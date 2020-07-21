Alex Nieora Speaks Out About Significant Influences and Staying Motivated
In a recent exclusive interview, Alex Nieora shared what he has learned through his professional lifeLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Nieora was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. He explained what he has learned throughout his professional career both as a paralegal and as a residential estate manager, and also through his charitable and philanthropic efforts.
With 12 years of legal support experience and 10 years of localised experience as a residential estate manager, Alex Mark Nieora is a seasoned professional who is always looking to improve and expand his existing skill set. He is currently working on expanding his knowledge and skills in project management and learning about financial investing.
In his interview, Alex Nieora shared advice for new college graduates.
“The first hurdle is figuring out what you want to do in life. Only you can decide that. But whatever you decide to do, have the confidence to be honest with yourself”, said Alex Nieora.
“Once you know where you are heading, that’s half the battle over. The next stage is to plan ahead.”
He further advised new graduates to consider if their goal is to become an entrepreneur or to become an employee of a company and understand progression requirements for each option.
Alex Nieora also shared what he believes makes someone successful.
“The most successful people who I know are people who have a lot of self-confidence, drive, and energy. They have known for a very long time, from childhood or from a young age, what they wanted to achieve in life and where they wanted to go, so they have spent a long time planning for that,” said Alex Nieora.
“The most important starting point is to be self-motivated with a positive, optimistic outlook. To know what you want to achieve in life. With that state of mind, you can overcome all kinds of obstacles.”
For more information, visit: www.nieora.com.
About Alex Nieora
Alex Nieora is an experienced paralegal and residential estate manager. He holds a degree in Law from the University of Warwick. Throughout his 12 years working in legal support, Alex has worked in diverse fields of law ranging from competition and anti-trust, land taxation, interbank lending, anti-corruption, financial regulatory disclosure, environmental regulation, corporate liability litigation, and land transactions. He also has 10 years of experience as a residential estate manager, managing a 230-unit site in London. Mr. Nieora is also involved in his local community. In 2011, he managed the UK Census operation for the northern half of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. From 2012 to 2013, Alex also led a successful campaign culminating with HS2 plans for the London Borough of Ealing to be amended. In 2013, Alex co-founded a local festivals committee which arranges a variety of activities for the community. He has also volunteered as trustee of a local nature reserve and as secretary for a local social club.
Alex Nieora
Paralegal
