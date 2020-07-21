First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



In addition to this announcement, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

Domestic: 833-519-1268 International: 914-800-3840 Conference ID: 9797043

The second quarter 2020 earnings presentation will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/earningspresentation.



After the conference call, access the replay through Aug. 6, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 9797043.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 560 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. For more information, visit First Citizens’ Web site at firstcitizens.com.