White River Bancshares Co. Earns $668,600, or $0.69 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $668,600, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $742,500, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020 and $1.51 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. 

In the first six months of the year, net income was $1.41 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $2.68 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2019.  All financial results are unaudited.

“Our second quarter results produced solid revenue growth, with increases in both net interest income and non-interest income compared to a year ago.  Additionally, credit quality metrics improved substantially, with nonperforming assets down 84.3% compared to a year ago, and our capital ratios remain strong,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Our team has done an excellent job building new business relationships and gathering low cost deposits, resulting in a significant increase in non-interest bearing deposits during the quarter.  This change to our funding mix continues to reduce our cost of funds.  As a result of our assessment of the increased risks associated with COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our local economy, as well as the growth in the loan portfolio, we booked a $1.4 million provision for loan losses during the second quarter, which is significantly higher than provisions taken during the last several quarters.” The Company booked a $677,000 provision for loan losses during the preceding quarter and had no provision for loan losses in the second quarter a year ago. 

“Amid ongoing concerns about the global pandemic and its impact on our local markets, our primary concern has been the health and safety and of our customers, team members and communities,” Head continued.  “We are here for our clients assisting them by maintaining service inside our branches and through digital and electronic channels, all while adhering to State and Federal guidelines which are changing rapidly.  Additionally, the Bank’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) offered through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) helped service the needs of our customers, resulting in approximately $20.6 million in SBA PPP loans lent to 265 businesses.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Second quarter net income was $668,600 or $0.69 per diluted share.
  • Second quarter provision for loan losses increased to $1.4 million, compared to $677,000 in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Second quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.65%, compared to 3.64% in the preceding quarter and 3.97% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 6.0% to $567.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $535.3 million at June 30, 2019.
  • The Bank had funded approximately 265 PPP loans totaling $20.6 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased 17.9% to $635.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $539.0 million a year ago.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 51.3% to $163.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $108.1 million a year ago.
  • Non-performing assets decreased 34.1% to $994,600 at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased 84.3% when compared to $6.3 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) represent 0.13% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.21% of total assets three months earlier and 0.97% of total assets a year earlier. 
  • Book value per diluted common share increased to $73.89 at June 30, 2020, from $68.52 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.81% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.75% for the Bank at June 30, 2020.

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.65% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.97% in the second quarter of 2019 and 3.64% in the first quarter of 2020.  In the first six months of 2020, the net interest margin was 3.65%, compared to 3.97% in the first six months of 2019.

Second quarter net interest income increased to $6.4 million, from $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.  Total interest income increased by 6.2% to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $8.0 million during the second quarter of 2019.  Total interest expense increased by 6.0% to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $1.9 million during the second quarter of 2019.  The year over year increase was primarily due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits.  In the first six months of 2020, net interest income increased 4.5% to $12.4 million, compared to $11.9 million in the first six months of 2019.

Non-interest income increased 43.6% to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $821,600 in the second quarter a year ago.  In the first six months of the year, non-interest income increased 34.9% to $2.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first six months of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.  Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $10.7 million, compared to $9.9 million in the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 15.0% to $754.2 million at June 30, 2020, from $655.9 million at June 30, 2019, and increased 6.0% compared to $711.6 million at March 31, 2020.  Cash and cash equivalents increased to $82.6 million at June 30, 2020 from $27.0 million a year ago.  Investment securities increased to $66.2 million at June 30, 2020 from $56.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 6.0% to $567.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $535.3 million a year ago, and increased 1.7% compared to $558.2 million three months earlier.  Through June 30, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 265 PPP loans totaling $20.6 million to both existing and new customers.

Total deposits increased 17.9% to $635.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $539.0 million a year ago and increased 7.3% compared to $592.1 million at March 31, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 51.3% to $163.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $108.1 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $17.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $25.2 million at June 30, 2019.  Notes payable decreased to $10.8 million at June 30, 2020 from $11.8 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.3% to $71.7 million at June 30, 2020 from $66.8 million at June 30, 2019 and increased 2.3% when compared to $70.1 million at March 31, 2020.  Book value per diluted common share increased to $73.89 at June 30, 2020 from $68.52 at June 30, 2019 and $72.25 at March 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses increased to $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2020.  This compares to a $677,000 provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019. 

Nonperforming loans were $985,000 at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 and no nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets decreased 34.1% to $995,000 at June 30, 2020 compared to $1.5 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased 84.3% when compared to $6.3 million at June 30, 2019.  Total non-performing assets improved to 0.13% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.21% of total assets three months earlier and 0.97% of total assets a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.3 million, or 1.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 compared to $7.0 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at June 30, 2019.  Net loan charge-offs were $512,000 in the second quarter of 2020.  This compares to net loan recoveries of $15,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and net loan recoveries of $37,500 in the second quarter of 2019. 

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.75%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.56%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.56% and Total capital ratio of 13.81%, at June 30, 2020.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas.  Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas.  Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms.  White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport.  Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies.  Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business.  The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.  Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts.  Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events.  These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms.  Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019
               
UNAUDITED      June 30, 2020    March 31, 2020    June 30, 2019
               
ASSETS
               
Cash and due from banks $ 81,878,254     $ 52,796,917     $ 26,921,777  
Federal funds sold     754,807       489,448       49,920  
               
Total cash and cash equivalents   82,633,061       53,286,365       26,971,697  
               
Investment securities   66,176,842       64,231,594       56,491,454  
Loans held for sale   4,366,938       2,641,614       1,910,237  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   567,583,991       558,187,421       535,276,253  
Premises and equipment, net   24,169,607       24,530,411       19,186,933  
Foreclosed assets held for sale   349,072       100       6,331,228  
Accrued interest receivable   2,320,039       2,072,301       2,369,594  
Deferred income taxes   1,370,935       1,575,948       2,058,613  
Other investments     2,884,285       2,873,285       2,779,585  
Other assets       2,379,043       2,228,236       2,567,363  
               
      $ 754,233,813     $ 711,627,275     $ 655,942,957  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Deposits:              
Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 163,574,225     $ 119,398,336     $ 108,136,610  
    - interest bearing   170,346,618       166,153,663       136,078,594  
Savings deposits     15,984,114       14,027,963       13,569,006  
Time deposits - under $250M   160,996,541       166,663,942       163,753,062  
  - $250M and over   124,392,077       125,835,712       117,425,097  
               
Total deposits       635,293,575       592,079,616       538,962,369  
               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   17,266,002       19,869,137       25,173,016  
Notes payable       10,760,299       10,753,991       11,793,120  
Accrued interest payable   610,071       876,692       726,945  
Other liabilities       18,630,457       17,963,323       12,474,372  
               
Total liabilities       682,560,404       641,542,759       589,129,822  
               
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock       9,763       9,763       9,763  
Surplus       87,848,223       87,752,461       87,420,115  
Accumulated deficit   (16,887,146 )     (17,555,735 )     (20,760,386 )
Treasury stock,  at cost   (387,022 )     (387,022 )     (50,824 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   1,089,591       265,049       194,467  
               
Total stockholders' equity   71,673,409       70,084,516       66,813,135  
               
      $ 754,233,813     $ 711,627,275     $ 655,942,957  
               


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019
           
   For the Three Months Ended 
UNAUDITED June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
           
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 8,096,129   $ 7,735,747     $ 7,544,769  
Investment securities   347,157     359,413       358,304  
Federal funds sold and other   12,996     83,925       56,882  
           
Total interest income   8,456,282     8,179,085       7,959,955  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,771,276     1,891,372       1,630,369  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   117,389     117,248       156,632  
Notes payable   164,281     167,870       147,296  
Federal funds purchased and other   -     32       2,951  
           
Total interest expense   2,052,946     2,176,522       1,937,248  
           
Net interest income   6,403,336     6,002,563       6,022,707  
Provision for loan losses   1,415,000     677,000       -  
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,988,336     5,325,563       6,022,707  
           
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and fees on deposits   115,774     174,174       163,127  
Wealth management fee income   392,442     468,305       434,754  
Secondary market fee income   532,734     288,749       250,271  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   -     (1,917 )     (181,382 )
Other   139,120     140,020       154,825  
           
Total non-interest income   1,180,070     1,069,331       821,595  
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and benefits   3,614,419     3,670,178       3,289,366  
Occupancy and equipment   634,461     649,038       598,348  
Data processing   341,067     315,592       291,728  
Marketing and business development   99,267     126,936       175,625  
Professional services   335,712     392,376       321,401  
Other   267,962     250,563       370,760  
           
Total non-interest expense   5,292,888     5,404,683       5,047,228  
           
Income before income taxes   875,518     990,211       1,797,074  
           
Income tax provision   206,929     247,736       283,154  
           
Net income $ 668,589   $ 742,475     $ 1,513,920  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69   $ 0.77     $ 1.55  
           
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69   $ 0.77     $ 1.55  
           


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019
       
    2020       2019  
               
Interest income:              
Loans, including fees $ 15,831,876     $ 14,711,593  
Investment securities   706,570       719,196  
Federal funds sold and other   96,921       127,669  
               
Total interest income   16,635,367       15,558,458  
               
Interest expense:              
Deposits   3,662,648       3,066,595  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   234,637       309,646  
Note payable   332,151       294,812  
Federal funds purchased and other   32       20,241  
               
Total interest expense   4,229,468       3,691,294  
               
Net interest income   12,405,899       11,867,164  
Provision for loan losses   2,092,000       -  
               
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,313,899       11,867,164  
               
Non-interest income:              
Service charges and fees on deposits   289,948       347,000  
Wealth management fee income   860,747       844,213  
Secondary market fee income   821,483       371,263  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   (1,917 )     (181,382 )
Other   279,140       285,991  
               
Total non-interest income   2,249,401       1,667,085  
               
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and benefits   7,284,597       6,562,203  
Occupancy and equipment   1,283,499       1,126,478  
Data processing   656,659       590,757  
Marketing and business development   226,203       316,724  
Professional services   728,088       654,255  
Other   518,525       673,181  
               
Total non-interest expense   10,697,571       9,923,598  
               
Income before income taxes   1,865,729       3,610,651  
               
Income tax provision   454,665       930,058  
               
Net income $ 1,411,064     $ 2,680,593  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.45     $ 2.75  
               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.45     $ 2.75  
               


White River Bancshares Company          
Selected Financial Data   Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances        
  Assets $ 754,233,813     $ 711,627,275     $ 655,942,957  
  Investment Securities   66,176,842       64,231,594       56,491,454  
  Loans, gross   580,242,507       568,217,563       544,196,098  
  Allowance for Loan Losses   8,291,578       7,388,528       7,009,607  
  Deposits   635,293,575       592,079,616       538,962,369  
  FHLB Advances   17,266,002       19,869,137       25,173,016  
  Notes Payable   10,760,299       10,753,991       11,793,120  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   71,673,409       70,084,516       66,813,135  
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances          
  Assets $ 736,035,654     $ 696,324,277     $ 642,050,388  
  Earning Assets   705,232,474       663,389,661       609,106,052  
  Investment Securities   64,885,472       58,681,569       55,549,672  
  Loans, gross   576,641,043       572,011,997       540,960,725  
  Deposits   614,655,399       577,553,407       524,810,894  
  FHLB Advances   19,772,977       18,510,101       26,536,920  
  Notes Payable   10,756,579       10,750,063       11,830,581  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   71,019,775       69,760,807       65,248,213  
             
Selected Operating Results:          
  Interest Income $ 8,456,282     $ 8,179,085     $ 7,959,955  
  Interest Expense   2,052,946       2,176,522       1,937,248  
  Net Interest Income   6,403,336       6,002,563       6,022,707  
  Provision for Loan Losses   1,415,000       677,000       -  
  Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   4,988,336       5,325,563       6,022,707  
  Noninterest Income   1,180,070       1,069,331       821,595  
  Noninterest Expense   5,292,888       5,404,683       5,047,228  
  Income Before Income Taxes   875,518       990,211       1,797,074  
  Income Tax Provision   206,929       247,736       283,154  
  Net Income $ 668,589     $ 742,475     $ 1,513,920  
             
  Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 0.69     $ 0.77     $ 1.55  
  Diluted Net Income per Common Share   0.69       0.77       1.55  
  Dividends Paid per Common Share   -       -       -  
  Book Value Per Common Share   73.89       72.25       68.52  
  Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted   73.89       72.25       68.52  
  Common Shares Outstanding   969,998       969,998       975,065  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   969,998       969,998       975,065  
  Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,998       969,998       975,070  
  Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   969,998       969,998       975,070  
             
Selected Ratios:          
  Return on Average Assets   0.37%       0.43%       0.95%  
  Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity   3.79%       4.28%       9.31%  
  Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets   9.65%       10.02%       10.16%  
  Net Interest Margin   3.65%       3.64%       3.97%  
  Efficiency   69.80%       76.42%       73.74%  
             
Selected Asset Quality:          
  Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ 511,950     $ (15,031 )   $ (37,499 )
  Classified Assets   1,257,685       1,769,453       6,613,712  
  Nonperforming Loans   985,000       1,509,590       -  
  Nonperforming Assets   994,550       1,509,690       6,331,228  
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans   0.17%       0.27%       0.00%  
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets   0.13%       0.21%       0.00%  
  Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.13%       0.21%       0.97%  

Contact:
Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754

