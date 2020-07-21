Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,823 in the last 365 days.

CN Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a third-quarter 2020 dividend on the Company’s common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of fifty-seven and a half cents (C$0.5750) per common share will be paid on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2020.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries  –  serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:   
Media  Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis  Paul Butcher
Senior Manager  Vice-President 
Media Relations  Investor Relations 
(514) 399-7956  (514) 399-0052
Media@cn.ca   


                                                                           
                                                       
                                                       
                                                            
                                                              

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

CN Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.