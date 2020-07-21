Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alector to Present Data from the AL001 Phase 2 Open-Label Study in Frontotemporal Dementia at the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that the company will highlight preliminary data from a Phase 2 open-label study evaluating AL001 in individuals with frontotemporal dementia at the upcoming 2020 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference being held virtually, July 27-31, 2020.

Details for the oral presentation:

Presentation Title: AL001 Restores CSF PGRN Levels and Normalizes Disease-associated Biomarkers in Individuals with Frontotemporal Dementia due to Heterozygous Mutations in the Progranulin Gene

Session Name: Human: Putative Therapeutic Results for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias
Presenter: Robert Paul, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Alector
Date: Presentation will be available on-demand beginning Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time

About Alector
Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company’s product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Source: Alector, Inc.

Contacts

Media:
1AB
Dan Budwick, 973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

or

Investors:
Alector, Inc.
ir@alector.com

