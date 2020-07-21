Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-26 resurfacing project starts July 27

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: M-26

CLOSEST TOWNS: Painesdale, South Range

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, July 27, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $670,000 to resurface 3.9 miles of M-26 from Kersearge Street in Painesdale to north of Cemetery Road in South Range, Houghton County. The work also includes crack filling, concrete sidewalk ramps, shoulder gravel, centerline and shoulder corrugations, and pavement markings. The project includes a two-year pavement performance warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

