Armanino Foundation Adds Racial Justice to Core Grantmaking and Community Service Focus Areas

“We are proud to include racial justice as a core focus area of giving and are committed to doing our part to promote diversity and inclusion,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. "As individuals and as a firm, we must stand together for change and do our part to make our world a better, fairer and more just place for all people. The Armanino Foundation grants and community service activities we provide in the area of racial justice are concrete ways to show our commitment to making the world more inclusive.”

Most recently, the Armanino Foundation provided more than $83,500 in grants to 30 worthy nonprofit organizations nominated by partners and employees of Armanino. This represents a four-fold increase in charitable giving by quarter to include support for COVID-19 relief efforts and for organizations fighting for racial justice.

“From the beginning, Armanino has embodied a culture of giving back and supporting charitable organizations with donations of money and volunteerism,” said Armanino Foundation Director Mary Tressel. “Adding racial justice to our core giving areas is a deep and meaningful reflection of that commitment, and we will continue to partner with nonprofit organizations that share our passion.”

The Armanino Foundation was created in October 2016 to provide staff, partners, clients, vendors and friends of the firm with a formal catalyst for community giving. The mission of the Armanino Foundation is to assist charitable organizations that create a positive impact on the lives of the people the firm serves and the communities in which its employees live.

In addition to racial justice, the Armanino Foundation focuses its charitable giving and activities on the following areas:

Education and the arts

Health and social services

Animal welfare

Sustainability

In 2019, Matt Armanino signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, and the firm formed a committee made up of a diverse group of employees and partners from across the firm called the IDEAL team (Inclusion of Diverse Employees and Leaders). The IDEAL team is focused on helping ensure the Armanino environment is one in which everyone feels respected and valued for their uniqueness and experiences.

Immediately following the killing of George Floyd, members of the IDEAL team started discussing how best to respond to the firm community and to explore avenues to create meaningful and thoughtful dialogue. The IDEAL team has sponsored multiple learning sessions, facilitated by Matt Armanino, which afforded a diverse panel of leaders and team members of various ethnicities and backgrounds (men, women, Black, Asian, Caucasian and some with law enforcement ties) to share their stories.

“Inclusivity is truly a feeling and being able to witness how positively our people are responding to these events is really validating that sense of being inclusive at Armanino,” added Armanino. “We have been so touched and moved by the willingness of our people to step outside of their comfort zones and engage in what can be uncomfortable conversations. Just seeing the huge numbers of teammates who have participated in our Community Conversations about race is inspiring.”

