Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division Supporting Customers with End-to-end Remote Workforce Offering

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), together with its IT Services division, All Covered , today announced the launch of two comprehensive solutions designed to support and enable a remote workforce. The ‘Remote Work’ and ‘Home Assurance’ platforms are designed to equip organizations with the resources, security and processes required to enable a permanent remote workforce. The new packages reinforce Konica Minolta’s status as an innovator in the workplace of the future as it responds to changing market needs by reviewing its technology and molding it to fit the purpose of customers as they navigate the new world of work.

COVID-19 has dramatically accelerated digital transformation, evolving our understanding of the workplace. And with new paradigms of work emerging, Konica Minolta recognizes that remote work will become the norm, with 48% of employees reportedly planning to work remotely full-time post-pandemici.

With this, the talented All Covered team has created a ‘Remote Work’ package which combines hardware and solutions to enable the flexibility, collaboration, speed, ease of use and secure access to content that is essential to businesses. The solution bundles the technology employees need to work outside of the office, including laptops, wireless headsets, printers and access to a service desk during business hours.

However, with remote work expected to become more prevalent, experts within Konica Minolta believe this will present new, unforeseen risks and an increase in attempted security breaches, particularly with phishing at an all-time high. Technology will be key to ensure that businesses successfully avoid any pitfalls this new work environment will present. In response to this, the team has also developed the ‘Home Assurance’ package to help customers set up a secure remote work environment to ensure business continuity.

“Ensuring a secure remote workforce is critical to business continuity,” said Glenn Mathis, Vice President, Global Client Services and Solutions, All Covered. “There are increasing risks that must be considered due to home networks being exposed to malware, phishing, ransomware and hackers piggybacking through a VPN to the corporate network.”

Home Assurance offers security for the home office, where a VPN connection may be vulnerable to security gaps. All Covered’s optimized, fully-managed VPN connectivity, paired with multi-layered security best practices ensures business data integrity regardless of where employees may be working.

Remote Work and Home Assurance ensure businesses can operate smoothly with remote workforces by providing technology that is available, productive and protected, no matter where employees are located. For more information, visit Konica Minolta online .

