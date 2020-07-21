Dynavax Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

Ms. Julie Eastland, a strategic and financial executive with over 25 years of experience in biotechnology companies

Mr. Brent MacGregor, a senior executive with over 20 years of global strategy and commercial experience in the vaccines industry

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced the appointment of Ms. Julie Eastland and Mr. Brent MacGregor to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Julie and Brent, both highly experienced professionals within their respective fields, to the Dynavax Board of Directors,” commented Ryan Spencer , Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. “I look forward to their strategic input as Dynavax continues to build a leading vaccine company on the foundation of HEPLISAV-B, our FDA-approved adult hepatitis B vaccine, CpG 1018, our advanced vaccine adjuvant, and the company’s significant expertise in vaccine development, manufacturing and commercialization.”

Julie Eastland previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Rainier Therapeutics, a private biopharmaceutical company focused in FGFR3 bladder cancer. Prior to Rainier she served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Cascadian Therapeutics, a publicly traded company. While at Cascadian, Ms. Eastland was instrumental in the negotiation and sale of the company to Seattle Genetics, primarily for tucatinib, a HER2 targeted breast cancer therapy now marketed as Tukysa. Prior to Cascadian, Ms. Eastland served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance and Operations of VLST Corporation, a privately-held biotechnology company, and held various financial and strategic management positions at publicly traded biotechnology companies including Dendreon and Amgen. Ms. Eastland received an M.B.A. from Edinburgh University Management School and a B.S. in finance from Colorado State University.

Brent MacGregor previously served as Senior Vice-President, Global Commercial Operations at Seqirus, a CSL Limited company. At Seqirus, Mr. MacGregor led a global team of 280 people in sales, marketing, commercial development, public policy and business development for a portfolio of seasonal influenza vaccines, an intra venous anti-viral product, a suite of in-licensed vaccines and pharmaceutical products, and a pandemic and pre-pandemic business. Prior to Seqirus, Mr. MacGregor was President and Global Head of Novartis Influenza Vaccines, where he led integrated global operations of its influenza portfolio, through its acquisition by CSL Ltd. Mr. MacGregor held several roles while at Sanofi Pasteur where he spent 17 years with his final role as President, Sanofi Pasteur KK, Tokyo, Japan. Mr. MacGregor received an M.B.A. from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management, a Master of Arts from University of Reading, Reading, England and a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.

