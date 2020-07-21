TrueCommerce Announces Foundry Platform 2.0 Release 

/EIN News/ -- - The upgrade supercharges TrueCommerce’s cloud infrastructure to meet the ever-growing demand for digital transformation and next-generation unified commerce platforms -



PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced TrueCommerce Foundry Platform 2.0 – the latest version of its cloud-based infrastructure and product development solution. The upgraded offering allows organizations to make the most of their digital transformation strategies to build versatile, effective unified commerce hubs that empower them to do business in every direction.

“It’s clear that the pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation in the cloud,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “With the release of TrueCommerce Foundry Platform 2.0, our customers and partners have access to the most innovative technology and capabilities on the market to assist them in that journey. I have no doubt that Foundry 2.0, coupled with new releases of its associated applications, will drive new levels of competitive differentiation to our customer community.”

TrueCommerce Foundry Platform 2.0 ’s new benefits include:

Greater scalability and resilience through the use of containerization tools like Docker and Kubernetes

Improved configurability and flexibility with an advanced micro-services architecture

Dynamic extensibility based upon the API-First architecture of both the Foundry and its associated applications

Enhanced time to value through new self-service tools and embedded TrueCommerce University with guided tutorials

Elliott added, “While Foundry Platform 2.0 offers our stakeholders tremendous value, we believe that what our customer community will find most beneficial are the new versions of the apps that take advantage of the platform's capabilities to meet the ongoing challenges of today’s rapidly changing multi-channel environment.”

The platform leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce handles the onboarding process for new trading partners, as well as the ongoing management of trading-partner-specific mapping and labeling changes to ensure continuous compliance.

