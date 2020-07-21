LogistiCare Launches Partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to Deliver Food to South Florida Residents in Need

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company, is partnering with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) to deploy the company’s temporary, excess transportation capacity in support of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s efforts to deliver food to South Florida residents in need. This partnership complements similar food distribution initiatives and community outreach efforts taking place across LogistiCare’s transportation network in New Jersey, Philadelphia and now Florida.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Carvalho recognized the restrictions and safety concerns children and their families were facing during this critical time. With the help of countless organizations and community volunteers, M-DCPS assembled community resources to prepare, pack, and distribute food to thousands of families in need. To date, more than 84,000 meals have been delivered, and the demand continues to grow. Superintendent Carvalho has pledged to continue to feed the community for as long as necessary.

“When we first heard of Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ feeding program, we immediately reached out to offer our support,” said Robert Perez, SVP Client Services, LogistiCare Atlantic Region. “We activated the services of Royal Transportation, our local transportation provider, who was more than happy to help, and delivered more than 200 meals on the first day of the partnership.”

“I am deeply grateful for LogistiCare’s support of our community feeding efforts,” said Superintendent Carvalho. “Their generous donation of a vehicle and a driver to assist with daily meal distributions during this unprecedented time speaks volumes about the company’s commitment to battle food insecurity in our community.”

“Our partnership with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools allows us to provide assistance to some of the areas facing the greatest need for food access,” said Kathryn Stalmack, SVP and General Counsel of LogistiCare. “LogistiCare’s growing relationships with food banks, faith-based organizations, municipalities, nonprofits and government entities demonstrate our ability and desire to adjust our basic service model from delivering patients to appointments to delivering food when and where it is needed the most. We stand by Superintendent Carvalho’s commitment to serve the most fragile and challenged areas of the South Florida community.”

For a complete list of Miami-Dade County Public Schools food distribution sites, visit covid19.dadeschools.net.

# # #

About Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare:

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation, is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. LogistiCare’s services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration.

LogistiCare is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. Annually LogistiCare manages over 63 million trips for more than 24 million eligible riders in 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare visit www.logisticare.com.

About Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), an A-rated district, is the nation’s fourth largest school system with nearly 400 schools and a diverse enrollment of more than 350,000 students from over 160 countries. Our ongoing tradition of groundbreaking achievement has earned top recognition at the national and international levels. M-DCPS also recently reached a landmark graduation rate of 89.2 percent.

For the most up-to-date information, please download the Dadeschools mobile app to your iPhone or Android device. Follow us on Twitter @mdcps and @miamisup, on Instagram @miamischools and @miamisup, and on Facebook at MiamiSchools and AlbertoCarvalho

Attachment

Mayra Hernandez (954) 309-9606 mayra@bitnergroup.com