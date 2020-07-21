Lt. Governor McKee Hosts Virtual Roundtable with Foster Small Businesses

Office Activity Update - June 19, 2020

Lt Governor Dan McKee held a virtual meeting with several Foster area business owners. Participating businesses included a horse stable, a campground and a restaurant. All stated that they have been hit hard by the COVID-19 closings and were not certain if they could reopen with additional costs for personal protective equipment and other regulations that are a part of Rhode Island's reopening strategy.

There was some confusion among the group about the reopening guidelines and how to get the most accurate information.

Small businesses have been particularly impacted by closures for several months and Lt. Governor McKee offered suggestions on how to navigate the uncertainty that lies ahead. He suggested that the group register their businesses on the new RISmallbusiness.org website, so they have a resource to use in the future. The Lt. Governor also explained his initiative to help small businesses around the state by requesting that the Governor release CARES Act funds to give them the boost they need to stay in business.