Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter and Record First Half Net Income

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Meridian”) (NASDAQ: EBSB), the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $17.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $15.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $30.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, up from $30.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s return on average assets was 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 0.82% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 0.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.95%, down from 0.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s return on average equity was 9.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 7.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 8.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s return on average equity was 8.27%, down from 8.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Despite the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19, I am pleased to report record net income of $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, up $2.1 million, or 14%, from the prior second quarter record in 2019. This improvement in quarterly results reflects continued growth in net interest income, a $4.2 million gain on sale of a Bank property in South Boston and a decline in operating expenses, despite bolstering our reserves with a $9.6 million provision for loan losses. We are experiencing one of the most unique periods in our long history and management has shifted their focus and allocated available resources to minimizing COVID-19’s impact on the Bank and our customers, community and shareholders. We have kept our branches available, supported our loan customers with temporary modifications and ensured our employees did this in the safest manner possible.”

Mr. Gavegnano continued, “We began working with our loan customers in March, making accommodations for their existing loans to help ease them through the pandemic. As government mandated shutdowns took effect and more people were unemployed, primarily in April and May, we maintained an active understanding of evolving government programs and suspended accounting rules to ensure our customers were taking advantage of these opportunities as needed. This includes successfully executing the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and providing modifications to existing commercial and residential loans. I was happy with the Bank’s execution in assisting our customers when they needed it most.” 

The Company’s net interest income was $47.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, up $2.3 million, or 5.0%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and up $4.9 million, or 11.5%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.86% and 3.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 2.67% and 2.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 2.48% and 2.82%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income increased $7.4 million, or 8.7%, to $92.5 million from the six months ended June 30, 2019. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.76% and 3.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 2.53% and 2.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increases in net interest income for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the respective prior periods were primarily due to the substantial reduction in the cost of funds.

Total interest and dividend income totaled $62.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down $3.9 million, or 5.9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in yield on loans on a tax-equivalent basis of 17 basis points to 4.37% and a decrease in yield on other interest-earning assets of 139 basis points to 0.40%. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total interest and dividend income decreased $4.1 million, or 6.2%, primarily due to a decrease in yield on loans on a tax-equivalent basis of 10 basis points and a decrease in yield on other interest-earning assets of 229 basis points. The Company’s yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis was 4.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down 29 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 32 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s total interest and dividend income totaled $128.2 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 2.0%, from the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in yield on other interest-earning assets of 181 basis points to 1.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis decreased 16 basis points to 4.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Total interest expense totaled $14.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down $6.1 million, or 29.4%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and down $9.0 million, or 37.9%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $10.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down $6.2 million, or 36.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $10.1 million, or 48.7%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in average total deposits to $4.844 billion and a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.88% from 1.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and 1.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, up $37,000, or 0.9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 primarily due to an increase in average total borrowings to $754.4 million, partially offset by a decrease of 32 basis points in the average cost of borrowings to 2.23%. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, interest expense on borrowings increased $1.0 million, or 32.9%, primarily due to an increase of $222.0 million, or 41.7%, in average total borrowings, partially offset by a 14 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings. The Company’s total cost of funds was 1.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, down 46 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and down 67 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Total interest expense totaled $35.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, down $10.0 million, or 21.8%, from the six months ended June 30, 2019. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $27.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, down $12.4 million, or 31.3%, from the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in average total deposits to $4.866 billion and a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 1.13% from 1.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $8.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, up $2.5 million, or 41.9%, from the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to an increase in average total borrowings to $704.6 million and an increase of 25 basis points in the average cost of borrowings to 2.38%. The Company’s total cost of funds was 1.29% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, down 38 basis points from the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Gavegnano noted, “Our net interest margin improved to 3.10% for the quarter and 3.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, due to increases in net interest income of 12% and 9%, respectively. This is the result of maintaining our loan yields while aggressively reducing our funding costs. We expect our cost of funds to continue to decline as term deposits and advances mature and are replaced at significantly lower rates.” 

The Company’s provision for loan losses was $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $725,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $78,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $60.5 million or 1.06% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $50.9 million or 0.89% of total loans at March 31, 2020, and $50.3 million or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and $53.9 million or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2019. The increases in the provision and coverage ratio reflect the application of economic uncertainties and market volatility caused by COVID-19 to the factors used to determine the Company’s provision.  

Net charge-offs totaled $40,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $101,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and net charge-offs of $210,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net charge-offs totaled $141,000 compared to net charge-offs of $287,000 for six months ended June 30, 2019.

Non-accrual loans were $3.8 million, or 0.07% of total loans outstanding, at June 30, 2020; up $631,000, or 19.8%, from March 31, 2020; and up $415,000 or 12.2% from December 31, 2019 and down $2.2 million or 36.8%, from June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets were $3.8 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, $3.4 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $6.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets at June 30, 2019.

Mr. Gavegnano noted, “We have reserved $9.6 million this quarter through the provision for loan losses, increasing our coverage ratio to 1.06%. We have been prudently adjusting our reserves throughout the quarter to incorporate the modifications being executed in support of our customers.  As of June 30, 2020, we had applied COVID-19 related modifications to approximately 13% of our loan portfolio. Management’s focus over the next several quarters will be on monitoring these modified loans through constant analysis and communication with the customer. These efforts will allow us to quantify our exposure and apply the results to determine a reasonable provision for loan losses.” 

Non-interest income was $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, up from a loss of $831,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Non-interest income increased $9.5 million, or 1,141.9%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due primarily to a $4.2 million gain on sale of assets and a $2.0 million gain on marketable equity securities, net, reflecting increases in market valuations in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a $4.3 million loss on marketable equity securities, net, in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by decreases of $709,000 in loan fees and $293,000 in mortgage banking gains, net. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income increased $5.7 million due primarily to a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset and an increase of $1.8 million in gain on marketable equity securities, net, partially offset by a decrease of $340,000 in customer service fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 15.4%  to $7.8 million from $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset in the second quarter of 2020, and increases of $509,000 in loan fees and $388,000 in mortgage banking gains, net, partially offset by a $2.3 million loss on marketable equity securities, net for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a $1.5 million gain on marketable equity securities, net for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and by a decrease of $340,000 in customer service fees.

Non-interest expenses were $23.3 million, or 1.46% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $26.3 million, or 1.66% of average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $25.1 million, or 1.60% of average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Non-interest expenses decreased $3.0 million, or 11.5%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due primarily to decreases of $2.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, $302,000 in professional services, $209,000 in other general and administrative, $200,000 in marketing and advertising, and $185,000 in occupancy and equipment. Non-interest expenses decreased $1.8 million, or 7.2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, due primarily to decreases of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, $323,000 in deposit insurance, $290,000 in general and administrative and $269,000 in marketing and advertising, partially offset by an increase of $124,000 in data processing. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expenses decreased $1.3 million, or 2.5%, to $49.6 million from $50.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 due primarily to decreases of $776,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $666,000 in deposit insurance, $405,000 in other general and administrative and $201,000 in marketing and advertising, partially offset by increases of $417,000 in occupancy and equipment and $291,000 in data processing. The increases in occupancy and equipment expenses and data processing include costs associated with the expansion of our branch network, including one new branch that opened in the third quarter of 2019, one new branch that opened in the fourth quarter of 2019 and two new branches that are anticipated to open late in July 2020. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 46.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 54.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 55.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 the efficiency ratio is 50.44% compared to 56.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Gavegnano added, “We lowered our efficiency ratio to 47% and 50% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, due to the gain on sale of our former operations center in South Boston and a successful effort to limit our overhead expenses during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Our commitment to our community will continue as we invest in the expansion of our branch network by the planned opening of three new locations in the metropolitan Boston area communities of Salem, Woburn and Brookline in the third quarter.”

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $5.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.2%, compared to $4.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $5.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.0%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 the provision for income taxes was $10.1 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.9%, compared to $9.8 million, reflecting an effective rate of 24.4% for the period of June 30, 2019.

Total assets were $6.418 billion at June 30, 2020, up $69.4 million, or 1.1%, from $6.349 billion at March 31, 2020 and up $74.3 million, or 1.2%, from $6.344 billion at December 31, 2019. Net loans were $5.654 billion at June 30, 2020, up $14.5 million from March 31, 2020, and down $43.2 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2019. Loan originations totaled $353.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $792.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.  The net decrease in loans for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to decreases of $140.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $61.5 million in multi-family loans and $23.7 million in one- to four-family loans, partially offset by increases of $155.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, $35.5 million in construction loans and $4.8 million in home equity lines of credit. The increase in commercial and industrial loans includes the origination of 401 PPP loans totaling $123.7 million. Cash and due from banks was $508.6 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $102.2 million, or 25.2% from December 31, 2019. Securities, at fair value, were $29.4 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $896,000, or 3.0%, from $30.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $4.820 billion at June 30, 2020, down $1.6 million, or less than 0.01%, from $4.822 billion at March 31, 2020 and $101.1 million, or 2.1%, from $4.921 billion at December 31, 2019. The net decrease in deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2020 reflects a $338.8 million decrease in certificates of deposit, including a $239.4 million reduction in brokered deposits. Core deposits, which exclude certificates of deposit, increased $237.7 million, or 7.1%, during the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $3.589 billion, or 74.5% of total deposits. The increase in core deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes a $185.8 million increase, or 35.4%, in non-interest bearing demand deposits to $709.9 million. Total borrowings were $804.1 million at June 30, 2020, up $58.2 million, or 7.8%, from March 31, 2020 and $167.9 million, or 26.4%, from December 31, 2019.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $14.7 million, or 2.0%, to $734.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $719.6 million at March 31, 2020, and increased $7.7 million, or 1.1%, from $726.6 million at December 31, 2019. The increase for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to net income of $30.3 million and $2.9 million related to stock-based compensation plans, partially offset by the repurchase of one million shares of the Company’s common stock related to the stock repurchase program at a total cost of $17.7 million and dividends of $0.16 per share totaling $8.0 million. Stockholders’ equity to assets was 11.44% at June 30, 2020, compared to 11.34% at March 31, 2020 and 11.45% at December 31, 2019. Book value per share increased to $14.01 at June 30, 2020 from $13.61 at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased to $13.59 at June 30, 2020 from $13.19 at December 31, 2019. Market price per share decreased $8.49 or 42.3%, to $11.60 at June 30, 2020 from $20.09 at December 31, 2019. The Company and the Bank elected to be subject to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and at June 30, 2020 exceeded the minimum requirement to be well capitalized with ratios of 11.19% for the Company and 10.63% for the Bank.  

The Company did not repurchase any of its shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company has repurchased 4,698,165 shares of its stock at an average price of $15.66 per share since August 2015.

Mr. Gavegnano concluded, “COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges to the financial services industry. We are well-equipped with capital and liquidity and will leverage our resources to steer the Bank and our customers through these difficult times.”

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 40 branches in the greater Boston metropolitan area, including 39 full-service locations and one mobile branch. We offer a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in our primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, and competition and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact: Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(978) 977-2211

 
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
    June 30,
2020 		    March 31,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		    June 30,
2019 		 
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                
Cash and due from banks   $ 508,627     $ 457,048     $ 406,382     $ 361,050  
Certificates of deposit           247       247       5,247  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     13,022       13,820       15,076       16,500  
Marketable equity securities, at fair value     16,401       13,130       15,243       14,776  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     33,282       33,278       28,947       27,469  
Loans held for sale     3,682       3,403       2,455       2,105  
Loans:                                
One- to four-family     635,683       657,245       659,366       668,997  
Home equity lines of credit     74,246       78,016       69,491       60,040  
Multi-family     941,922       972,122       1,003,418       1,061,839  
Commercial real estate     2,556,088       2,622,379       2,696,671       2,647,033  
Construction     742,845       716,477       707,370       748,457  
Commercial and industrial     760,546       638,695       604,889       627,718  
Consumer     11,867       11,888       12,196       11,445  
Total loans     5,723,197       5,696,822       5,753,401       5,825,529  
Allowance for loan losses     (60,547 )     (50,946 )     (50,322 )     (53,865 )
Net deferred loan origination fees     (8,340 )     (6,021 )     (5,539 )     (6,292 )
Loans, net     5,654,310       5,639,855       5,697,540       5,765,372  
Bank-owned life insurance     41,334       41,061       41,155       41,295  
Premises and equipment, net     67,098       67,527       65,841       66,280  
Accrued interest receivable     17,300       13,868       14,481       15,436  
Deferred tax asset, net     16,873       16,782       16,726       18,301  
Goodwill     20,378       20,378       20,378       20,378  
Core deposit intangible     1,887       2,005       2,123       2,385  
Other assets     23,776       26,152       17,100       11,978  
Total assets   $ 6,417,970     $ 6,348,554     $ 6,343,694     $ 6,368,572  
                                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                
Deposits:                                
Non interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 709,924     $ 572,847     $ 524,154     $ 505,679  
Interest-bearing demand deposits     1,291,458       1,292,384       1,269,211       1,161,835  
Money market deposits     753,980       699,026       675,702       675,452  
Regular savings and other deposits     833,951       867,536       882,550       986,112  
Certificates of deposit     1,231,084       1,390,156       1,569,916       1,689,226  
Total deposits     4,820,397       4,821,949       4,921,533       5,018,304  
Short-term borrowings     25,000       25,000              
Long-term debt     779,101       720,873       636,245       600,088  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     59,199       61,111       59,329       54,479  
Total liabilities     5,683,697       5,628,933       5,617,107       5,672,871  
Stockholders' equity:                                
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued                        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,407,179,  52,402,395, 53,377,506 and 53,321,805 shares issued at June 30, 2020,  March 31, 2020,  December 31, 2019, and, June 30, 2019 respectively     524       524       534       533  
Additional paid-in capital     361,980       360,901       377,213       375,760  
Retained earnings     387,983       374,712       365,742       336,628  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     100       19       (147 )     (24 )
Unearned compensation - ESOP, 2,252,627,  2,283,068, 2,313,509, and 2,374,390  shares at June 30, 2020,  March 31, 2020,  December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively     (16,314 )     (16,535 )     (16,755 )     (17,196 )
Total stockholders' equity     734,273       719,621       726,587       695,701  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,417,970     $ 6,348,554     $ 6,343,694     $ 6,368,572  
                                 


 
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,
2020 		    March 31,
2020 		    June 30,
2019 		    June 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2019 		 
       
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest and dividend income:                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 61,445     $ 64,037     $ 64,040     $ 125,482     $ 125,681  
Interest on debt securities:                                        
Taxable     75       87       108       162       218  
Tax-exempt     12       13       13       25       26  
Dividends on equity securities     145       94       142       239       247  
Interest on certificates of deposit           1       28       1       55  
Other interest and dividend income     473       1,786       1,943       2,259       4,520  
Total interest and dividend income     62,150       66,018       66,274       128,168       130,747  
Interest expense:                                        
Interest on deposits     10,591       16,769       20,653       27,360       39,804  
Interest on short-term borrowings     52       8             60       295  
Interest on long-term debt     4,136       4,143       3,151       8,279       5,581  
Total interest expense     14,779       20,920       23,804       35,699       45,680  
Net interest income     47,371       45,098       42,470       92,469       85,067  
Provision for loan losses     9,641       725       78       10,366       921  
Net interest income, after provision for loan losses     37,730       44,373       42,392       82,103       84,146  
Non-interest income (loss):                                        
Customer service fees     1,948       2,097       2,288       4,045       4,385  
Loan (costs) fees     (35 )     674       53       639       130  
Mortgage banking gains, net     118       411       101       529       141  
Gain on sale of asset     4,195                   4,195        
Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities, net     2,025       (4,344 )     223       (2,319 )     1,549  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     273       297       280       570       561  
Gain on life insurance distribution     124                   124        
Other income     10       34       9       44       16  
Total non-interest income (loss)     8,658       (831 )     2,954       7,827       6,782  
Non-interest expenses:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     13,858       15,914       14,916       29,772       30,548  
Occupancy and equipment     3,739       3,924       3,650       7,663       7,246  
Data processing     2,133       2,137       2,009       4,270       3,979  
Marketing and advertising     1,030       1,230       1,299       2,260       2,461  
Professional services     695       997       784       1,692       1,644  
Deposit insurance     606       669       929       1,275       1,941  
Other general and administrative     1,240       1,449       1,530       2,689       3,094  
Total non-interest expenses     23,301       26,320       25,117       49,621       50,913  
Income before income taxes     23,087       17,222       20,229       40,309       40,015  
Provision for income taxes     5,808       4,245       5,061       10,053       9,776  
Net income   $ 17,279     $ 12,977     $ 15,168     $ 30,256     $ 30,239  
                                         
Earnings per share:                                        
Basic   $ 0.34     $ 0.26     $ 0.30     $ 0.60     $ 0.59  
Diluted   $ 0.34     $ 0.25     $ 0.29     $ 0.60     $ 0.59  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     50,131,249       50,634,983       51,051,880       50,383,116       51,086,050  
Diluted     50,211,234       50,920,259       51,511,678       50,565,747       51,489,608  
                                         


 
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
    Average
Balance 		   Interest
(1) 		  Yield/
Cost (1)(6) 		  Average
Balance 		   Interest
(1) 		  Yield/
Cost (1)(6) 		  Average
Balance 		   Interest
(1) 		  Yield/
Cost (1)(6)
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                                                  
Loans (2)   $ 5,722,186     $ 62,164     4.37 %   $ 5,741,852     $ 64,758     4.54 %   $ 5,809,827     $ 64,740     4.47 %
Securities and certificates of deposit     33,282       262     3.17       29,290       211     2.90       36,447       312     3.43  
Other interest-earning assets (3)     478,725       473     0.40       400,315       1,786     1.79       290,092       1,943     2.69  
Total interest-earning assets     6,234,193       62,899     4.06       6,171,457       66,755     4.35       6,136,366       66,995     4.38  
Noninterest-earning assets     153,567                     157,398                     136,159                
Total assets   $ 6,387,760                   $ 6,328,855                   $ 6,272,525                
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,297,072     $ 2,293     0.71     $ 1,280,003     $ 4,497     1.41     $ 1,215,832     $ 5,584     1.84  
Money market deposits     722,148       1,227     0.68       691,897       2,055     1.19       674,851       2,158     1.28  
Regular savings and other deposits     841,600       995     0.48       906,100       2,531     1.12       954,811       3,961     1.66  
Certificates of deposit     1,331,999       6,076     1.83       1,475,016       7,686     2.10       1,660,373       8,950     2.16  
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,192,819       10,591     1.02       4,353,016       16,769     1.55       4,505,867       20,653     1.84  
Borrowings     754,426       4,188     2.23       654,740       4,151     2.55       532,449       3,151     2.37  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,947,245       14,779     1.20       5,007,756       20,920     1.68       5,038,316       23,804     1.90  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     651,517                     535,182                     495,090                
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     57,922                     53,688                     45,506                
Total liabilities     5,656,684                     5,596,626                     5,578,912                
Total stockholders' equity     731,076                     732,229                     693,613                
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,387,760                   $ 6,328,855                   $ 6,272,525                
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,286,948                   $ 1,163,701                   $ 1,098,050                
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income             48,120                     45,835                     43,191        
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments             (749 )                   (737 )                   (721 )      
Net interest income           $ 47,371                   $ 45,098                   $ 42,470        
Interest rate spread (1)(4)                   2.86 %                   2.67 %                   2.48 %
Net interest margin (1)(5)                   3.10 %                   2.99 %                   2.82 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities             126.01 %                   123.24 %                   121.79 %      
                                                                   
Supplemental Information:                                                                  
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 4,844,336     $ 10,591     0.88 %   $ 4,888,198     $ 16,769     1.38 %   $ 5,000,957     $ 20,653     1.66 %
Total deposits and borrowings, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,598,762     $ 14,779     1.06 %   $ 5,542,938     $ 20,920     1.52 %   $ 5,533,406     $ 23,804     1.73 %

_______________________

(1)    Income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.32%, 4.49% and 4.42%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 2.80%, 2.68% and 3.20%, respectively, and yield on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.01%, 4.30% and 4.33%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 was 2.81%, 2.62% and 2.43%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 was 3.06%, 2.94% and 2.78%, respectively.
(2)   Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances.
(3)   Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.
(4)   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(6)   Annualized.

 

 
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    Average
Balance  		  Interest (1)   Yield/
Cost (1)(6) 		  Average
Balance  		  Interest (1)   Yield/
Cost (1)(6)
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans (2)   $ 5,732,019     $ 126,922       4.45 %   $ 5,752,551     $ 127,065       4.45 %
Securities and certificates of deposit     29,170       464       3.20       36,478       584       3.23  
Other interest-earning assets (3)     439,520       2,259       1.03       321,472       4,520       2.84  
Total interest-earning assets     6,200,709       129,645       4.20       6,110,501       132,169       4.36  
Noninterest-earning assets     157,599                       127,095                  
Total assets   $ 6,358,308                     $ 6,237,596                  
                                                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,288,538     $ 6,790       1.06     $ 1,202,572     $ 10,524       1.76  
Money market deposits     707,022       3,281       0.93       687,260       4,306       1.26  
Regular savings and other deposits     873,850       3,527       0.81       937,789       7,763       1.67  
Certificates of deposit     1,403,507       13,762       1.97       1,641,012       17,211       2.11  
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,272,917       27,360       1.29       4,468,633       39,804       1.80  
Borrowings     704,583       8,339       2.38       555,076       5,876       2.13  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,977,500       35,699       1.44       5,023,709       45,680       1.83  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     593,350                       488,897                  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     55,805                       37,324                  
Total liabilities     5,626,655                       5,549,930                  
Total stockholders' equity     731,653                       687,666                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 6,358,308                     $ 6,237,596                  
Net interest-earning assets   $ 1,223,209                     $ 1,086,792                  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income             93,946                       86,489          
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments             (1,477 )                     (1,422 )        
Net interest income           $ 92,469                     $ 85,067          
Interest rate spread (1)(4)                     2.76 %                     2.53 %
Net interest margin (1)(5)                     3.05 %                     2.85 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities             124.57 %                     121.63 %        
                                                 
Supplemental Information:                                                
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 4,866,267     $ 27,360       1.13 %   $ 4,957,530     $ 39,804       1.62 %
Total deposits and borrowings, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 5,570,850     $ 35,699       1.29 %   $ 5,512,606     $ 45,680       1.67 %

_______________________

(1)   Income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the six months ended, June 30, 2020 and 2019, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were  4.40% and 4.41%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 2.94% and 3.02%, respectively, and yield on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.16%, and 4.31%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 2.72%, and 2.48%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the six months ended, June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 3.00% and 2.81%, respectively.
(2)   Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances. 
(3)   Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends. 
(4)   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 
(5)   Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets. 
(6)   Annualized.
     


 
MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2019
Key Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets (1)     1.08 %     0.82 %     0.97 %     0.95 %     0.97 %
Return on average equity (1)     9.45       7.09       8.75       8.27       8.79  
Interest rate spread  (1) (2)     2.86       2.67       2.48       2.76       2.53  
Net interest margin  (1) (3)     3.10       2.99       2.82       3.05       2.85  
Non-interest expense to average assets  (1)     1.46       1.66       1.60       1.56       1.63  
Efficiency ratio (4)     46.79       54.18       55.57       50.44       56.38  


    June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  June 30,
2019
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
Asset Quality                                
Non-accrual loans:                                
One- to four-family   $ 3,074     $ 2,846     $ 3,082     $ 5,378  
Home equity lines of credit     20       20              
Commercial real estate     194                   318  
Commercial and industrial     532       323       323       350  
Total non-accrual loans     3,820       3,189       3,405       6,046  
Foreclosed assets                        
Total non-performing assets   $ 3,820     $ 3,189     $ 3,405     $ 6,046  
                                 
Allowance for loan losses/total loans     1.06 %     0.89 %     0.87 %     0.92 %
Allowance for loan losses/non-accrual loans     1,585.00       1,597.55       1,477.89       890.92  
Non-accrual loans/total loans     0.07       0.06       0.06       0.10  
Non-accrual loans/total assets     0.06       0.05       0.05       0.09  
Non-performing assets/total assets     0.06       0.05       0.05       0.09  
                                 
Capital and Share Related                                
Stockholders' equity to total assets     11.44 %     11.34 %     11.45 %     10.92 %
Book value per share   $ 14.01     $ 13.73     $ 13.61     $ 13.05  
Tangible book value per share (5)   $ 13.59     $ 13.31     $ 13.19     $ 12.62  
Market value per share   $ 11.60     $ 11.22     $ 20.09     $ 17.89  
Shares outstanding   52,407,179     52,402,395     53,377,506     53,321,805  

_______________________ 

(1)   Quarterly amounts are annualized.
(2)   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 
(3)   Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets. 
(4)   The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by banks to understand expenses related to the generation of revenue. We have removed gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets as management deems them to be either discretionary or market driven and not representative of operating performance. Presented on a basis including gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets the efficiency ratio was 41.59%, 59.46% and 55.29% for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively and 49.47% and 55.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(5)   Tangible book value per share represents total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.

 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


