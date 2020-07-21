Animated Insights™ Inc. Becomes Latest Groundbreaker Member at Digital Twin Consortium™

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animated Insights™ Inc., has joined Digital Twin Consortium ™ as a Groundbreaker member, effective immediately. Animated Insights™ Inc., a leading provider of integrated building and energy intelligence solutions including the Digital Twin Pebble platform, created a strategic alignment with Digital Twin Consortium™ to drive business within the digital twin technology market, as well as to push the envelope in performance and innovation. Digital twin technology offers companies the ability to address problematic matters before they occur, properly ensuring for a better business future.



Josh Adams, Chief Strategy Officer of Animated Insights™ Inc. states, “The choice to align with Digital Twin Consortium™ was an easy one. Their incredible list of founders including Dell, Microsoft, Ansys, and Lendlease, is exactly the sort of industry leadership we at Animated Insights™ Inc. want to be partners with while helping drive the Digital Twin industry forward.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Animated Insights™ Inc. to the Digital Twin Consortium™ family. Their robust knowledge in providing cutting edge innovative Digital Twin solutions through their Pebble platform will certainly complement our global ecosystem of members. We’re excited to see where this newly founded partnership will lead us,” says Dr. Richard Soley, executive director, Digital Twin Consortium™.

Animated Insights™ Inc. which launched in 2020, leverages their best in class digital twin technology to provide state-of-the-art services for notable skyscrapers, high-rises, and stadiums. Their high-level expertise ranges from automation in controlling lighting, to exponentially reducing and altering energy costs.

“Animated Insights™ Inc. has revolutionized the way that physical assets can be managed, controlled & interacted with by bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds through the Digital Twins we create on our platform revealing efficiencies, service, & experience enhancements. Our partnership with Digital Twin Consortium™ is an excellent opportunity to collaborate with the market leaders in this space to develop standards and best practices which will benefit all industries,” says Luther Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Animated Insights™.

About Animated Insights™ Inc.

Animated Insights™ Inc. is a leading provider for Digital Twin technology solutions across industry and infrastructure. By leveraging best in class technology and management services Animated Insights™ Inc. brings Digital Twins to life. Their client base includes iconic buildings and fortune 500 customers looking to reduce their operating costs and digitize their people, process and things.

Animated Insights™ Inc. is a groundbreaking innovative software company with the ability to create software at scale and pair it with industry leading practices to achieve substantial savings for their customers across a variety of vertical markets lowering both the CAPEX and OPEX spend. By creating Digital Twins Animated Insights™ Inc. hopes to digitize the world and create a more seamless interaction between the physical and digital space.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group.

