 216,050     $ 156,828     $ 161,763     $ 160,421        
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses   59,599     37,362     1,633     1,510     1,480        
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses   373,109     253,412     158,461     163,273     161,901        
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses   65     70                    
Allowance for credit losses   $ 373,174     $ 253,482     $ 158,461     $ 163,273     $ 161,901        

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of June 30, 2020,  March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019.

  As of June 30, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Recorded
Investment 		  Calculated
Allowance 		  % of its
category’s balance 		Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category’s balance		 Recorded
Investment		   Calculated
Allowance		   % of its
category’s balance
Commercial: (1)                              
Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 8,396,485     $ 130,585     1.56 %   $ 8,888,342     $ 104,754     1.18 %   $ 8,121,584     $ 64,829     0.80 %
Commercial real estate: (1)                              
Construction and development 1,193,735     67,333     5.64     1,113,863     31,687     2.84     1,075,545     16,418     1.53  
Non-construction 6,397,847     108,613     1.70     6,388,142     68,914     1.08     6,199,042     51,935     0.84  
Home equity (1) 427,668     11,596     2.71     451,804     11,844     2.62     469,498     3,860     0.82  
Residential real estate (1) 1,338,801     11,200     0.84     1,274,351     11,621     0.91     1,246,829     9,736     0.78  
Total core loan portfolio $ 17,754,536     $ 329,327     1.85 %   $ 18,116,502     $ 228,820     1.26 %   $ 17,112,498     $ 146,778     0.86 %
Commercial PPP loans $ 3,335,368     $ 4     0.00 %   $     $     %   $     $     %
Premium finance receivables (1)                              
Commercial insurance loans 3,999,774     17,122     0.43     3,465,055     7,426     0.21     3,442,027     8,132     0.24  
Life insurance loans 5,277,126     470     0.01     5,084,695     454     0.01     4,935,321     1,515     0.03  
Consumer and other(1) 45,474     556     1.22     34,111     331     0.97     107,053     1,704     1.59  
Total niche and consumer loan portfolio $ 12,657,742     $ 18,152     0.14 %   $ 8,583,861     $ 8,211     0.10 %   $ 8,484,401     $ 11,351     0.13 %
Purchased commercial (2) $ 127,379     $ 3,008     2.36 %   $ 137,544     $ 2,592     1.88 %   $ 164,336     $ 91     0.06 %
Purchased commercial real estate (2) 609,163     21,180     3.48     683,526     12,195     1.78     745,689     158     0.02  
Purchased home equity (2) 38,928     593     1.52     42,851     550     1.28     43,568     18     0.04  
Purchased residential real estate(2) 88,628     715     0.81     103,038     929     0.90     107,392     64     0.06  
Purchased life insurance loans (2) 123,676             136,944             139,281          
Purchased consumer and other (2) 2,851     134     4.70     3,055     115     3.76     3,125     1     0.03  
Total purchased loan portfolio $ 990,625     $ 25,630     2.59 %   $ 1,106,958     $ 16,381     1.48 %   $ 1,203,391     $ 332     0.03 %
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 31,402,903     $ 373,109     1.19 %   $ 27,807,321     $ 253,412     0.91 %   $ 26,800,290     $ 158,461     0.59 %
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 28,067,535     $ 373,105     1.33 %   $ 27,807,321     $ 253,412     0.91 %   $ 26,800,290     $ 158,461     0.59 %
  1. As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. Excludes PCD loans.
  2. Includes PCD loans.

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

    As of June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)   Non-PCD   PCD (1)   Total Loans   Non-PCD   PCD (1)   Total Loans
Loan Balances:                        
Commercial                        
Nonaccrual   $ 39,589     $ 3,293     $ 42,882     $ 47,661     $ 2,255     $ 49,916  
90+ days and still accruing   1,374         1,374     3     1,238     1,241  
60-89 days past due   8,107     845     8,952     8,541     332     8,873  
30-59 days past due   22,421     1,299     23,720     86,129         86,129  
Current   11,762,808     19,496     11,782,304     8,857,394     22,333     8,879,727  
Total Commercial   $ 11,834,299     $ 24,933     $ 11,859,232     $ 8,999,728     $ 26,158     $ 9,025,886  
Commercial real estate                        
Nonaccrual   $ 43,334     $ 21,223     $ 64,557     $ 36,904     $ 25,926     $ 62,830  
90+ days and still accruing               516         516  
60-89 days past due   22,402     4,078     26,480     7,415     2,797     10,212  
30-59 days past due   56,501     19,027     75,528     65,578     9,490     75,068  
Current   7,885,483     148,697     8,034,180     7,863,567     173,338     8,036,905  
Total Commercial real estate   $ 8,007,720     $ 193,025     $ 8,200,745     $ 7,973,980     $ 211,551     $ 8,185,531  
Home equity                        
Nonaccrual   $ 7,261     $     $ 7,261     $ 7,243     $     $ 7,243  
90+ days and still accruing                        
60-89 days past due               214         214  
30-59 days past due   1,296         1,296     2,096         2,096  
Current   458,039         458,039     485,102         485,102  
Total Home equity   $ 466,596     $     $ 466,596     $ 494,655     $     $ 494,655  
Residential real estate                        
Nonaccrual   $ 13,941     $ 5,588     $ 19,529     $ 13,132     $ 5,833     $ 18,965  
90+ days and still accruing               605         605  
60-89 days past due   1,318     188     1,506     345         345  
30-59 days past due   3,595     805     4,400     26,437     2,546     28,983  
Current   1,391,944     10,050     1,401,994     1,319,452     9,039     1,328,491  
Total Residential real estate   $ 1,410,798     $ 16,631     $ 1,427,429     $ 1,359,971     $ 17,418     $ 1,377,389  
Premium finance receivables                        
Nonaccrual   $ 16,460     $     $ 16,460     $ 21,058     $     $ 21,058  
90+ days and still accruing   35,638         35,638     16,505         16,505  
60-89 days past due   42,353         42,353     12,730         12,730  
30-59 days past due   61,160         61,160     70,185         70,185  
Current   9,121,289     123,676     9,244,965     8,429,272     136,944     8,566,216  
Total Premium finance receivables   $ 9,276,900     $ 123,676     $ 9,400,576     $ 8,549,750     $ 136,944     $ 8,686,694  
Consumer and other                        
Nonaccrual   $ 255     $ 172     $ 427     $ 232     $ 171     $ 403  
90+ days and still accruing   156         156     78         78  
60-89 days past due   4         4     607     18     625  
30-59 days past due   281         281     188     19     207  
Current   46,159     1,298     47,457     34,441     1,412     35,853  
Total Consumer and other   $ 46,855     $ 1,470     $ 48,325     $ 35,546     $ 1,620     $ 37,166  
Total loans, net of unearned income                        
Nonaccrual   $ 120,840     $ 30,276     $ 151,116     $ 126,230     $ 34,185     $ 160,415  
90+ days and still accruing   37,168         37,168     17,707     1,238     18,945  
60-89 days past due   74,184     5,111     79,295     29,852     3,147     32,999  
30-59 days past due   145,254     21,131     166,385     250,613     12,055     262,668  
Current   30,665,722     303,217     30,968,939     26,989,228     343,066     27,332,294  
Total loans, net of unearned income   $ 31,043,168     $ 359,735     $ 31,402,903     $ 27,413,630     $ 393,691     $ 27,807,321  

(1)     As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.

TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")

  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1): Non-PCD PCD(2)   Non-PCD PCD(2)            
Commercial $ 1,374   $     $ 3   1,238     $     $     $ 488  
Commercial real estate       516                
Home equity                      
Residential real estate       605                
Premium finance receivables 35,638       16,505       11,517     10,612     6,940  
Consumer and other 156       78       163     53     172  
Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 37,168       17,707   1,238     11,680     10,665     7,600  
Non-accrual loans:                      
Commercial 39,589   3,293     47,661   2,255     37,224    