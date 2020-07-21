Velocity Network to Demonstrate the Art of the Possible for the Internet of Careers™

Enabling Multi-Vendor Interoperability Across Individuals, Organizations and Industries to Provide, for the First Time, Real-Life Job Market Experiences in Self-Sovereign Career Credential Management

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Network Foundation , a collaborative, democratic, nonprofit foundation, led by HCM and EdTech titans, set forth to put people back in control of their career data and build the world’s network for verifiable career credentials, today announced the release of Testnet 2.0 - the Velocity Experience Center (VEC): a multi-vendor environment that demonstrates for the first time seamless interoperability across dozens of job market participants. In building the VEC, the Foundation introduces an environment that enables its members to interact with one another and show the expected real-life experiences of individuals, organizations and educational institutions in the new world of self-sovereign verifiable career credentials, in ways not demonstrated yet by other pilot and proof of concept projects.



Velocity Network Foundation is reinventing how career records are shared, empowering individuals, businesses and educational institutions through transformational blockchain technology, an initiative known as the Internet of Careers™. Development of the VEC is underway now, with public demonstrations expected to begin in Fall 2020.

The first VEC engagement will focus on the U.S. healthcare industry, featuring comprehensive scenarios involving movement into and throughout the sector, including both clinical and non-clinical roles. The VEC environment will leverage detailed user and labor market data to support multiple use cases as well as a digital career credential wallet, allowing individuals to curate their credentials from a diverse set of entities. The approach will facilitate rich interaction between individuals and employers, institutions and technology vendors granting and verifying professional career records at all stages of the professional lifecycle, from job displacement to job searches, new student graduation to continuing education.

Dror Gurevich, CEO for Velocity Network Foundation, shared, “Since our launch earlier this year, the Velocity Network Foundation has been making exciting progress. After conducting demonstrations to members of the U.S. federal government and T3 Innovation Network plus conversations with dozens of consortiums and organizations, we decided to expand on the traditional pilot programs usually used for showcasing new capabilities. The Velocity Experience Center will align with the market’s immediate needs and will serve as a proof point of the industry’s ability to come together to advance education and employment opportunities for the workforce, including veterans and underserved populations.”

In addition to announcing the VEC, Velocity Network Foundation welcomed its recent member, Relias , a SaaS company that provides healthcare training and education solutions to more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million healthcare professionals. With unmatched education and the number one healthcare assessment in the U.S., Relias helps its clients elevate the performance of care teams to deliver better clinical and financial results. The company is part of the Bertelsmann Education Group, which also includes Udacity and HotChalk.

Mike Mutka, Chief Product Officer for Relias, shared, “We’re thrilled to join the Velocity Network Foundation and help build the Internet of Careers™. Education is at the heart of what Relias does, and in healthcare, training improves patient outcomes and patient satisfaction. Enabling healthcare employers to verify this information in real-time through the capabilities of blockchain is compelling. When we heard about the Velocity Network Foundation, we immediately understood that this is the construct on top of which we could build a blockchain-based verifiable credentials strategy. Velocity’s infrastructure, paired with Relias, will give workers the ability to update and publish their credentials. This will ensure employers can devote their training resources where they are most needed.”

“We are delighted to have Relias on board as we prepare to launch the Velocity Experience Center,” says Gurevich. “With over 52 million course completions to date, Relias joins other titan HCM and Education trailblazers, participants of the Velocity Network, in championing blockchain-based verifiable career credentials as the next gen labor market infrastructure. It’s an employment market imperative that is recognized by industries and governments worldwide and is now promoted even more diligently due to the effects of COVID-19 on the global job market and the need to get people back to work. We are excited to see many organizations that are in the process of joining us in this work over the coming months.”

About the Velocity Network Foundation

The Velocity Network Foundation is a nonprofit organization established by Velocity Career Labs, a developer of innovative blockchain technology. The Foundation exists to govern the use of the Velocity Network by all involved parties; continuously build the rulebook, a common framework that ensures operational consistency and legal clarity for every transaction; promote global adoption and support among stakeholders and constituents; guide the development of the decentralized protocols; and support research and development of applications and associated services, fostering a community of open-source developers.

For more information about Velocity Network Foundation and the Velocity Network, please visit us at www.velocitynetwork.foundation .

About Relias

For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4,500,000 caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: www.relias.com .

