SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $6.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $7.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2020.



Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020

Net income of $6.2 million and operating earnings of $7.3 million (Non-GAAP)

Diluted earnings per share increased 115.8% for the quarter and diluted operating earnings per share (Non-GAAP) increased 60.0% for the quarter

Total assets grew to over $3 billion

Completed the integration of Progressive Financial Group (“PFG”)

Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) per share of $16.90, a 6.6% year-over-year increase

Originated approximately 2,800 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $292.8 million

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased to report another very solid quarter. While finalizing our Progressive Financial Group integration and conversion, we reported outstanding increases in revenue, in particular our non-interest income performance. Our team also continues to focus on our tremendous asset quality and have worked with many new and existing clients to secure PPP funding, creating a number of great opportunities for our bank. The outlook for our company remains very strong."

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We have closed another great quarter for our company. Our team has continued to successfully execute our Strategic Plan. We have strengthened our Balance Sheet, served our clients and our shareholders well and continued to increase the book value of our stock.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $3.1 million to $25.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily attributable to the full quarter effects of the Company’s March 1, 2020 acquisition of PFG (the “PFG Acquisition”) and participation in the PPP. Average earning assets increased $532.0 million, which reflects a $376.1 million increase in average loans, a $21.1 million increase in securities and a $134.8 million increase in other earning assets. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $353.8 million, driven by an increase of $168.5 million in average interest-bearing deposits and an increase of $185.2 million in borrowings.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.63% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.90% for the first quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin was impacted by a 61 basis point decline in the average yield on interest-earning assets offset by a 43 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the last quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin, less discount accretion was 3.50% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease from 3.58% for the first quarter of 2020.

The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.22% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease from 4.83% for the first quarter of 2020. The yield on average loans was 4.87% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 5.35% for the first quarter of 2020. Offsetting the effects of the Federal Reserve rate cuts included in yield on average loans for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million of PPP fee accretion and $888 thousand of discount accretion on acquired loans, compared to $1.8 million of discount accretion recognized in the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, increases in liquidity positions negatively impacted the net interest margin with lower yields earned on the excess cash position.

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.77% for the second quarter of 2020 from 1.20% for the first quarter of 2020. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.71% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 1.10% for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 39 basis points. This decrease was a result of the Company’s efforts deployed to reduce deposit rates in reaction to the Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Provision for Loan Loss and Credit Quality

Provision for loan losses was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $16.3 million. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.67% as of June 30, 2020, compared to 0.63% as of March 31, 2020. For the Company’s originated loans, the allowance for loan losses to originated loans, less PPP loans, was 0.89% as of June 30, 2020, compared to 0.77% as of March 31, 2020. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan portfolio totaled $16.2 million, or 3.40% of acquired loans as of June 30, 2020. The elevated provision for loan losses was due to the continued economic conditions facing the U.S. economy related to the challenges being faced with the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the CECL accounting standard until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.16% as of June 30, 2020, an increase of two basis points from the 0.14% reported in the first quarter of 2020. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.28% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 0.31% as of March 31, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $693 thousand to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Increase in mortgage banking income of $347 thousand, as volume increased during the second quarter;

Increase in insurance commissions income of $204 thousand, due to a full quarter of revenue from the PFG Acquisition;

Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees of $232 thousand, related to a full quarter of activity from the PFG Acquisition; and

Decrease in investment services income of $74 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $18.8 million for the second and first quarters of 2020. Even though noninterest expense remained constant between the second and first quarters of 2020, the primary changes within noninterest expense were as follows:

Salaries and employee benefits increased $351 thousand. The increase is attributable to the full quarter of salaries and benefits from the PFG Acquisition, annual salary increases, and other employee benefit accruals. These increases were offset by deferred salary cost related to the origination of PPP loans; and

Decrease of $619 thousand in merger related and restructuring expenses relating to the PFG Acquisition.

Income Tax Expense



Income tax expense was $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $763 thousand, compared to $664 thousand for the first quarter of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2020, the effective tax rate was 18.8% compared to 19.6% for the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2020, were $3.27 billion compared with $2.45 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase of $816.9 million is primarily attributable to assets acquired from the PFG Acquisition of approximately $307.2 million, increase in cash and cash equivalents of $215.5 million and the origination of $292.8 million of PPP loans.

Total liabilities increased to $2.92 billion at June 30, 2020 from $2.14 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase of $786.1 million was primarily from deposit growth of $220.5 million, acquired deposits from the PFG Acquisition in the amount of $272.0 million, and an increase in borrowings of $287.2 million.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020, totaled $343.5 million, an increase of $30.7 million, from December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from the issuance of common stock for the acquisition of PFG of $24.5 million, net income of $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and a net change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $424 thousand, which was offset by the repurchase of the Company's common stock of $2.1 million and $1.5 million of dividends paid. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $16.90 at June 30, 2020, an increase from $16.82 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 8.09% at June 30, 2020, compared with 9.93% at December 31, 2019.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 36 branches across East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (iv) operating return on average shareholder' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision income (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value, (xiv) tax equivalent net interest margin, (xv) tax equivalent yield in earning assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, expenses related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger termination fee of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income divided by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, expenses related to the termination of the ADECA loan program and the merger termination fee of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Operating pre-tax pre-provision income is net interest expense plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tax equivalent net interest margin is the annualized net interest income plus tax equivalent income divided by average interest earning assets. Tax equivalent yield in earning assets is the annualized interest income plus tax equivalent income divided by average interest earning assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (6) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the completed acquisition of PFG; (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the completed acquisition of PFG may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) As of and for The As of and for The Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.79 % 0.43 % 1.12 % 1.01 % 1.56 % 0.63 % 1.21 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.31 % 3.33 % 8.65 % 7.80 % 12.34 % 5.41 % 9.59 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 9.80 % 4.41 % 11.55 % 10.52 % 16.78 % 7.23 % 13.14 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.37 % 1.44 % 0.45 % 0.88 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.41 % 2.96 % 2.68 % 2.48 % 2.88 % 2.66 % 2.82 % Efficiency ratio 64.28 % 74.02 % 67.04 % 63.03 % 57.53 % 68.81 % 62.39 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 0.93 % 0.67 % 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.82 % 0.97 % Operating PTPP return on average assets1 1.53 % 1.37 % 1.31 % 1.47 % 1.33 % 1.46 % 1.38 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 8.58 % 5.22 % 8.34 % 7.87 % 7.58 % 7.00 % 7.69 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 11.51 % 6.90 % 11.12 % 10.61 % 10.31 % 9.36 % 10.54 % Operating efficiency ratio1 58.95 % 65.46 % 64.95 % 62.42 % 65.56 % 61.98 % 64.91 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.45 % 0.32 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.23 % 2.63 % 2.56 % 2.47 % 2.57 % 2.41 % 2.59 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans 4.87 % 5.35 % 5.36 % 5.48 % 5.53 % 5.09 % 5.58 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 4.22 % 4.83 % 4.92 % 5.05 % 5.17 % 4.50 % 5.23 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.71 % 1.10 % 1.29 % 1.37 % 1.42 % 0.90 % 1.37 % Cost of total deposits 0.54 % 0.91 % 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 0.71 % 1.14 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.77 % 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 1.54 % 0.97 % 1.49 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.63 % 3.90 % 3.84 % 3.91 % 3.94 % 3.75 % 4.04 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.41 $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 0.99 Net income, diluted 0.41 0.19 0.48 0.42 0.65 0.60 0.99 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.48 0.30 0.46 0.43 0.40 0.78 0.80 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.48 0.30 0.46 0.43 0.40 0.78 0.79 Book value 22.57 22.09 22.33 21.93 21.47 22.57 21.47 Tangible book value¹ 16.90 16.40 16.82 16.37 15.86 16.90 15.86 Common shares outstanding 15,216,932 15,221,990 14,008,233 13,957,973 13,953,209 15,216,932 13,953,209

1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of and for The Three Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate owner occupied $ 464,073 $ 473,398 $ 429,269 $ 422,363 $ 415,502 non-owner occupied 552,958 535,637 476,038 468,099 464,160 Commercial real estate, total 1,017,031 1,009,035 905,307 890,462 879,662 Commercial & industrial 637,450 377,173 337,075 341,207 334,258 Construction & land development 279,216 253,445 227,626 219,751 204,731 Consumer real estate 459,861 482,728 417,481 402,463 402,270 Consumer and other 14,726 16,866 9,903 10,796 11,981 Total loans $ 2,408,284 $ 2,139,247 $ 1,897,392 $ 1,864,679 $ 1,832,902 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans $ 3,776 $ 3,069 $ 3,350 $ 3,166 $ 2,838 Other real estate owned 5,524 5,894 1,757 1,561 1,814 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,300 $ 8,963 $ 5,107 $ 4,727 $ 4,652 Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $ 9 $ 9 $ 61 $ 61 $ 62 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) — % — % 0.01 % 0.01 % — % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.67 % 0.63 % 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.50 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.19 % Acquired loan fair value discount balance $ 16,187 $ 17,237 $ 15,348 $ 16,784 $ 18,571 Accretion income on acquired loans 888 1,841 1,375 1,246 1,374 PPP net fees deferred balance 8,582 — — — — PPP net fees recognized 1,909 — — — — Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 10.52 % 11.70 % 12.77 % 12.80 % 12.53 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 8.09 % 8.96 % 9.93 % 9.88 % 9.57 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 8.83 % 10.28 % 10.34 % 10.02 % 9.92 % Common equity Tier 1 10.92 % 10.87 % 11.61 % 11.54 % 11.21 % Tier 1 capital 10.92 % 10.87 % 11.61 % 11.54 % 11.21 % Total capital 13.25 % 13.13 % 14.02 % 13.98 % 13.65 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 9.82 % 11.42 % 11.41 % 11.22 % 10.92 % Common equity Tier 1 12.14 % 12.05 % 12.81 % 12.71 % 12.37 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.14 % 12.05 % 12.81 % 12.71 % 12.37 % Total risk-based capital 12.82 % 12.62 % 13.31 % 13.19 % 12.82 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Ending Balances Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 399,467 $ 309,089 $ 183,971 $ 170,934 $ 199,534 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 219,631 201,002 178,348 171,507 174,114 Other investments 14,829 14,113 12,913 12,913 12,905 Loans held for sale 6,330 6,045 5,856 3,068 4,087 Loans 2,408,284 2,139,247 1,897,392 1,864,679 1,832,902 Less: Allowance for loan losses (16,254 ) (13,431 ) (10,243 ) (9,792 ) (9,097 ) Loans, net 2,392,030 2,125,816 1,887,149 1,854,887 1,823,805 Premises and equipment, net 73,868 73,801 59,433 58,386 56,589 Other real estate owned 5,524 5,894 1,757 1,561 1,814 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 86,327 86,503 77,193 77,534 78,348 Bank owned life insurance 30,853 30,671 24,949 24,796 24,695 Other assets 37,126 20,781 17,554 14,899 15,366 Total assets $ 3,265,985 $ 2,873,715 $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485 $ 2,391,257 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 645,650 $ 431,781 $ 364,155 $ 365,024 $ 357,220 Interest-bearing demand 479,212 444,141 380,234 351,474 333,705 Money market and savings 762,246 730,392 623,284 634,934 648,132 Time deposits 652,581 735,616 679,541 646,641 673,243 Total deposits 2,539,689 2,341,930 2,047,214 1,998,073 2,012,300 Borrowings 318,855 131,603 31,623 29,828 23,679 Subordinated debt 39,304 39,283 39,261 39,240 39,219 Other liabilities 24,649 24,699 18,278 17,304 16,448 Total liabilities 2,922,497 2,537,515 2,136,376 2,084,445 2,091,646 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 15,217 15,222 14,008 13,958 13,953 Additional paid-in capital 254,396 254,356 232,732 232,573 232,386 Retained earnings 73,283 67,869 65,839 59,806 53,843 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 592 (1,247 ) 168 (297 ) (571 ) Total shareholders' equity 343,488 336,200 312,747 306,040 299,611 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 3,265,985 $ 2,873,715 $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485 $ 2,391,257





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 28,663 $ 26,434 $ 25,398 $ 25,515 $ 25,278 $ 55,097 $ 50,253 Securities available-for-sale: Taxable 589 679 698 748 871 1,268 1,842 Tax-exempt 416 283 345 338 411 699 836 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 277 602 587 743 743 879 1,315 Total interest income 29,945 27,998 27,028 27,344 27,303 57,943 54,246 Interest expense: Deposits 3,366 4,754 5,271 5,605 5,788 8,120 11,039 Borrowings 249 89 70 15 123 339 235 Subordinated debt 584 584 584 584 590 1,167 1,173 Total interest expense 4,199 5,427 5,924 6,204 6,501 9,626 12,447 Net interest income 25,746 22,571 21,104 21,140 20,802 48,317 41,799 Provision for loan losses 2,850 3,200 685 724 393 6,049 1,190 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,896 19,371 20,419 20,416 20,409 42,268 40,609 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 709 770 773 767 707 1,479 1,361 Gain on sale of securities, net 16 — — 1 33 16 33 Mortgage banking 931 584 374 518 392 1,515 674 Investment services 363 437 261 260 255 801 424 Insurance commissions 473 269 — — — 742 — Interchange and debit card transaction fees 508 276 163 148 143 784 318 Merger termination fee — — — — 6,400 — 6,400 Other 511 482 1,269 502 486 993 904 Total noninterest income 3,511 2,818 2,840 2,196 8,416 6,330 10,114 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,357 10,006 10,278 9,072 8,984 20,363 17,382 Occupancy and equipment 1,996 1,911 1,749 1,635 1,658 3,906 3,298 FDIC insurance 180 180 — (219 ) 180 360 359 Other real estate and loan related expense 346 545 253 335 242 892 732 Advertising and marketing 202 198 166 263 259 400 554 Data processing 594 538 530 273 577 1,132 1,192 Professional services 868 711 652 573 489 1,578 1,151 Amortization of intangibles 405 362 340 341 342 767 686 Software as service contracts 561 470 500 560 568 1,031 1,136 Merger related and restructuring expenses 1,477 2,096 427 73 1,796 3,573 2,719 Other 1,820 1,776 1,157 1,802 1,714 3,598 3,179 Total noninterest expense 18,806 18,793 16,052 14,708 16,809 37,600 32,388 Income before income taxes 7,601 3,396 7,206 7,904 12,016 10,998 18,335 Income tax expense 1,427 664 473 1,941 2,895 2,091 4,483 Net income $ 6,174 $ 2,732 $ 6,733 $ 5,963 $ 9,121 $ 8,907 $ 13,852 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 0.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,152,768 14,395,103 13,965,877 13,955,859 13,951,643 14,773,935 13,946,856 Diluted 15,202,335 14,479,679 14,066,269 14,053,432 14,046,500 14,842,486 14,036,790





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees2 $ 2,359,101 $ 28,590 4.87 % $ 1,982,997 $ 26,389 5.35 % $ 1,828,884 $ 25,233 5.53 % Loans held for sale 6,868 73 4.28 % 4,294 45 4.24 % 3,755 45 4.81 % Taxable securities 122,135 589 1.94 % 116,837 679 2.34 % 136,859 871 2.55 % Tax-exempt securities 86,227 570 2.66 % 70,397 400 2.28 % 56,475 527 3.75 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 297,696 277 0.37 % 165,512 602 1.46 % 102,253 743 2.91 % Total interest-earning assets 2,872,027 30,099 4.22 % 2,340,037 28,115 4.83 % 2,128,226 27,419 5.17 % Noninterest-earning assets 260,089 216,498 215,010 Total assets $ 3,132,116 $ 2,556,535 $ 2,343,236 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 453,795 148 0.13 % $ 389,500 434 0.45 % $ 329,556 464 0.57 % Money market and savings deposits 748,673 614 0.33 % 664,983 1,389 0.84 % 673,502 2,272 1.35 % Time deposits 701,390 2,604 1.49 % 680,830 2,931 1.73 % 629,480 3,052 1.94 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,903,858 3,366 0.71 % 1,735,313 4,754 1.10 % 1,632,538 5,788 1.42 % Borrowings3 237,143 249 0.42 % 51,921 89 0.69 % 23,685 123 2.08 % Subordinated debt 39,290 584 5.98 % 39,269 584 5.98 % 39,205 590 6.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,180,291 4,199 0.77 % 1,826,503 5,427 1.20 % 1,695,428 6,501 1.54 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 587,322 373,125 336,871 Other liabilities 24,642 27,215 14,367 Total liabilities 2,792,255 2,226,843 2,046,666 Shareholders' equity 339,861 329,692 296,570 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,132,116 $ 2,556,535 $ 2,343,236 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 25,900 $ 22,688 $ 20,918 Interest rate spread 3.44 % 3.63 % 3.63 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.63 % 3.90 % 3.94 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.73 % 128.12 % 125.53 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 10.85 % 12.90 % 12.66 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $208,814 in PPP loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

3 Includes average balance of $108,082 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees2 $ 2,172,158 $ 54,979 5.09 % $ 1,814,127 $ 50,174 5.58 % Loans held for sale 5,581 118 4.26 % 3,284 79 4.85 % Taxable securities 119,474 1,268 2.13 % 141,994 1,842 2.62 % Tax-exempt securities 78,306 970 2.49 % 55,070 1,065 3.90 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 226,726 879 0.78 % 85,798 1,315 3.09 % Total interest-earning assets 2,602,245 58,214 4.50 % 2,100,273 54,475 5.23 % Noninterest-earning assets 238,749 213,122 Total assets $ 2,840,994 $ 2,313,395 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 421,288 583 0.28 % $ 318,091 887 0.56 % Money market and savings deposits 707,003 2,003 0.57 % 669,067 4,302 1.30 % Time deposits 693,382 5,534 1.61 % 633,601 5,850 1.86 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,821,673 8,120 0.90 % 1,620,759 11,039 1.37 % Borrowings3 144,532 339 0.47 % 20,951 235 2.26 % Subordinated debt 39,279 1,167 5.97 % 39,195 1,173 6.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,005,484 9,626 0.97 % 1,680,905 12,447 1.49 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 481,432 328,549 Other liabilities 22,812 12,589 Total liabilities 2,509,728 2,022,043 Shareholders' equity 331,266 291,352 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,840,994 $ 2,313,395 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 48,588 $ 42,028 Interest rate spread 3.53 % 3.74 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.75 % 4.04 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 129.76 % 124.95 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 11.66 % 12.59 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $106,213 in PPP loans for the six months ended June 30, 2020

3 Includes average balance of $54,041in PPPLF funding for the six months ended June 30, 2020

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 6,174 $ 2,732 $ 6,733 $ 5,963 $ 9,121 $ 8,907 $ 13,852 Noninterest income: Securities gains (16 ) — — (1 ) (33 ) (16 ) (33 ) ADECA termination proceeds — — (720 ) — — — — Merger termination fee — — — — (6,400 ) — (6,400 ) Noninterest expenses: Salaries - prior year adjustment — — 603 — — — — Merger related and restructuring expenses 1,477 2,096 427 73 1,796 3,573 2,719 Other - prior year franchise tax true-up — — (312 ) — — — — Income taxes: Tax benefit - prior year amended return — — (304 ) — — — — Income tax effect of adjustments (382 ) (548 ) 60 (19 ) 1,119 (931 ) 974 Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 7,253 $ 4,280 $ 6,487 $ 6,016 $ 5,603 $ 11,533 $ 11,112 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 0.78 $ 0.80 Diluted 0.48 0.30 0.46 0.43 0.40 0.78 0.79 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 3,511 $ 2,818 $ 2,840 $ 2,196 $ 8,416 $ 6,330 $ 10,114 Securities gains (16 ) — — (1 ) (33 ) (16 ) (33 ) ADECA termination proceeds — — (720 ) — — — — Merger termination fee — — — — (6,400 ) — (6,400 ) Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,495 $ 2,818 $ 2,120 $ 2,195 $ 1,983 $ 6,314 $ 3,681 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.45 % 0.32 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 18,806 $ 18,793 $ 16,052 $ 14,708 $ 16,809 $ 37,600 $ 32,388 Salaries - prior year adjustment — — (603 ) — — — — Merger related and restructuring expenses (1,477 ) (2,096 ) (427 ) (73 ) (1,796 ) (3,573 ) (2,719 ) Other - prior year franchise tax true-up — — 312 — — — — Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 17,329 $ 16,697 $ 15,334 $ 14,635 $ 15,013 $ 34,027 $ 29,669 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.23 % 2.63 % 2.56 % 2.47 % 2.57 % 2.41 % 2.59 % Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 25,746 $ 22,571 $ 21,104 $ 21,140 $ 20,802 $ 48,317 $ 41,799 Operating noninterest income 3,495 2,818 2,120 2,195 1,983 6,314 3,681 Operating noninterest expense (17,329 ) (16,697 ) (15,334 ) (14,635 ) (15,013 ) (34,027 ) (29,669 ) Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 11,912 $ 8,692 $ 7,890 $ 8,700 $ 7,772 $ 20,604 $ 15,811 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 0.93 % 0.67 % 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.82 % 0.97 % Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 1.53 % 1.37 % 1.31 % 1.47 % 1.33 % 1.46 % 1.38 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 9.80 % 4.41 % 11.55 % 10.52 % 16.78 % 7.23 % 13.14 % Operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)6 8.58 % 5.22 % 8.34 % 7.87 % 7.58 % 7.00 % 7.69 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 11.51 % 6.90 % 11.12 % 10.61 % 10.31 % 9.36 % 10.54 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 64.28 % 74.02 % 67.04 % 63.03 % 57.53 % 68.81 % 62.39 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.34 ) % (0.34 ) % (0.33 ) % (0.30 ) % (0.23 ) % (0.34 ) % (0.28 ) % Adjustment for securities gains (losses) (0.04 ) % — % — % — % (0.07 ) % (0.02 ) % (0.04 ) % Adjustment for merger related income and costs (4.95 ) % (8.21 ) % (1.76 ) % (0.31 ) % 8.32 % (6.46 ) % 2.84 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 58.95 % 65.46 % 64.95 % 62.42 % 65.56 % 61.98 % 64.91 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 343,488 $ 336,200 $ 312,747 $ 306,040 $ 299,611 $ 343,488 $ 299,611 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 86,327 86,503 77,193 77,534 78,348 86,327 78,348 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 257,161 $ 249,697 $ 235,554 $ 228,506 $ 221,263 $ 257,161 $ 221,263 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 339,861 $ 329,692 $ 308,772 $ 303,200 $ 296,570 $ 331,266 $ 291,352 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 86,484 80,370 77,400 78,222 78,564 83,427 78,738 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 253,377 $ 249,322 $ 231,372 $ 224,978 $ 218,006 $ 247,839 $ 212,614 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 22.57 $ 22.09 $ 22.33 $ 21.93 $ 21.47 $ 22.57 $ 21.47 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (5.67 ) (5.69 ) (5.51 ) (5.56 ) (5.61 ) (5.67 ) (5.61 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 16.90 $ 16.40 $ 16.82 $ 16.37 $ 15.86 $ 16.90 $ 15.86 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets $ 3,265,985 $ 2,873,715 $ 2,449,123 $ 2,390,485 $ 2,391,257 $ 3,265,985 $ 2,391,257 Less goodwill and other intangibles 86,327 86,503 77,193 77,534 78,348 86,327 78,348 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $ 3,179,658 $ 2,787,212 $ 2,371,930 $ 2,312,951 $ 2,312,909 $ 3,179,658 $ 2,312,909 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 8.09 % 8.96 % 9.93 % 9.88 % 9.57 % 8.09 % 9.57 %

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.