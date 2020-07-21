Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OM 20-32 Castelli v. Coventry Town Council – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the Town Council violated the OMA by having an insufficiently specific agenda for its February 10, 2020 meeting. Specifically, the Complainant argued that the agenda items "President's Comments" and "District One Update by Councilwoman Dickson" did not sufficiently describe the nature of the business to be discussed. Based on the undisputed evidence, we concluded that matters related to Town business were discussed pursuant to each of these agenda items and that the agenda items did not provide notice of the substance of what would be discussed. Accordingly, we found that the Town Council violated the OMA. We did not find sufficient evidence of a willful or knowing violation and did not find a need for injunctive relief, as no action was taken pursuant to either agenda item. VIOLATION FOUND.

