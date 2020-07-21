CareSource Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2020

Insurance Provider Named With Outstanding Employers in the Health Care Industry Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the second year in a row. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. CareSource president and CEO Erhardt Preitauer credits the recognition in large part to the member-focus maintained by more than 4,400+ employees located across 30 states.

“Being a Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work is a true honor. Every team member in every department is well aware of the difference they can make in 1.8 million members’ lives,” said Preitauer. “Every day we have the privilege of helping members with not only their health care needs but with food access, housing, education, and much more. My team is focused and energized by seeing the impact we’re making all across the country.”

CareSource will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on October 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

