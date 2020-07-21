SMART Modular Expands Specialty Memory, Storage and Hybrid Solutions in Western Europe

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Modular Technologies (Deutschland) GmbH, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH), a global leader in memory modules, solid-state storage products and hybrid solutions, announces expanded presence in Hamburg, Germany to better support customers in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). Sven Carlsdotter, Regional Sales Manager, and David Forman, District Sales Manager, will run the sales organization and will be responsible to drive the market expansion.

“With over 25 years of combined experience in the memory and storage sector, our local team has vast knowledge of the market and requirements of industrial customers in the DACH region,” commented Sven Carlsdotter. “SMART Germany's goal is to provide the highest level of customer support which includes intensive consultation during the engagement process to aid customers in defining their memory and storage requirements and tailoring appropriate solutions,” Mr. Carlsdotter added.

“SMART has an extensive customer base and supports a large variety of OEMs,” commented Alan Marten, Senior Vice President of SMART. “We provide leading-edge technology as well as engineering and long life-cycle support to customers in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, aerospace, defense, transportation, medical, automotive and industrial markets. Many of these same markets and opportunities have been flourishing in Germany and the DACH region which made the investment to expand our presence in Germany a logical next step for SMART,” added Mr. Marten.

About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving the specialty memory industry for over 30 years, SMART is a global leader in memory modules, solid-state storage products and hybrid solutions across various form factors. Critical to electronic devices, they are available in standard, custom and ruggedized versions where high performance and high capacity are critical. SMART delivers solutions to a broad customer base which includes OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets.

SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers with a strong focus on extensive customer-specific designs, technical support and value-added testing services. Throughout the design process and across multiple platforms, SMART creates solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements.

SMART is a pioneer in secure, ruggedized solid-state drives (SSDs). Additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features are incorporated providing highly secure storage for military, aerospace and industrial markets. SMART has developed a comprehensive lineup of ruggedized products comprised of DRAM, hybrid memory, flash and storage technologies across various form factors.

