Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.24 per share.

The dividend will be payable on September 11, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2020.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to our objective of sustaining a dividend which speaks to the strength of our liquidity position, demand for our marine products and our commitment to consistent return of capital for our shareholders,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club & NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Brunswick’s business and by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this news release. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, future dividends are subject to board approval. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Brunswick does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Lee Gordon Director – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com