Coronavirus: UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report

Situation in Numbers

2,860,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

6,400,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance (revised OCHA HRP 2020)

414,301 under 5 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (revised OCHA HRP 2020)

236,426 internally displaced people (revised HRP 2020)

Highlights

• During the reporting period, 45,190 malnourished children were admitted and treated in the supported health centres, bringing the year-to-date total to 108,146, with a cure rate of 91.1 per cent.

• A total of 817 children received psychosocial support, including in childfriendly spaces, bringing the year-to-date total to 2,860 children.

• 26,627 people received access to safe clean drinking water and a total of 210 latrines were constructed benefiting 4,400 refugees.

• In support of the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF focused on limiting human-to-human transmission to protect individuals from exposure to COVID-19 and minimising morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19. A total of 499 trainers and community leaders were trained on COVID-19 prevention. 151 people in turn were trained on hygiene promotion and preventive measures in the provinces of Lac, Kanem, Wadi Fira and Ennedi Ouest. In addition, 1,768 people, including 679 women, 621 men and 468 children, were reached with prevention measures and messages against COVID-19 in the Kouchéguine refugee camp.