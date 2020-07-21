CN Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a third-quarter 2020 dividend on the Company’s common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of fifty-seven and a half cents (C$0.5750) per common share will be paid on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2020.



CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca .

