BEE &YOU WINS GOLD MEDAL IN QUALITY CATEGORY
EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 London Honey Awards Jury announces BEE&YOU as the Gold Medal winner with its Raw Wildflower Honey product this month. For more you can visit the site at http://www.londonhoneyawards.com/awards-results-2020/beeo/
BEE&YOU Raw Wildflower Honey is a 100% Natural and raw product that is sustainably harvested, Non-GMO, Fair Trade and Traceable.
Its unpasteurized, unfiltered, and unprocessed functions keep enzymes and antioxidants active. BEE&YOU raw wildflower honey is harvested from the pristine highlands and meadows of Anatolia, an endemic biodiversity hotspot, directly from the hives to the consumer’s table.
Contracted Beekeeping Model:
BEE&YOU utilizes a unique beekeeping method to ensure the highest quality ingredients from the hive, while being sustainable, traceable and fair trade. This way, the Brand supports the community of beekeepers from every purchase.
Each and every beekeeper who’s willing to partner with BEE&YOU has to agree to follow strict standards such as never using sugar or derivatives as a feed and placing their hives certain distances away from industrial sites. In return, BEE&YOU promises to purchase their entire harvest, at a fair rate. The products are then inspected for their purity, biological activity and quality in the labs by a team of professional food scientists and chemists. By imposing this contract, BEE&YOU makes sure that the honeybees are healthy, treated without cruelty and away from harmful toxins and chemicals. It also gives full traceability and transparency over the raw materials and products, where they came from, who harvested them and under what conditions they are produced.
Sustainability is another key practice at BEE&YOU. As beekeepers themselves,they fully understand the importance of honey bees; their role in natural pollination and how crucial it is to keep them alive and thriving for the health of the ecosystem. That’s why BEE&YOU agrees to pay fair prices to the beekeepers for their harvest, so they treat their bees humanely and they don’t have to resort to animal cruelty for financial gains. BEE&YOU only works with beekeepers who strictly follow the rules and use the best practices for the sustainability of the bees.
About BEE&YOU:
BEE &YOU makes all-natural and biologically active bee products while promoting sustainable beekeeping. For more information, visit WWW.BeeAndYou.com
BEE & YOU products are on sale at 3,000 CVS online and physical stores nationally, at the company’s website and on Amazon. Founded in 2013, BEE & YOU has won more than 30 awards in the past six years with its innovative, natural and healthy line of bee products. Strong advocates of beekeepers, BEE&YOU relies on a unique “Contract-Based Beekeeping Model” to protect bees and beekeepers’ rights and safety. This business model allows production agreements signed directly by beekeepers without middlemen or distributors.
In addition to 3,500 retail outlets in the United States, BEE &YOU is also sold globally in South Korea, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, Qatar, Dubai and Cyprus. Learn more: http://www.beeandyou.com
Contact: Funda Samanci Email: funda@sbs-americas.com
DISCLAIMER:
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
