Pixels Introduces Largest Selection of Face Masks Available Anywhere

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixels , the world's largest online art marketplace, has introduced a new line of cloth face masks featuring designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists and iconic brands. The new face masks are part of Pixels' growing apparel business and demonstrate the expanding reach of the company’s artist-powered print-on-demand business. In less than 24 hours, Pixels' community of artists created more than three million professionally designed face masks – instantly transforming Pixels into the world's largest face mask retailer.



"This is an interesting time in the history of our business," noted Sean Broihier, CEO of Pixels. "We’ve spent over a decade building a community of incredibly talented artists who use our platform to sell their images as canvas prints, framed prints and other wall art products. Face masks were never on our radar as a potential product, but as soon as the CDC posted their guidelines recommending face masks for all citizens, it was apparent that our artists were perfectly suited to help out. Within days, they’d created millions of incredible face mask designs. The response from the public was immediate and overwhelming, and our manufacturing partners have been working tirelessly to keep up with the demand ever since."

Made from 100% polyester and hand-sewn in North Carolina, each Pixels face mask includes two elastic ear loops for a one-size-fits-all fit. The masks also include a built-in pocket for inserting an air filter.

“When you combine our print-on-demand technology with the creativity of hundreds of thousands of artists, it’s really amazing to see what’s possible,” noted Broihier. “We debuted a new line of face masks, and within hours, hundreds of thousands of artists were helping people all over the world cope with a global pandemic. We're an independent company supporting independent artists, and now we’re helping to make the world a little safer for everyone. It’s a great feeling.”

The Pixels line of face masks are available to ship within 5 - 10 business days. Each mask is custom printed, with creative designs available covering every imaginable subject matter from abstracts to sunsets to city skylines. Prices are $12 - $20 per mask depending on the artist. All face masks may be purchased directly through Pixels.com.

To purchase a Pixels face mask or get more information, please visit https://pixels.com/shop/face+masks .

Pixels is a technology and lifestyle company based in Santa Monica, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is a global marketplace for artists, photographers, and the world's most iconic brands. With a few clicks, sellers can upload their images to Pixels.com, set their prices for 25+ different print-on-demand products (e.g. canvas prints), and then sell those products to a global audience of online buyers. Pixels fulfills each order on the seller's behalf via its network of 16 global manufacturing facilities. In addition to providing an online marketplace and order fulfillment service, Pixels also develops technology to help image owners sell their products through mobile apps, brick-and-mortar retail stores, third-party e-commerce platforms (e.g. Shopify and Amazon), and anywhere else that buyers are buying.

