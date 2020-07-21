CyberReef Mobile Security Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V and NASPO Contracts

Powerful Cloud-based Management Solutions Now Available to the Public Sector to Secure Devices and Optimize Data Use

/EIN News/ -- SHREVEPORT, La., and RESTON, Va., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberReef , providing Mobile Data, Control, and Security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CyberReef’s Master Government Aggregator™, making the company’s industry-leading mobile security and management solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract and through the company’s reseller partners.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring our cloud-based mobile security and data use management services for smartphones, tablets and IoT devices to local, state and Federal governments,” said Hilton Nicholson, CEO, CyberReef. ”We look forward to teaming with Carahsoft to expand CyberReef’s presence in the public sector marketplace. Our solutions offer better protection of our government customers’ cellular data from any and all cyberattacks, while allowing users full control over their mobile network usage.”

CyberReef’s customer-centric suite of solutions supports all devices on cellular networks, ensuring that each user is fully in control and protected on CyberReef’s multi-carrier platform. The following cloud-based mobile data services will now be available to local, state and Federal governments and educational institutions:

Secure Bandwidth Management: A secure web filter to reduce mobile data consumption that allows complete visibility and control of all mobile data usage. This product provides a secure private mobile network to protect users from network threats and vulnerabilities.

Kids Internet Defense Service (KIDS): A cellular modem that allows students without access to the internet to freely and securely access the internet through their education system. The product provides secure Children’s Internet Protect Act (CIPA) filtering for grades K-12.

Private Networking Plus: A secure data networking and bandwidth management service that allows users to route mobile traffic over a private network through a private IP address.

UptimePlus: An unlimited secure wireless failover solution with web filtering to reduce data consumption.

“With the increased need for distanced learning and working in today’s environment, Carahsoft is pleased to expand our mobile networks solution portfolio with the addition of CyberReef’s solutions which will help the public sector achieve a safe remote work environment,” said Harjeet Khalsa, Sales Manager at Carahsoft. “We look forward to teaming with CyberReef and our reseller partners to bring these dynamic, multi-cloud based mobile security and management solutions to the public sector to enable our customers to secure their devices against threats. CyberReef is also a ServiceNow certified app, expanding Carahsoft’s application suite for the ServiceNow platform.”

CyberReef’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract. For more information, contact the CyberReef team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7455 or ServiceNowISVs@carahsoft.com .

About CyberReef

CyberReef is the leader in mobile data management and security. Through our relationship with Carahsoft, we are extending our services beyond large and small businesses to government at the local, state, and federal levels. We bring a powerful set of services to enable government to better secure mobile data communications and manage mobile data usage.

Founded in 2012, CyberReef provides the first patented cloud-based SaaS mobile data bandwidth management and secure private networking solution. CyberReef services include Secure Bandwidth Manager for mobile data control, Kids Internet Defense Shield (KIDS) for student protection with CIPA filtering, Private Networking Plus for end-to-end secure networking, and UptimePlus for unlimited wireless failover for government organizations. Visit us at cyberreef.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver CyberReef, ServiceNow, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

