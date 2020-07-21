10 Additional States Added to Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 10 additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

"As infection rates increase in 41 other states, our numbers continue to steadily decline, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our incremental, data-driven opening. Yesterday, we had our lowest death toll since the pandemic began - and with no fatalities in New York City. While today's numbers are encouraging, we must remain vigilant," Governor Cuomo said. "We are adding 10 states to the travel advisory - individuals coming from Alaska, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington must quarantine for 14 days. The restaurants and bars that encourage young people to congregate threaten to bring us back to the hell we experienced three months ago - yesterday, the State Liquor Authority suspended the liquor licenses of four bars and restaurants. This is a dangerous situation, and the bad operators will make it worse for themselves and everyone, so be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough."

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Minnesota has been removed from the original list. The State Liquor authority suspended the liquor license of four bars and restaurants - three in Queens and one in Suffolk County. The list of establishments whose licenses were suspended is below:

Brik Bar in Astoria

MIA in Astoria

Maspeth Pizza in Maspeth

Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Deer Park on Long Island

Since the onset of COVID, SLA has brought 410 charges against establishments for violating the Executive Orders and suspended 27 licenses for violations. Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 724 (+8)

- 724 (+8) Patients Newly Admitted - 60 (+2)

- 60 (+2) Hospital Counties - 32

- 32 Number ICU - 163 (+5)

- 163 (+5) Number ICU with Intubation - 91 (-2)

- 91 (-2) Total Discharges - 72,302 (+73)

- 72,302 (+73) Deaths - 2

- 2 Total Deaths - 25,058

Of the 66,169 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 855, or 1.29 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.40% 1.40% Central New York 1.1% 0.60% 1.00% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.70% 0.90% Long Island 0.9% 1.00% 1.40% Mid-Hudson 0.6% 0.90% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 1.5% 0.30% 1.60% New York City 1.3% 1.30% 1.40% North Country 0.4% 0.60% 0.60% Southern Tier 1.2% 1.90% 1.30% Western New York 1.0% 0.70% 1.60%

The Governor also confirmed 855 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 408,181 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 408,181 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,351 29 Allegany 72 1 Broome 917 15 Cattaraugus 147 2 Cayuga 131 0 Chautauqua 206 12 Chemung 155 0 Chenango 188 4 Clinton 114 1 Columbia 495 3 Cortland 73 4 Delaware 93 0 Dutchess 4,380 4 Erie 8,106 60 Essex 51 0 Franklin 42 2 Fulton 267 0 Genesee 258 0 Greene 272 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 208 2 Jefferson 112 6 Lewis 33 0 Livingston 160 1 Madison 387 3 Monroe 4,452 30 Montgomery 144 1 Nassau 42,729 51 Niagara 1,388 4 NYC 222,094 391 Oneida 1,962 20 Onondaga 3,312 22 Ontario 329 3 Orange 10,953 15 Orleans 288 0 Oswego 231 2 Otsego 100 2 Putnam 1,393 1 Rensselaer 658 5 Rockland 13,806 8 Saratoga 646 7 Schenectady 926 11 Schoharie 64 2 Schuyler 20 0 Seneca 80 0 St. Lawrence 247 1 Steuben 283 1 Suffolk 42,575 79 Sullivan 1,473 0 Tioga 174 1 Tompkins 209 0 Ulster 1,906 5 Warren 288 1 Washington 250 0 Wayne 232 4 Westchester 35,587 36 Wyoming 107 3 Yates 51 0

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,058. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: