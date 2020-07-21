Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,830 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Survey Revealing Current Conditions in LTC Homes Across Ontario to be Released Tomorrow

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey of more than 150 staff working in more than 75 long-term care homes across Ontario reveals how short-staffed the homes are, whether things are getting better or worse since the pandemic started, and what the current conditions of care are in the homes. The survey, conducted by the Ontario Health Coalition over the last week, will be released tomorrow in a press conference by Zoom.

Media are invited to join by Zoom at the following link on Wednesday, July 22 at 11 a.m.

https://zoom.us/j/97172345992?pwd=NSs0SUVqM28ydFF1cXg4Ym5KZmVZZz09

or phone +1 647 558 0588 Canada

Meeting ID: 971 7234 5992
Passcode: 575765

Speakers:

  • Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, study author.
  • Joadel Concepcion, Registered Nurse (RN) who works in long-term care. Joadel contracted COVID-19 and is recovering.
  • Shelley Smith, Personal Support Worker (PSW) with 30 years experience in long-term care.
  • Lisa Burke, Personal Support Worker (PSW) who works in long-term care.

Contact: Salah Shadir, Administration and Operations Manager (647) 648-5706; Natalie Mehra, Executive Director (416) 230-6402.

Primary Logo

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Survey Revealing Current Conditions in LTC Homes Across Ontario to be Released Tomorrow

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.