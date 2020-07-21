Cosemi Expands Worldwide Retail Presence for Hybrid Active Optical Cables

Newegg, Amazon Japan and Amazon Singapore Added as Distribution Channels, Enabling Greater Access to Lightning-Fast Connectivity

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosemi Technologies Inc. today announced that it has expanded worldwide retail distribution channels for its hybrid active optical cables (AOCs). Now Cosemi’s USB, HDMI and DisplayPort AOCs will be available on Newegg , Amazon Japan and Amazon Singapore . These sites build upon Cosemi’s existing retail channels of Amazon U.S. and Amazon Europe to give Cosemi a truly global footprint – all as part of the company’s quest to bring fiber optic connectivity to the masses.



Quenching an insatiable thirst for higher bandwidth, faster speeds, longer distances, and greater flexibility, Cosemi’s cables deliver brilliant 4K/8K content from the source to bring the clearest, most intense images possible to a variety of applications – from consumer to enterprise applications like video collaboration, gaming, AR/VR, proAV, medical and machine vision. Says Samir Desai, senior VP of business development at Cosemi, “With a substantial increase in the number of remote workers, there is an even greater need than ever before for plug-and-play, direct-attach cables that support the latest video interconnect standards in HDMI and USB communication, as applications such as video collaboration are skyrocketing. This is an ideal time for us to grow our retail presence to support the work-from-home market inevitability.”

In addition to its strong B2B base of customers including proAV and video collaboration, American online retailer Newegg also caters to consumers for their gaming needs with an extensive selection of consumer electronics peripherals. On the Asia Pacific front, the addition of Amazon Japan and Amazon Singapore is in support of the rapid growth and demand for high-speed connectivity in the region. In fact, the market for 8K TVs is forecasted to be most prevalent in the Asia Pacific region by 2023.

Cosemi’s AOC lineup includes:

USB – Supporting USB 3.1 Gen 2 standards, which boast a 10 Gbps data transfer rate, Cosemi is widely considered to have the broadest line of USB cables on the market . These cables are a popular choice for streaming 4K/8K video, in addition to video collaboration in conference and huddle rooms, and leading-edge peripherals like cameras, hubs, media servers, monitors, projectors, storage devices, and more. Connections available include A-A, A-C, C-C and A-mB.

– Supporting USB 3.1 Gen 2 standards, which boast a 10 Gbps data transfer rate, Cosemi is widely considered to have the . These cables are a popular choice for streaming 4K/8K video, in addition to video collaboration in conference and huddle rooms, and leading-edge peripherals like cameras, hubs, media servers, monitors, projectors, storage devices, and more. Connections available include A-A, A-C, C-C and A-mB. HDMI – Anywhere a powerful, lightning-fast connection is needed – in home theaters, conference room video systems, gaming or virtual reality environments, digital signage, medical displays, and more – Cosemi’s HDMI 2.0 and 2.1 cables can make fiber optic connectivity an affordable reality.

– Anywhere a powerful, lightning-fast connection is needed – in home theaters, conference room video systems, gaming or virtual reality environments, digital signage, medical displays, and more – Cosemi’s HDMI 2.0 and 2.1 cables can make fiber optic connectivity an affordable reality. DisplayPort – Supporting the latest DisplayPort 1.4 standards, Cosemi’s DisplayPort cables offer 144hz refresh rates, which makes HD video used in applications like gaming more natural and clear. Cosemi’s DisplayPort cables are also well suited for A/V distribution in conference and huddle rooms, classrooms, training rooms, lecture halls, houses of worship, digital signage, and other commercial and residential A/V applications.

“Our family of active optical cables are designed with cutting-edge technology – and considered the most diverse on the market – with the ability to deliver fast, seamless connectivity for the home entertainment, gaming, AR/VR and video collaboration applications,” added Desai. “As we continue to expand our retail channels around the world, that brings us one step closer to our mission of making high-bandwidth, fiber optic technology accessible and affordable for all.”

As Cosemi keeps its eye toward the future, the company will continuously evaluate additional sales channels to ensure its cables are readily available on a global scale. Future planned retail channels include Amazon Australia and Rakuten. For more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com .

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

