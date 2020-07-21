PR 20-50 Moretti v. Town of Narragansett – Violation found

The Complainant proffered several allegations that that the Town violated the APRA in connection with two (2) APRA requests he submitted. Based on the totality of the evidence before us, we found that the Town violated the APRA with respect to one of Complainant's allegations, namely, that the Town improperly required the Complainant to submit his Second Request on a specific Town form and that the Town failed to substantively respond to the Second Request within ten (10) business days. We did not find injunctive relief to be appropriate, nor did we find sufficient evidence of a willful and knowing, or reckless violation. We also did not find that the Town violated the APRA with regard to the Complainant's allegations pertaining to his First Request. VIOLATION FOUND.