VoiceBase and ThoughtSpot Partner to Offer the Enterprise Searchable and AI-Driven Voice Analytics

Advanced Voice Analytics Platform Equips Frontline Workers for Success by Joining Forces with an Analytics Platform to Create Instant Insights for All.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoiceBase, the leading AI-Powered Voice Analytics company, today announced a strategic partnership with ThoughtSpot, the leading Search & AI-Driven Analytics platform, to revolutionize how enterprises gain faster insights from their voice data through innovative search capabilities.

Voice Analytics has been empowering frontline workers in contact centers and organizations for years, but 86% of businesses report that they need better technology-enabled insights to really gain value from their data. The value of these analytics can be transformational for enterprises. In fact, “By 2025, AI for video, audio, vibration, text, emotion and other content analytics will trigger major innovations and transformations in 75% of Fortune 500 global enterprises” according to Gartner’s Top 10 Trends in Data and Analytics, 2020 report.

By partnering with ThoughtSpot, VoiceBase customers can equip their business users to find powerful, contextual insights in their voice, text, and other contact center data. The simple search interface has made it possible for businesses to get actionable, granular insights from their voice data on their own, without requiring days of training or relying on technical experts. Together, VoiceBase and ThoughtSpot have made it easier to search voice data, personalize and share these insights, and use them to drive action that results in business value.

“In our work with some of the largest enterprises in the world, it’s clear that there’s huge value in understanding their customers using new means. With the combination of voice data and search analytics, companies can differentiate their customer experiences and power their business like never before” said Ranjan Sinha, President of Axis Group. “By taking advantage of the new partnership with VoiceBase and ThoughtSpot and shaping it to suit our clients’ needs, we’re helping them make every conversation and interaction with their customers count.”

With ThoughtSpot’s search and AI-driven analytics platform and VoiceBase’s Enterprise Accelerator, customers will be able to deploy a solution that is secure, scalable, and transformational. Businesses can now tap into the full power of their voice data to gain knowledge across all of their call recordings like never before.

The partnership includes building integrated solutions for critical use cases across the entire enterprise, such as:

Improved Telesales . Complete visibility of telesales performance to help better track sales productivity, pipeline and bookings contribution and understanding customer sentiment in all sales calls.

. Complete visibility of telesales performance to help better track sales productivity, pipeline and bookings contribution and understanding customer sentiment in all sales calls. Exceptional Support. Support of businesses to define the quality of their calls by extracting overtalk incidents and ratios, median and longest talk streaks, start and end times of sentiment analysis and buying patterns.

ThoughtSpot’s platform empowers business users to answer their own data questions through simple interfaces they are familiar with from their personal lives, while using AI to automatically deliver personalized insights to questions they care about, but didn’t know to ask. “As the workforce becomes increasingly distributed and remote, it's more critical than ever for organizations to bring the power of their voice data to business users and decision-makers,” said Cindi Howson, Chief Data Strategy Officer, at ThoughtSpot. “By partnering with VoiceBase, we’re helping enterprises unearth powerful insights from their own customer conversations to shape delightful customer experiences and drive growth.”

“Today’s data-driven organizations have become dependent on visualizing all of their data in a variety of ways to discover the underlying answers they need to better manage their business,” said Jay Blazensky, CRO and Co-Founder at VoiceBase. VoiceBase and ThoughtSpot will drive an accelerated time-to-value solution for their joint customers by offering them an end-to-end solution to better define and boost overall business results across the entire enterprise. “ThoughtSpot is a perfect environment for enterprises committed to improving customer experience, to fully understand what customers are telling them and what it means,” said Blazensky.

About ThoughtSpot

The world’s most innovative enterprises use ThoughtSpot to empower every person in their organization, from C-suite executive to front-line employee, with the ability to quickly uncover data-driven insights. With ThoughtSpot, business people can type a simple search to instantly analyze billions of rows of data, and leverage artificial intelligence to get trusted, relevant insights pushed to them as answers to thousands of questions they might not have thought to ask. ThoughtSpot is simple enough for any business person to use, yet powerful enough to handle even the largest, most complex enterprise data without sacrificing speed, security, or governance. That’s why customers like Walmart, Siemens, BT, Daimler, Exxon, Hulu, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of the West, Siemens, and Nationwide Building Society have turned to ThoughtSpot to transform their decision-making cultures and analyst firm Gartner named ThoughtSpot a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant. By making insights a part of every conversation and every decision, ThoughtSpot is reimagining the role of data in creating a more fact-driven world. For more information, please visit www.thoughtspot.com.

About VoiceBase

VoiceBase helps customers access the value within their voice data. Using AI-Powered voice analytics and Natural Language Processing (NLP), VoiceBase allows businesses to rapidly process conversational data for actionable insight. VoiceBase is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs across the globe to drive results and turn call centers into ROI generators for leading enterprises.

