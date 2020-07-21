Watch an animated timeline to learn more about the history of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Legacy Management Monument Valley, Arizona, Processing Site, a former operational mill site located in the picturesque Cane Valley. The valley is home to a handful of Native American residents, as well as wild burros, various species of birds, and other wildlife.
You just read:
The LM Monument Valley Processing Site Is Captured in an Animated Timeline
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.