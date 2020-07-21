Coronavirus - South Africa: Employment and Labour records two more Coronavirus COVID-19 cases at Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom labour centres

The Department of Employment and Labour in the North West has recorded two (2) more COVID-19 cases at the Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom Labour Centres. This has led to a temporary closure of the Potchefstroom Labour Centre to allow employees who have been in contact with the affected employee to self-isolate and for the necessary cleaning protocols for the office to be carried out as required.

Services at Klerksdorp Labour Centre will however not be interrupted as the affected employee was last in office on the 12/07/2020 therefore, the office does not require to be disinfected, however one (1) official who had contact with the affected employee will be given time to isolate.

According to Andile Makapela the Chief Director: Provincial Operations in the North West, the two (2) affected employees are part of the key officials who are in the frontline in terms of service delivery. “These officials are part of the team that we pride ourselves with, when we talk about service delivery, it saddens us when they get infected. The Department will continue to offer them the necessary support and also ensure that all the precautionary measures as set are being followed, thus including informing the Department of Health for contact tracing to be carried out.” Said Makapela.

Though the Department is concerned about the backlog on service delivery as a result of temporary closure of offices, of paramount importance is the health and safety of its clients and employees. “Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible,” said the Department’s Director-General: Thobile Lamati.

An announcement would be made with regard to the opening of the Potchefstroom office once the disinfection process is completed.

Clients are encouraged to use the Department’s online services found on www.labour.gov.za.