Corizon Health Wins Renewal for Prince George’s County Jail

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today the company recently was awarded a renewal of the health services contract with the Prince George’s County Correctional Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The new contract award was made following competitive bidding and extends a long and successful partnership with the Prince George’s Department of Corrections.



Corizon first began serving the Prince George’s facility in 1993. Since first earning the contract, the Corizon team has partnered with the County to achieve uninterrupted State of Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards (MCCS) accreditation for 24 years running; established thriving relationships with the County Health Department and the County Mental Health court, focused on ongoing improvements to continuity of care when inmates are released to the community; and completion of the ACA Performance-Based Standards for Correctional Healthcare, gaining credit as the first facility to obtain the recognition on the east coast.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this long, productive partnership,” said Bob Orrick, vice president of operations for Corizon. “We have the right people, resources, and systems to build on the established successes.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com .