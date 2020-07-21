The Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs Introduce Fresh New Online Season Initiative

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOICExperience (VE) along with its partner, the Savannah VOICE Festival, introduces a brand-new on-line initiative, a Stay-at-Home Festival Season that will bring a focus to a wide range of artists and cultural arts institutions who have been hard hit by the pandemic. The 8th season celebrates the arts at large and communicates the ongoing importance, validity and contribution of art to the economy, culture and heart of our societies – across the globe.

With the ongoing impact of COVID of the arts community and recent information concluding that, “there is no safe way for singers to sing together until there is a COVID-19 vaccine and a 95% effective treatment in place,” legendary baritone and Co-Founder of VE, Sherrill Milnes, and his wife, soprano Maria Zouves, immediately took action - supporting the artistic world and the communities they serve. The 11 "variety" shows will contain musical videos, segments of interesting moments and experiences that have the programs hostess city - Savannah - in the fore. The result is 45 to 50 minutes that fly right by with a combination of sophistication and great talent -- all sprinkled with fun.

Milnes celebrates his 85th birthday this year, after over four decades of singing on the greatest stages of the world, comments, “Art really needs to be in our world - economically as well as emotionally. Shared experiences - in person or virtually, keep it vital.” says Milnes. "Had this happened in my time of singing, watching theaters go dark would have been difficult for me not just artistically, but also economically. I can't imagine what our artists are feeling right now and how our industry will be impacted in the months to come. Whatever power we have to 'speak' and share music, all of us in our industry are yielding it at this time." he adds, “We are committed to being here for our singers and protecting their health now and in the future, They have graciously committed their talents and hearts to all the Milnes VOICE Programs.” The organization made the decision to make its streaming, which begins August 8 and ends on the 22nd with an anniversary Gala, free to all who want to watch.

The programs mark 20 years of initiatives across the globe, and in this anniversary year, introduces a series of virtual performances, training intensives and outreaches online. With over 500 minutes of new virtual content produced and streamed during the Festival time, the Stay-at-Home Season will feature recitals, concerts and moments with Maestro Sherrill Milnes. As a special evening with Milnes he will be joined by other opera legends including Denyce Graves, Neil Shicoff, Diana Soviero and James Morris in conversation and lighthearted reflection.

With over 10,000 classical singers out of work, artists are thankful to VE and its programs, for the opportunity to perform online and earn a little income during these difficult times. For more information or to support on VOICExperience, please visit www.voicexperiencefoundation.org or call 855.766.7273.

VOICExperience Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to pass on the traditions of great singing and develop new audiences for opera. Under the umbrella of The Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs, VOICExperience continues its dedication to the quality, integrity and perpetuation of the vocal arts through life-changing intensives, performances, and community-enriching outreach events in New York, Georgia (with its sister organization, the Savannah VOICE Festival), Florida and Illinois. The VOICE Programs are committed to welcoming all and will never discriminate or make a judgement based on someone’s race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or identity, age, education or disability.

