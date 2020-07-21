Mitch Gould’s Nutritional Products International Is a 12-Year Veteran at ECRM’s Annual Retail Buyer-Seller Events

Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, Introduces Health & Wellness Brands to Top Online and Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Every Year

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould's Nutritional Products International has been introducing health and wellness brands to American consumers for more than a decade.

In addition to NPI's professional contacts in the retail industry, Gould’s NPI team is a veteran of ECRM annual buyer-seller shows, which is where retailers learn about the latest innovative brands in the health and wellness industry.

“NPI has been attending ECRM health and wellness events for 12 years,” said Gould, the founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “Over the years, we have gotten to work with the top retail buyers from the major outlets in the country.”

Gould said NPI’s connections at ECRM have helped new health and wellness brands reach the American consumer.

“Just recently, I had NPI’s president, Jeff Fernandez, participate in an ECRM event,” Gould said. “He introduced an international brand to more than 50 buyers from major retail outlets.”

Gould said when he started in the retail business, a brand would have to reach out to the retailers one-by-one.

“That was a tedious, expensive and inefficient method,” he added. “Today, ECRM has created ‘speed dating’ for retail buyers and sellers. During the four-day shows, we have appointments to meet one-on-one with the buyers. This is a private meeting which allows us to showcase our clients’ brands.”

ECRM, which holds dozens of shows for different industries throughout the year, sets 20-minute, private meetings between retail buyers and brands. Because of COVID-19, ECRM has turned the live shows at hotels around the country into virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers.

Fernandez recently participated in a virtual ECRM event.

“I met with more than 50 buyers who learned about our client’s product,” Fernandez said. “I got a lot of work done with the buyers. Now, I will follow up with them.”

Fernandez, a former buyer for Amazon and Walmart, met with representatives from Amazon, Bartell Drug Company, Giant Eagle, CVS Health, H-E-B, Rite Aid, Target, Value Drug, Albertsons, Bealls, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, and United Supermarkets.

“ECRM created a great virtual program. The technology worked perfectly,” said Fernandez, who helped create the health and wellness category for Amazon during the early 2000s when the online giant was only selling books and electronics. “Because of ECRM, I have a personal connection with the buyers, and I can stay in contact with them to promote our clients’ brands.”

Gould said the ECRM virtual online show worked out well. “Our clients are looking forward to the next ECRM event.”

