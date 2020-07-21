THE RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH NAMES THOMPSON CREEK WINDOW COMPANY A WINNER OF THE RICHMOND TOP WORKPLACES 2020 AWARD

For the Second consecutive year, Thompson Creek Window Company is an award-winning workplace in Richmond!

/EIN News/ -- Lanham, Maryland, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland, VA, July 22, 2020 – Thompson Creek Window Company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Richmond Times-Dispatch. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



“For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This differentiation is more important than ever in today’s tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention.”

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in the Richmond area. This recognition is a testament to what happens when our team aligns with our company culture and values,” Thompson Creek CEO Rick Wuest said. “Our workplace has become a competitive advantage, and, as a growing company, we are always seeking highly motivated and talented employees to be part of our team.”

Apply today to build a successful career with Thompson Creek Window Company.

Maura Satchell Thompson Creek Window Company 2408481254 msatchell@thompsoncreek.com