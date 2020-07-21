IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – June 2020

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2020.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.60 trillion at the end of June 2020. Assets increased by $22.9 billion or 1.5% compared to May 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $3.9 billion in June 2020.

ETF assets totalled $217.9 billion at the end of June 2020. Assets increased by $6.5 billion or 3.1% compared to May 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.2 billion in June 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2020 May 2020 Jun. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 550 (740) 662 (6,652) (816) Equity 245 297 (1,416) 1,918 (5,831) Bond 3,054 1,827 1,143 4,692 9,062 Specialty 462 447 527 2,898 3,477 Total Long-term Funds 4,311 1,832 916 2,856 5,893 Total Money Market Funds (429) 817 (144) 4,965 143 Total 3,882 2,649 771 7,821 6,035

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2020 May 2020 Jun. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 798.6 788.6 794.0 821.8 Equity 507.9 501.4 512.1 532.5 Bond 227.4 221.3 205.4 218.2 Specialty 29.0 28.2 22.6 27.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,562.9 1,539.5 1,534.2 1,599.8 Total Money Market Funds 37.0 37.5 27.9 30.6 Total 1,599.8 1,576.9 1,562.1 1,630.4

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2020 May 2020 Jun. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 131 73 137 962 1,075 Equity 2,656 1,870 (900) 15,421 3,331 Bond 1,054 (56) 869 3,472 5,642 Specialty 98 335 143 999 304 Total Long-term Funds 3,939 2,222 249 20,854 10,352 Total Money Market Funds 238 402 84 1,828 409 Total 4,177 2,625 332 22,682 10,761

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2020 May 2020 Jun. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 5.6 5.4 3.9 4.9 Equity 131.6 127.6 112.9 126.2 Bond 70.1 68.2 59.6 65.9 Specialty 4.3 4.1 2.7 3.7 Total Long-term Funds 211.6 205.3 179.2 200.6 Total Money Market Funds 6.3 6.1 2.3 4.5 Total 217.9 211.4 181.4 205.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .