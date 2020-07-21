White River Bancshares Co. Earns $668,600, or $0.69 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $668,600, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $742,500, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.51 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

In the first six months of the year, net income was $1.41 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $2.68 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2019. All financial results are unaudited.

“Our second quarter results produced solid revenue growth, with increases in both net interest income and non-interest income compared to a year ago. Additionally, credit quality metrics improved substantially, with nonperforming assets down 84.3% compared to a year ago, and our capital ratios remain strong,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team has done an excellent job building new business relationships and gathering low cost deposits, resulting in a significant increase in non-interest bearing deposits during the quarter. This change to our funding mix continues to reduce our cost of funds. As a result of our assessment of the increased risks associated with COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our local economy, as well as the growth in the loan portfolio, we booked a $1.4 million provision for loan losses during the second quarter, which is significantly higher than provisions taken during the last several quarters.” The Company booked a $677,000 provision for loan losses during the preceding quarter and had no provision for loan losses in the second quarter a year ago.

“Amid ongoing concerns about the global pandemic and its impact on our local markets, our primary concern has been the health and safety and of our customers, team members and communities,” Head continued. “We are here for our clients assisting them by maintaining service inside our branches and through digital and electronic channels, all while adhering to State and Federal guidelines which are changing rapidly. Additionally, the Bank’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) offered through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) helped service the needs of our customers, resulting in approximately $20.6 million in SBA PPP loans lent to 265 businesses.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Second quarter net income was $668,600 or $0.69 per diluted share.

Second quarter provision for loan losses increased to $1.4 million, compared to $677,000 in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019.

Second quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.65%, compared to 3.64% in the preceding quarter and 3.97% in the second quarter a year ago.

Net loans increased 6.0% to $567.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $535.3 million at June 30, 2019.

The Bank had funded approximately 265 PPP loans totaling $20.6 million as of June 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased 17.9% to $635.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $539.0 million a year ago.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 51.3% to $163.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $108.1 million a year ago.

Non-performing assets decreased 34.1% to $994,600 at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased 84.3% when compared to $6.3 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) represent 0.13% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.21% of total assets three months earlier and 0.97% of total assets a year earlier.

Book value per diluted common share increased to $73.89 at June 30, 2020, from $68.52 a year ago.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.81% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.75% for the Bank at June 30, 2020.

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.65% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.97% in the second quarter of 2019 and 3.64% in the first quarter of 2020. In the first six months of 2020, the net interest margin was 3.65%, compared to 3.97% in the first six months of 2019.

Second quarter net interest income increased to $6.4 million, from $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Total interest income increased by 6.2% to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $8.0 million during the second quarter of 2019. Total interest expense increased by 6.0% to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $1.9 million during the second quarter of 2019. The year over year increase was primarily due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits. In the first six months of 2020, net interest income increased 4.5% to $12.4 million, compared to $11.9 million in the first six months of 2019.

Non-interest income increased 43.6% to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $821,600 in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of the year, non-interest income increased 34.9% to $2.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first six months of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $10.7 million, compared to $9.9 million in the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 15.0% to $754.2 million at June 30, 2020, from $655.9 million at June 30, 2019, and increased 6.0% compared to $711.6 million at March 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $82.6 million at June 30, 2020 from $27.0 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $66.2 million at June 30, 2020 from $56.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 6.0% to $567.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $535.3 million a year ago, and increased 1.7% compared to $558.2 million three months earlier. Through June 30, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 265 PPP loans totaling $20.6 million to both existing and new customers.

Total deposits increased 17.9% to $635.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $539.0 million a year ago and increased 7.3% compared to $592.1 million at March 31, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 51.3% to $163.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $108.1 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $17.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $25.2 million at June 30, 2019. Notes payable decreased to $10.8 million at June 30, 2020 from $11.8 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.3% to $71.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $66.8 million at June 30, 2019 and increased 2.3% when compared to $70.1 million at March 31, 2020. Book value per diluted common share increased to $73.89 at June 30, 2020 from $68.52 at June 30, 2019 and $72.25 at March 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses increased to $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2020. This compares to a $677,000 provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming loans were $985,000 at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 and no nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets decreased 34.1% to $995,000 at June 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased 84.3% when compared to $6.3 million at June 30, 2019. Total non-performing assets improved to 0.13% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.21% of total assets three months earlier and 0.97% of total assets a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.3 million, or 1.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $7.0 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $512,000 in the second quarter of 2020. This compares to net loan recoveries of $15,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and net loan recoveries of $37,500 in the second quarter of 2019.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.75%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.56%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.56% and Total capital ratio of 13.81%, at June 30, 2020.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 UNAUDITED June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 81,878,254 $ 52,796,917 $ 26,921,777 Federal funds sold 754,807 489,448 49,920 Total cash and cash equivalents 82,633,061 53,286,365 26,971,697 Investment securities 66,176,842 64,231,594 56,491,454 Loans held for sale 4,366,938 2,641,614 1,910,237 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 567,583,991 558,187,421 535,276,253 Premises and equipment, net 24,169,607 24,530,411 19,186,933 Foreclosed assets held for sale 349,072 100 6,331,228 Accrued interest receivable 2,320,039 2,072,301 2,369,594 Deferred income taxes 1,370,935 1,575,948 2,058,613 Other investments 2,884,285 2,873,285 2,779,585 Other assets 2,379,043 2,228,236 2,567,363 $ 754,233,813 $ 711,627,275 $ 655,942,957 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 163,574,225 $ 119,398,336 $ 108,136,610 - interest bearing 170,346,618 166,153,663 136,078,594 Savings deposits 15,984,114 14,027,963 13,569,006 Time deposits - under $250M 160,996,541 166,663,942 163,753,062 - $250M and over 124,392,077 125,835,712 117,425,097 Total deposits 635,293,575 592,079,616 538,962,369 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,266,002 19,869,137 25,173,016 Notes payable 10,760,299 10,753,991 11,793,120 Accrued interest payable 610,071 876,692 726,945 Other liabilities 18,630,457 17,963,323 12,474,372 Total liabilities 682,560,404 641,542,759 589,129,822 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 9,763 9,763 9,763 Surplus 87,848,223 87,752,461 87,420,115 Accumulated deficit (16,887,146 ) (17,555,735 ) (20,760,386 ) Treasury stock, at cost (387,022 ) (387,022 ) (50,824 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,089,591 265,049 194,467 Total stockholders' equity 71,673,409 70,084,516 66,813,135 $ 754,233,813 $ 711,627,275 $ 655,942,957





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 For the Three Months Ended UNAUDITED June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 8,096,129 $ 7,735,747 $ 7,544,769 Investment securities 347,157 359,413 358,304 Federal funds sold and other 12,996 83,925 56,882 Total interest income 8,456,282 8,179,085 7,959,955 Interest expense: Deposits 1,771,276 1,891,372 1,630,369 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 117,389 117,248 156,632 Notes payable 164,281 167,870 147,296 Federal funds purchased and other - 32 2,951 Total interest expense 2,052,946 2,176,522 1,937,248 Net interest income 6,403,336 6,002,563 6,022,707 Provision for loan losses 1,415,000 677,000 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,988,336 5,325,563 6,022,707 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 115,774 174,174 163,127 Wealth management fee income 392,442 468,305 434,754 Secondary market fee income 532,734 288,749 250,271 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - (1,917 ) (181,382 ) Other 139,120 140,020 154,825 Total non-interest income 1,180,070 1,069,331 821,595 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 3,614,419 3,670,178 3,289,366 Occupancy and equipment 634,461 649,038 598,348 Data processing 341,067 315,592 291,728 Marketing and business development 99,267 126,936 175,625 Professional services 335,712 392,376 321,401 Other 267,962 250,563 370,760 Total non-interest expense 5,292,888 5,404,683 5,047,228 Income before income taxes 875,518 990,211 1,797,074 Income tax provision 206,929 247,736 283,154 Net income $ 668,589 $ 742,475 $ 1,513,920 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 1.55 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 1.55





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 15,831,876 $ 14,711,593 Investment securities 706,570 719,196 Federal funds sold and other 96,921 127,669 Total interest income 16,635,367 15,558,458 Interest expense: Deposits 3,662,648 3,066,595 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 234,637 309,646 Note payable 332,151 294,812 Federal funds purchased and other 32 20,241 Total interest expense 4,229,468 3,691,294 Net interest income 12,405,899 11,867,164 Provision for loan losses 2,092,000 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,313,899 11,867,164 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 289,948 347,000 Wealth management fee income 860,747 844,213 Secondary market fee income 821,483 371,263 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (1,917 ) (181,382 ) Other 279,140 285,991 Total non-interest income 2,249,401 1,667,085 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 7,284,597 6,562,203 Occupancy and equipment 1,283,499 1,126,478 Data processing 656,659 590,757 Marketing and business development 226,203 316,724 Professional services 728,088 654,255 Other 518,525 673,181 Total non-interest expense 10,697,571 9,923,598 Income before income taxes 1,865,729 3,610,651 Income tax provision 454,665 930,058 Net income $ 1,411,064 $ 2,680,593 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.45 $ 2.75 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.45 $ 2.75





White River Bancshares Company Selected Financial Data Three Months Ended

UNAUDITED June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances Assets $ 754,233,813 $ 711,627,275 $ 655,942,957 Investment Securities 66,176,842 64,231,594 56,491,454 Loans, gross 580,242,507 568,217,563 544,196,098 Allowance for Loan Losses 8,291,578 7,388,528 7,009,607 Deposits 635,293,575 592,079,616 538,962,369 FHLB Advances 17,266,002 19,869,137 25,173,016 Notes Payable 10,760,299 10,753,991 11,793,120 Common Shareholders' Equity 71,673,409 70,084,516 66,813,135 Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances Assets $ 736,035,654 $ 696,324,277 $ 642,050,388 Earning Assets 705,232,474 663,389,661 609,106,052 Investment Securities 64,885,472 58,681,569 55,549,672 Loans, gross 576,641,043 572,011,997 540,960,725 Deposits 614,655,399 577,553,407 524,810,894 FHLB Advances 19,772,977 18,510,101 26,536,920 Notes Payable 10,756,579 10,750,063 11,830,581 Common Shareholders' Equity 71,019,775 69,760,807 65,248,213 Selected Operating Results: Interest Income $ 8,456,282 $ 8,179,085 $ 7,959,955 Interest Expense 2,052,946 2,176,522 1,937,248 Net Interest Income 6,403,336 6,002,563 6,022,707 Provision for Loan Losses 1,415,000 677,000 - Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 4,988,336 5,325,563 6,022,707 Noninterest Income 1,180,070 1,069,331 821,595 Noninterest Expense 5,292,888 5,404,683 5,047,228 Income Before Income Taxes 875,518 990,211 1,797,074 Income Tax Provision 206,929 247,736 283,154 Net Income $ 668,589 $ 742,475 $ 1,513,920 Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 1.55 Diluted Net Income per Common Share 0.69 0.77 1.55 Dividends Paid per Common Share - - - Book Value Per Common Share 73.89 72.25 68.52 Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted 73.89 72.25 68.52 Common Shares Outstanding 969,998 969,998 975,065 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 969,998 969,998 975,065 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,998 969,998 975,070 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,998 969,998 975,070 Selected Ratios: Return on Average Assets 0.37% 0.43% 0.95% Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 3.79% 4.28% 9.31% Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 9.65% 10.02% 10.16% Net Interest Margin 3.65% 3.64% 3.97% Efficiency 69.80% 76.42% 73.74% Selected Asset Quality: Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ 511,950 $ (15,031 ) $ (37,499 ) Classified Assets 1,257,685 1,769,453 6,613,712 Nonperforming Loans 985,000 1,509,590 - Nonperforming Assets 994,550 1,509,690 6,331,228 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans 0.17% 0.27% 0.00% Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets 0.13% 0.21% 0.00% Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.13% 0.21% 0.97%

