Hancock Whitney reports second quarter 2020 results

/EIN News/ -- GULFPORT, Miss., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020, a net loss of $117.1 million, or ($1.36) per diluted common share (EPS). The loss reflects a provision for credit losses of $306.9 million that includes both a special provision related to the sale of $497 million in energy loans and an additional build in the reserve for credit losses related to COVID-19.



The sale, which was announced on July 17, 2020, included reserve-based (RBL), midstream and nondrilling service credits. The company will receive proceeds of $257.5 million from the sale of these loans. All loans included in the transaction were re-classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2020, and today’s earnings results include a special provision for credit losses of approximately $160 million (pre-tax), or $1.47 per diluted share (21% tax rate), related to the energy loan sale.

The second quarter total provision for credit losses includes an additional $146.8 million as the company continued to build reserves for expected losses in sectors hardest hit by the economic fallout related to COVID-19. The company remains well capitalized with regulatory ratios well in excess of required levels including capital conservation buffers; CET1 ratio is estimated to be 9.77% at June 30, 2020.

The company reported a loss of $111.0 million, or ($1.28) EPS, in the first quarter of 2020 and a profit of $88.3 million, or $1.01 EPS, in the second quarter of 2019. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) totaled $118.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.8 million, or 2.4%, linked-quarter. Excluding the special provision related to the energy loan sale (at a tax rate of 21%), the company’s earnings would be $9.4 million, or $.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

“The second quarter’s results reflect our continued focus on de-risking our balance sheet in light of today’s environment,” said John M. Hairston, President and CEO. “After building a solid reserve for credit losses in the first quarter, and then issuing subdebt in June, we made a strategic decision to opportunistically divest a large portion of our energy portfolio. Additionally, based on updated forecasts, we built a stronger level of reserves for what appears to be a longer and possibly deeper impact to our economies related to COVID-19. Despite those charges, our PPNR, the core business of our company, improved linked-quarter, and we remain committed to helping both our clients and associates manage through this event. Our capital remains solid with a 7.89% TCE ratio (excluding PPP loans), and we expect that our actions through the first half of 2020 will provide a stronger reserve with less risk in the balance sheet, which in turn should lead to improved returns for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Criticized commercial loans down $182 million, or 34%, and nonperforming loans down $94 million, or 33%, linked-quarter reflecting the loan sale and disposition of problem energy credits

Strengthened Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)/Total Loans to 2.12% or 2.36% excluding PPP loans

Net loan growth totaled $1.1 billion linked-quarter; includes $2.3 billion in PPP loans, partially offset by the energy loan sale and reduced balances on lines of credit

Total deposits increased $2.3 billion, mainly reflecting customer’s additional liquidity from PPP loans

NIM of 3.23% declined 18 basis points (bps) linked-quarter; (see slide 21 in earnings slides for details)

Solid liquidity with over $17 billion available in additional sources of funding

Loans

Total loans at June 30, 2020 were $22.6 billion, up $1.1 billion, or 5%, linked-quarter. Average loans totaled $23.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, up $1.7 billion, or 8%, linked-quarter. Growth in the second quarter was related to $2.3 billion of PPP loans funded during the quarter, partly offset by approximately $500 million in paydowns of draws on lines taken in the first quarter of 2020 by businesses as a precaution related to the impact from COVID-19, and also reduced by $497 million related to the energy loan sale (of which $255 million in loans were reclassified as held for sale). As of June 30, 2020, loans to the energy industry totaled $352 million, or 1.7% of total loans.

Beginning last quarter, the company began offering loan deferrals to customers impacted by COVID-19. At March 31, 2020 there were 1,618 notes deferred totaling $839.4 million in outstandings. Deferrals peaked in May at $3.6 billion of outstandings. In late June, deferrals began expiring, and as of June 30, 2020 there were 6,954 notes deferred totaling $2.7 billion in outstandings. As of July 15, 2020 there were $1.4 billion of active loan deferrals.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $27.3 billion, up $2.3 billion, or 9%, from March 31, 2020. An increase of $2.6 billion in noninterest-bearing deposits (DDAs) was the largest driver of the increase and mainly reflects additional customer liquidity resulting from PPP loan fundings. DDAs totaled $11.8 billion at June 30, 2020, up 28% from March 31, 2020 and comprised 43% of total period-end deposits at June 30, 2020.

Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits totaled $9.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020, up $674.1 million, or 8%, linked-quarter. Compared to March 31, 2020, time deposits of $2.6 billion were down $989.3 million, or 27%, split between decreases in both retail and brokered CDs. Interest-bearing public fund deposits increased $74.6 million, or 2%, to $3.3 billion.

Average deposits for the second quarter of 2020 were $26.7 billion, up $2.4 billion, or 10%, linked-quarter.

Asset Quality

The total allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $479.2 million at June 30, 2020, up $4.2 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $306.9 million, compared to $246.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Approximately $146.8 million of the provision for credit losses reflects updated Moody’s macroeconomic forecast scenarios that reflect today’s ongoing COVID-19 recessionary environment. As noted above, $160.1 million of the total provision is related to the energy loan sale.

Net charge-offs totaled $302.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, or 5.30% of average total loans on an annualized basis, up from $43.8 million, or 0.83% of average total loans in the first quarter of 2020. Included in the second quarter’s total were $243 million of charge-offs related to the energy loan sale and $26 million in other energy-related charge-offs.

The ratio of ACL to period-end loans was 2.12% (2.36% excluding PPP loans) at June 30, 2020, compared to 2.21% at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credits in the remaining energy portfolio totaled $19.9 million, or 5.7% of funded energy loans, at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credits in the nonenergy portfolio totaled $459.3 million, or 2.30% of funded nonenergy loans (excluding PPP loans), at June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) totaled $212.6 million at June 30, 2020, down $94.2 million, or 31%, from March 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, total nonperforming loans decreased $94 million, or 33% reflecting the energy loan sale, while foreclosed and surplus real estate (ORE) and other foreclosed assets remained virtually unchanged. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans, ORE and other foreclosed assets was 0.94% at June 30, 2020, down 48 bps from March 31. 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income (TE) for the second quarter of 2020 was $241.1 million, up $6.5 million from the first quarter of 2020. The increase mainly reflects the impact of PPP loans offsetting the reduction in income from lower rates and purchase accounting accretion.

The net interest margin (TE) was 3.23% for the second quarter of 2020, down 18 bps linked-quarter. The decline mainly reflects a decrease in the overall rate environment impacting earning assets (-40 bps), the impact of excess liquidity on the balance sheet related to COVID-19 (-6 bps), a decrease in purchase accounting accretion related to the MidSouth transaction (-4 bps), the impact from interest reversals (-2 bps) and the one month impact of the June 2020 subdebt issuance (-1 bp), partly offset by proactive deposit pricing and changes in wholesale funding (+30 bps), and the impact of $1.7 billion in average PPP loans at a 4% yield (+5 bps).

Average earning assets were $30.0 billion for the second quarter of 2020, up $2.4 billion, or 9%, from the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $73.9 for the second quarter of 2020, down $10.4 million, or 12%, from the first quarter of 2020 reflecting the slowdown in economic activity as a result of COVID-19. Additionally, the company began waiving certain fees in mid-late March, such as penalty-free CD withdrawals, MMDA and savings excessive withdrawal fees, overdraft protection transfer fees and checking account reopening fees. Depending on the duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our customers, reduced activity and fee waivers could continue impacting our results in future quarters.

Service charges on deposits totaled $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, down $7.3 million, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2020. Bank card and ATM fees totaled $16.0 million, down $1.4 million, or 8.1%, from the first quarter.

Trust fees totaled $14.2 million, down $0.6 million, or 4%, linked-quarter. Investment and annuity income and insurance fees totaled $5.4 million, down $1.8 million, or 25% linked-quarter.

Fees from secondary mortgage operations totaled $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, up $3.8 million, or 62% linked-quarter.

Other noninterest income totaled $13.1 million, down $3.0 million, or 19%, from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in other noninterest income is primarily due to decreases in specialty income.

Noninterest Expense & Taxes

Noninterest expense totaled $196.5 million, down $6.8 million, or 3% linked-quarter. Included in first quarter of 2020 expense was $9.8 million of energy-related equity write-offs. Adjusting for the write-offs, noninterest expense was up $3.0 million. The adjusted increase includes $2.5 million in corporate contributions via community support such as food pantry cash donations, PPE for residents and first responders, housing relief to help fight evictions and contributions to the company’s employee assistance fund.

Total personnel expense was $120.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, up $6.9 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mostly related to annual merit increases, and overtime pay related to mortgage lending and PPP applications.

Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, up $1.2 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2020. Amortization of intangibles totaled $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, down $0.2 million, or 3%, linked-quarter. Gains on sales of ORE and other foreclosed assets (OFA) exceeded expenses by $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. First quarter ORE expense included the $9.8 million in equity write-downs noted above.

Other operating expense totaled $53.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, down $4.1 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2020.

The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 39%. The unusually higher rate reflects both the impact from the energy loan sale and resulting quarterly loss. The company expects the tax rate to approximate 18% in both the third and fourth quarters of 2020. The effective income tax rate continues to be less than the statutory rate due primarily to tax-exempt income and tax credits.

Capital

Common stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2020 totaled $3.3 billion, down $104.9 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2020. The decline reflects the net impact of the energy loan sale. The tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 7.33%, down from 8.00% March 31, 2020. TCE was mainly impacted by the addition of $2.3 billion in PPP loans (-56 bps) and the energy loan sale (-36 bps) in the quarter. A full reconciliation of the quarterly change is included in our slide presentation. The company remains well capitalized, with both bank and holding company capital levels in excess of required regulatory minimums. In early June, the company issued $172.5 million of new subdebt which qualifies as tier 2 capital. The company’s CET1 ratio is estimated to be 9.77% at June 30, 2020. The company intends to pay its next quarterly dividend and is in consultation with its examiners, while the board reviews the dividend payout policy quarterly.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 237,866 $ 231,188 $ 219,868 $ 469,054 $ 439,122 Net interest income (TE) (a) 241,114 234,636 223,586 475,750 446,664 Provision for credit losses 306,898 246,793 8,088 553,691 26,131 Noninterest income 73,943 84,387 79,250 158,330 149,753 Noninterest expense 196,539 203,335 183,567 399,874 359,267 Income tax expense (benefit) (74,556 ) (23,520 ) 19,186 (98,076 ) 36,036 Net income (loss) $ (117,072 ) $ (111,033 ) $ 88,277 $ (228,105 ) $ 167,441 For informational purposes - included above, pre-tax Provision for credit loss associated with energy loan sale $ 160,101 $ — $ — $ 160,101 $ — PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 22,628,377 $ 21,515,681 $ 20,175,812 $ 22,628,377 $ 20,175,812 Securities 6,381,803 6,374,490 5,725,735 6,381,803 5,725,735 Earning assets 30,134,790 28,834,072 26,088,759 30,134,790 26,088,759 Total assets 33,215,400 31,761,693 28,761,863 33,215,400 28,761,863 Noninterest-bearing deposits 11,759,085 9,204,631 8,114,632 11,759,085 8,114,632 Total deposits 27,322,268 25,008,496 23,236,042 27,322,268 23,236,042 Common stockholders' equity 3,316,157 3,421,064 3,318,915 3,316,157 3,318,915 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 22,957,032 $ 21,234,016 $ 20,150,104 $ 22,095,524 $ 20,138,590 Securities (b) 6,129,616 6,149,432 5,586,390 6,139,524 5,621,345 Earning assets 30,013,829 27,630,652 25,992,894 28,822,240 26,006,595 Total assets 33,136,706 30,663,601 28,537,810 31,900,154 28,494,917 Noninterest-bearing deposits 10,989,921 8,763,359 8,099,621 9,876,640 8,163,306 Total deposits 26,702,622 24,327,242 23,137,563 25,514,932 23,125,916 Common stockholders' equity 3,465,617 3,509,727 3,230,503 3,487,672 3,174,588 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (1.36 ) $ (1.28 ) $ 1.01 $ (2.64 ) $ 1.92 Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.54 0.54 Book value per share (period-end) 38.41 39.65 38.70 38.41 38.70 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 27.38 28.56 28.46 27.38 28.46 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 86,301 87,186 85,835 86,744 85,810 Period-end number of shares 86,342 86,275 85,759 86,342 85,759 Market data High sales price $ 28.50 $ 44.24 $ 44.74 $ 44.24 $ 44.74 Low sales price 14.88 14.32 37.03 14.32 34.11 Period-end closing price 21.20 19.52 40.06 21.20 40.06 Trading volume 48,174 50,390 27,874 98,564 55,998 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (1.42 )% (1.46 )% 1.24 % (1.44 )% 1.18 % Return on average common equity (13.59 )% (12.72 )% 10.96 % (13.15 )% 10.64 % Return on average tangible common equity (18.75 )% (17.51 )% 15.07 % (18.13 )% 14.73 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.33 % 8.00 % 8.75 % 7.33 % 8.75 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.23 % 3.41 % 3.45 % 3.31 % 3.45 % Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue (TE) 23.47 % 26.45 % 26.17 % 24.97 % 25.11 % Efficiency ratio (d) 60.74 % 62.06 % 58.95 % 61.41 % 58.53 % Average loan/deposit ratio 85.97 % 87.28 % 87.09 % 86.60 % 87.08 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 1.96 % 1.98 % 0.97 % 1.96 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of period-end loans 2.12 % 2.21 % 0.97 % 2.12 % 0.97 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 5.30 % 0.83 % 0.14 % 3.15 % 0.25 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 222.37 % 139.17 % 61.60 % 222.37 % 61.60 % FTE headcount 4,196 4,148 3,930 4,196 3,930 (a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities. (c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. (d) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items.





HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 237,866 $ 231,188 $ 233,156 $ 222,939 $ 219,868 Net interest income (TE) (a) 241,114 234,636 236,736 226,591 223,586 Provision for credit losses 306,898 246,793 9,156 12,421 8,088 Noninterest income 73,943 84,387 82,924 83,230 79,250 Noninterest expense 196,539 203,335 197,856 213,554 183,567 Income tax expense (benefit) (74,556 ) (23,520 ) 16,936 12,387 19,186 Net income (loss) $ (117,072 ) $ (111,033 ) $ 92,132 $ 67,807 $ 88,277 For informational purposes - included above, pre-tax Provision for credit loss associated with energy loan sale $ 160,101 $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonoperating merger-related expenses — — 3,856 28,810 — PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 22,628,377 $ 21,515,681 $ 21,212,755 $ 21,035,952 $ 20,175,812 Securities 6,381,803 6,374,490 6,243,313 6,404,719 5,725,735 Earning assets 30,134,790 28,834,072 27,622,161 27,565,973 26,088,759 Total assets 33,215,400 31,761,693 30,600,757 30,543,549 28,761,863 Noninterest-bearing deposits 11,759,085 9,204,631 8,775,632 8,686,383 8,114,632 Total deposits 27,322,268 25,008,496 23,803,575 24,201,299 23,236,042 Common stockholders' equity 3,316,157 3,421,064 3,467,685 3,586,380 3,318,915 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 22,957,032 $ 21,234,016 $ 21,037,942 $ 20,197,114 $ 20,150,104 Securities (b) 6,129,616 6,149,432 6,201,612 6,004,688 5,586,390 Earning assets 30,013,829 27,630,652 27,441,459 26,437,613 25,992,894 Total assets 33,136,706 30,663,601 30,343,293 29,148,106 28,537,810 Noninterest-bearing deposits 10,989,921 8,763,359 8,601,323 8,092,482 8,099,621 Total deposits 26,702,622 24,327,242 23,848,374 23,091,355 23,137,563 Common stockholders' equity 3,465,617 3,509,727 3,473,693 3,383,738 3,230,503 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (1.36 ) $ (1.28 ) $ 1.03 $ 0.77 $ 1.01 Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 Book value per share (period-end) 38.41 39.65 39.62 39.49 38.70 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 27.38 28.56 28.63 28.73 28.46 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 86,301 87,186 88,315 86,462 85,835 Period-end number of shares 86,342 86,275 87,515 90,822 85,759 Market data High sales price $ 28.50 $ 44.24 $ 44.42 $ 42.11 $ 44.74 Low sales price 14.88 14.32 35.45 33.63 37.03 Period-end closing price 21.20 19.52 43.88 38.30 40.06 Trading volume 48,174 50,390 30,850 29,038 27,874 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (1.42 )% (1.46 )% 1.20 % 0.92 % 1.24 % Return on average common equity (13.59 )% (12.72 )% 10.52 % 7.95 % 10.96 % Return on average tangible common equity (18.75 )% (17.51 )% 14.62 % 10.77 % 15.07 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.33 % 8.00 % 8.45 % 8.82 % 8.75 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.23 % 3.41 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.45 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue (TE) 23.47 % 26.45 % 25.94 % 26.86 % 26.17 % Efficiency ratio (d) 60.74 % 62.06 % 58.88 % 58.05 % 58.95 % Average loan/deposit ratio 85.97 % 87.28 % 88.22 % 87.47 % 87.09 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of period-end loans 1.96 % 1.98 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of period-end loans 2.12 % 2.21 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.97 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 5.30 % 0.83 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.14 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 222.37 % 139.17 % 60.97 % 67.06 % 61.60 % FTE headcount 4,196 4,148 4,136 3,894 3,930 (a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities. (c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. (d) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items.