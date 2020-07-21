Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue of $839 million in Q2’20 grew 49% from Q2’19



Q2’20 GAAP earnings per share grew 91% and Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 102% from Q2’19

Test revenue grew 59% from Q2’19 on Semiconductor Test strength

Industrial Automation revenue declined 21% from Q2’19 on global manufacturing weakness

Q3’20 Revenue guidance at mid-point represents 33% growth from Q3’19

Q2'20

Q2'19

Q1'20

1H’20

1H’19

Revenue (mil) $ 839 $ 564 $ 704 $ 1,543 $ 1,058 GAAP EPS $ 1.05 $ 0.55 $ 0.97 $ 2.02 $ 1.16 Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.33 $ 0.66 $ 1.00 $ 2.34 $ 1.20

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $839 million for the second quarter of 2020 of which $659 million was in Semiconductor Test, $72 million in System Test, $49 million in Wireless Test and $59 million in Industrial Automation (IA). GAAP net income for the second quarter was $188.9 million or $1.05 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the second quarter was $229.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, which excluded restructuring and other charges, acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete tax adjustments and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“Stronger than expected System on a Chip (SOC) test shipments driven by accelerated demand for mobility-related test capacity, combined with success in navigating supply constraints, led to revenue and profits above the high end of our guidance range in the second quarter,” said CEO and President Mark Jagiela. “Industrial Automation sales, while down from the year ago period due to the global slowdown in business activity, improved monthly through the quarter.

“Guidance for the third quarter reflects increased memory and storage test shipments along with production ramps of new product design wins in SOC test.”

Guidance for the third quarter of 2020 is revenue of $745 million to $805 million, with GAAP net income of $0.91 to $1.06 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $1.01 to $1.17 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, fair value inventory step-up, and restructuring and other, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes fair value inventory step-up. GAAP requires that this item be included in determining gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin dollar amount and percentage are non-GAAP performance measures that management believes provide useful supplemental information for management and the investor. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin as a performance measure for Teradyne’s current core business and future outlook and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical gross margin results and the gross margin results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, and the impact of U.S. export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, or the impact of U.S. export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Additionally, the current dividend program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On May 16, 2019, Huawei and 68 of its affiliates, including HiSilicon, were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List under U.S. Export Administration Regulations (the “EAR”). This action by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed new export licensing requirements on exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers of all U.S. - regulated products, software and technology to the designated Huawei entities. While most of Teradyne’s products are not subject to the EAR and therefore not affected by the Entity List restrictions, some of its products are currently manufactured in the U.S. and thus subject to the Entity List restrictions. Compliance with the current Entity List restrictions has not significantly impacted Teradyne’s sales.

On May 15, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce published new regulations expanding the scope of the U.S. EAR to include additional products that would become subject to the Entity List restrictions relating to Huawei and the designated Huawei entities including HiSilicon. The comment period for the new regulations ended on July 14, 2020. These new regulations restrict the sale to Huawei and the designated Huawei entities of items, such as semiconductor devices, manufactured by Huawei’s contract manufacturers under specific, detailed conditions set forth in the new regulations. While the new regulations do not impose any new restrictions on Teradyne directly, the new regulations may impact Teradyne’s sales to third party contract manufacturers used by Huawei and HiSilicon to manufacture and test semiconductor and other electronic devices. Because the impact of these new regulations on Huawei’s business is both fluid and uncertain, at this time, Teradyne does not know the potential extent of the impact of the new regulations on its business with Huawei, HiSilicon and their contract manufacturers. However, it is possible that these new regulations and any other additional regulations that may be implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency could have a material impact on Teradyne’s business and financial results.

On April 28, 2020, the Department of Commerce published new export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military and civilian end users in China. The regulations went into effect on June 29, 2020. Teradyne does not expect that compliance with the new export controls will significantly impact its ability to sell products to its customers in China or to manufacture products in China. The new export controls, however, could disrupt the Company’s supply chain, increase compliance costs and impact the demand for the Company’s products in China and, thus, have a material adverse impact on Teradyne’s business, financial condition or results of operations. In addition, while the Company maintains an export compliance program, its compliance controls could be circumvented, exposing the Company to legal liabilities. Teradyne will continue to assess the potential impact of the new export controls on its business and operations and take appropriate actions, including filing for licenses with the Department of Commerce, to minimize any disruption. However, Teradyne cannot be certain that the actions it takes will mitigate all of the risks associated with the new export controls that may impact its business.



The global outbreak of the recent novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter in place orders, and shutdowns. These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Company’s results of operations, including increased costs company-wide and decreased sales in its industrial automation businesses. At this time, the Company cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact for Teradyne’s 2020 financial results and to its future financial results. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact on Teradyne’s business from the measures in place and potential future measures, and restrictions on Teradyne’s access to its manufacturing facilities or on its support operations or workforce, or similar limitations for its contractor manufacturers and suppliers, and restrictions or disruptions of transportation, such as reduced availability of transportation and increased border controls or closures, could limit Teradyne’s capacity to meet customer demand and have a material adverse effect on its financial condition and results of operations. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty could result in a significant decrease in demand for Teradyne’s products for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of physical participation in meetings, events and conferences), and the Company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be impacted. Due to the uncertainty regarding the length, severity and potential business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teradyne has suspended its stock repurchase program announced in January 2020. At this time, Teradyne does not know whether or when it will continue its 2020 repurchase plan or authorize future stock repurchase programs. The degree to which COVID-19 impacts Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the outbreak, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei and HiSilicon; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” sections of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2020. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 March 29, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net revenues $ 838,661 $ 704,355 $ 564,178 $ 1,543,016 $ 1,058,277 Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1) 367,188 298,805 240,260 665,993 446,724 Gross profit 471,473 405,550 323,918 877,023 611,553 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative 113,259 111,388 108,811 224,647 210,824 Engineering and development 94,102 85,159 81,434 179,261 158,225 Acquired intangible assets amortization 8,941 9,891 10,083 18,832 20,717 Restructuring and other (2) 37,222 (7,606 ) (10,404 ) 29,616 (5,292 ) Operating expenses 253,524 198,832 189,924 452,356 384,474 Income from operations 217,949 206,718 133,994 424,667 227,079 Interest and other expense (3) 658 9,649 2,817 10,308 1,923 Income before income taxes 217,291 197,069 131,177 414,359 225,156 Income tax provision 28,383 20,878 33,780 49,261 18,621 Net income $ 188,908 $ 176,191 $ 97,397 $ 365,098 $ 206,535 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.14 $ 1.06 $ 0.57 $ 2.20 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.97 $ 0.55 $ 2.02 $ 1.16 Weighted average common shares - basic 165,789 166,589 171,241 166,189 172,387 Weighted average common shares - diluted (4) 180,257 180,736 178,590 180,497 177,781 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 (1 ) Cost of revenues includes: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 March 29, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ 5,580 $ 4,057 $ 3,402 $ 9,637 $ 5,799 Sale of previously written down inventory (337 ) (1,077 ) (363 ) (1,414 ) (1,141 ) Inventory step-up 121 118 383 239 383 $ 5,364 $ 3,098 $ 3,422 $ 8,462 $ 5,041 (2 ) Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 March 29, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment $ 29,259 $ (10,020 ) $ (11,671 ) $ 19,239 $ (8,701 ) Contract termination settlement fee 4,000 - - 4,000 - Acquisition related expenses and compensation 3,145 1,358 464 4,503 1,807 Employee severance 36 728 803 764 1,602 Other 782 328 - 1,110 - $ 37,222 $ (7,606 ) $ (10,404 ) $ 29,616 $ (5,292 ) (3 ) Interest and other includes: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 March 29, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Non-cash convertible debt interest $ 3,584 $ 3,540 $ 3,410 $ 7,124 $ 6,778 Pension actuarial (gains) losses (99 ) - 448 (99 ) 448 $ 3,485 $ 3,540 $ 3,858 $ 7,025 $ 7,226 (4 ) Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended June 28, 2020, March 29, 2020 and June 30, 2019, 7.6 million, 7.3 million and 4.4 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the six months ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019, 7.5 million and 3.3 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended June 28, 2020, March 29, 2020 and June 30, 2019, diluted shares also included 5.8 million, 5.5 million and 1.8 million shares, respectively from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the six months ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019, diluted shares also included 5.7 million and 0.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 28, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 728,306 $ 773,924 Marketable securities 229,791 137,303 Accounts receivable, net 694,521 362,368 Inventories, net 206,088 196,691 Prepayments and other current assets 238,176 188,598 Total current assets 2,096,882 1,658,884 Property, plant and equipment, net 353,595 320,216 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 56,172 57,539 Marketable securities 106,968 104,490 Deferred tax assets 79,210 75,185 Retirement plans assets 17,817 18,457 Other assets 11,854 10,332 Acquired intangible assets, net 107,563 125,480 Goodwill 422,003 416,431 Total assets $ 3,252,064 $ 2,787,014 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 184,163 $ 126,617 Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings 175,589 163,883 Deferred revenue and customer advances 124,224 104,876 Other accrued liabilities 122,607 70,871 Operating lease liabilities 20,000 19,476 Contingent consideration 16,789 9,106 Income taxes payable 89,216 44,200 Total current liabilities 732,588 539,029 Retirement plans liabilities 130,826 134,471 Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances 55,634 45,974 Long-term contingent consideration 32,948 30,599 Long-term other accrued liabilities 22,703 19,535 Deferred tax liabilities 11,997 14,070 Long-term operating lease liabilities 43,582 45,849 Long-term income taxes payable 74,930 82,642 Debt 402,305 394,687 Total liabilities 1,507,513 1,306,856 Shareholders' equity 1,744,551 1,480,158 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,252,064 $ 2,787,014 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 188,908 $ 97,397 $ 365,098 $ 206,535 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 29,259 (11,671 ) 19,239 (8,701 ) Depreciation 19,816 17,231 38,305 33,882 Amortization 12,843 12,034 26,234 24,976 Stock-based compensation 10,907 8,635 21,367 18,109 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 5,580 3,402 9,637 5,799 Gains on investments (5,126 ) (913 ) (469 ) (3,741 ) Deferred taxes (5,338 ) (691 ) (7,163 ) 515 Retirement plan actuarial (gains) losses (99 ) 448 (99 ) 448 Other 19 210 523 429 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired: Accounts receivable (204,261 ) (37,772 ) (331,040 ) (79,478 ) Inventories (19,546 ) 470 (3,728 ) (2,447 ) Prepayments and other assets (9,859 ) 1,581 (49,479 ) (17,067 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 151,776 38,887 116,453 (14,424 ) Deferred revenue and customer advances 29,568 9,371 28,655 15,826 Retirement plans contributions (1,239 ) (1,204 ) (2,501 ) (2,414 ) Income taxes 22,564 7,831 37,842 (14,973 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 225,772 145,246 268,874 163,274 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (47,314 ) (33,245 ) (84,014 ) (58,956 ) Purchases of marketable securities (112,429 ) (108,997 ) (299,548 ) (484,181 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 84,527 91,992 182,984 233,193 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 11,656 37,014 26,661 42,454 Proceeds from life insurance 546 - 546 273 Purchase of investments and acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (15,000 ) 149 (21,970 ) Net cash used for investing activities (63,014 ) (28,236 ) (173,222 ) (289,187 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 5 833 12,757 15,089 Repurchase of common stock (9,426 ) (90,754 ) (88,465 ) (247,222 ) Dividend payments (16,580 ) (15,392 ) (33,266 ) (31,019 ) Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (449 ) (128 ) (22,519 ) (14,446 ) Payments of contingent consideration - - (8,852 ) (27,615 ) Net cash used for financing activities (26,450 ) (105,441 ) (140,345 ) (305,213 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,496 ) (190 ) (925 ) (519 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents - 134,812 11,379 (45,618 ) (431,645 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 593,494 483,728 773,924 926,752 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 728,306 $ 495,107 $ 728,306 $ 495,107





GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation (In millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended June 28, 2020 % of Net Revenues March 29, 2020 % of Net Revenues June 30, 2019 % of Net Revenues Net revenues $ 838.7 $ 704.4 $ 564.2 Gross profit GAAP $ 471.5 56.2 % $ 405.6 57.6 % $ 323.9 57.4 % Inventory step-up 0.1 0.0 % 0.1 0.0 % 0.4 0.1 % Gross profit non-GAAP $ 471.6 56.2 % $ 405.7 57.6 % $ 324.3 57.5 % Income from operations - GAAP $ 217.9 26.0 % $ 206.7 29.3 % $ 134.0 23.8 % Restructuring and other (1) 37.2 4.4 % (7.6 ) -1.1 % (10.4 ) -1.8 % Acquired intangible assets amortization 8.9 1.1 % 9.9 1.4 % 10.1 1.8 % Inventory step-up 0.1 0.0 % 0.1 0.0 % 0.4 0.1 % Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 264.1 31.5 % $ 209.1 29.7 % $ 134.1 23.8 % Net Income per

Common Share Net Income per Common Share Net Income per Common Share June 28, 2020 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted March 29, 2020 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted June 30, 2019 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted Net income - GAAP $ 188.9 22.5 % $ 1.14 $ 1.05 $ 176.2 25.0 % $ 1.06 $ 0.97 $ 97.4 17.3 % $ 0.57 $ 0.55 Restructuring and other (1) 37.2 4.4 % 0.22 0.21 (7.6 ) -1.1 % (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (10.4 ) -1.8 % (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Acquired intangible assets amortization 8.9 1.1 % 0.05 0.05 9.9 1.4 % 0.06 0.05 10.1 1.8 % 0.06 0.06 Interest and other (2) 3.6 0.4 % 0.02 0.02 3.5 0.5 % 0.02 0.02 3.4 0.6 % 0.02 0.02 Inventory step-up 0.1 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 0.1 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 0.4 0.1 % 0.00 0.00 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2) (0.1 ) -0.0 % (0.00 ) (0.00 ) - - - - 0.4 0.1 % 0.00 0.00 Exclude discrete tax adjustments (3) (1.1 ) -0.1 % (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (7.7 ) -1.1 % (0.05 ) (0.04 ) 13.9 2.5 % 0.08 0.08 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (8.3 ) -1.0 % (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (1.9 ) -0.3 % (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (2.0 ) -0.4 % (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Convertible share adjustment (4) - - - 0.06 - - - 0.04 - - - 0.02 Net income - non-GAAP $ 229.2 27.3 % $ 1.38 $ 1.33 $ 172.5 24.5 % $ 1.04 $ 1.00 $ 113.2 20.1 % $ 0.66 $ 0.66 GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 165.8 166.6 171.2 GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 180.3 180.7 178.6 Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction (7.6 ) (7.3 ) (6.2 ) Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 172.7 173.4 172.4 (1 ) Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended June 28, 2020 March 29, 2020 June 30, 2019 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment $ 29.3 $ (10.0 ) $ (11.7 ) Contract termination settlement fee 4.0 - - Acquisition related expenses and compensation 3.1 1.4 0.5 Employee severance - 0.7 0.8 Other 0.8 0.3 - $ 37.2 $ (7.6 ) $ (10.4 ) (2 ) For the quarters ended June 28, 2020, March 29, 2020, and June 30, 2019, adjustment to exclude non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the quarters ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019, adjustment to exclude actuarial (gain) loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting. (3 ) For the quarters ended June 28, 2020, March 29, 2020, and June 30, 2019, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, income tax (benefit) provision includes a $15 million tax provision related to the finalization of our toll tax charge. (4 ) For the quarters ended June 28, 2020 and March 29, 2020, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $1.3 million of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 5.8 million and 5.5 million shares, respectively, related to the convertible debt hedge transaction. Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 % of Net Revenues June 30, 2019 % of Net Revenues Net Revenues $ 1,543.0 $ 1,058.3 Gross profit GAAP $ 877.0 56.8 % $ 611.6 57.8 % Inventory step-up 0.2 0.0 % 0.4 0.0 % Gross profit non-GAAP $ 877.2 56.9 % $ 612.0 57.8 % Income from operations - GAAP $ 424.7 27.5 % $ 227.1 21.5 % Restructuring and other (1) 29.6 1.9 % (5.3 ) -0.5 % Acquired intangible assets amortization 18.8 1.2 % 20.7 2.0 % Inventory step-up 0.2 0.0 % 0.4 0.0 % Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 473.3 30.7 % $ 242.9 23.0 % Net Income per Common Share Net Income per Common Share June 28, 2020 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted June 30, 2019 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted Net income - GAAP $ 365.1 23.7 % $ 2.20 $ 2.02 $ 206.5 19.5 % $ 1.20 $ 1.16 Restructuring and other (1) 29.6 1.9 % 0.18 0.16 (5.3 ) -0.5 % (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Acquired intangible assets amortization 18.8 1.2 % 0.11 0.10 20.7 2.0 % 0.12 0.12 Interest and other (2) 7.1 0.5 % 0.04 0.04 6.8 0.6 % 0.04 0.04 Inventory step-up 0.2 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 0.4 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2) (0.1 ) -0.0 % (0.00 ) (0.00 ) 0.4 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 Exclude discrete tax adjustments (3) (8.7 ) -0.6 % (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (16.2 ) -1.5 % (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustments (10.1 ) -0.7 % (0.06 ) (0.06 ) (5.5 ) -0.5 % (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Convertible share adjustment (4) - - - 0.10 - - - 0.03 Net income - non-GAAP $ 401.9 26.0 % $ 2.42 $ 2.34 $ 207.8 19.6 % $ 1.21 $ 1.20 GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 166.2 172.4 GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 180.5 177.8 Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note (7.5 ) (4.2 ) Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 173.0 173.6 (1 ) Restructuring and other consists of: Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment $ 19.2 $ (8.7 ) Acquisition related expenses and compensation 4.5 1.8 Contract termination settlement fee 4.0 - Employee severance 0.8 1.6 Other 1.1 - - $ 29.6 $ (5.3 ) (2 ) For the six months ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019, interest and other included non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the six months ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019, adjustments to exclude actuarial (gain) loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting. (3 ) For the six months ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, income tax (benefit) provision includes a $26 million tax benefit from the release of uncertain tax position reserves due to the IRS completion of its audit of Teradyne's 2015 Federal tax return and includes a $15 million tax provision related to the finalization of our toll tax charge. (4 ) For the six months ended June 28, 2020, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $2.6 million of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 5.7 million shares related to the convertible debt hedge transaction. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2020 guidance: GAAP and non-GAAP third quarter revenue guidance: $745 million to $805 million GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 1.06 Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization 0.03 0.03 Exclude non-cash convertible debt interest 0.02 0.02 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.01 0.01 Convertible share adjustment 0.04 0.04 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.01 $ 1.17

