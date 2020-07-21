Onex Confirms AGM Approvals

/EIN News/ -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) confirms all nominees set forth in the management information circular for its July 21, 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below.

Nominee Elected by % Votes For Gerald W. Schwartz Multiple Voting Shares 100 Daniel C. Casey Multiple Voting Shares 100 Ewout Heersink Multiple Voting Shares 100 Serge Gouin Multiple Voting Shares 100 John B. McCoy Multiple Voting Shares 100 J. Robert S. Prichard Multiple Voting Shares 100 Heather M. Reisman Multiple Voting Shares 100 William A. Etherington Subordinate Voting Shares 97.66 Mitch Goldhar Subordinate Voting Shares 94.51 Arianna Huffington Subordinate Voting Shares 99.49 Arni C. Thorsteinson Subordinate Voting Shares 88.82 Beth Wilkinson Subordinate Voting Shares 99.52

Onex also presented an advisory resolution to shareholders endorsing the Company’s approach to executive compensation, generally referred to as “say-on-pay”. The Company is pleased to report the advisory resolution passed overwhelmingly with 96.23% support.

Finally, Onex shareholders confirmed almost unanimously a by-law adopted by Onex in connection with its acquisition of WestJet in December 2019 related to ensuring Canadian ownership and control of WestJet.

About Onex Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex has approximately $32.9 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.0 billion is its own shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms. The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $45 billion, generate annual revenues of $27 billion and employ approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward- looking statements. Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Claire Glossop Irani

Director, Client and Product Solutions

Tel: +1.416.362.7711