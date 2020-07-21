Back at the Office or Still Working from Home?
Mobile Edge Welcomes Workers to Summer Savings Plus an Expanded Lineup of Productivity Accessories
/EIN News/ -- Anaheim, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANAHEIM, CA (July 21, 2020) — Just as many professionals begin to return to the office while others carry-on working remotely from home, Mobile Edge is expanding its lineup of personal productivity items and offering significant summer discounts on products purchased through its online store.
Now through August 31, 2020, Mobile Edge’s Welcome to Savings program offers 25% off when customers use a special discount code at checkout. There are no strings attached – just one simple code: WELCOME25. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more, plus Mobile Edge’s customary lifetime warranty and customer satisfaction guarantee. Some exclusions apply.
“Whether people are getting back to their more familiar routines at the office or creating new norms of working from home, this is Mobile Edge’s way of welcoming them to experience new products and enjoy significant savings,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “With back-to-school shopping closer than you think and video gaming surging in popularity, this is a don’t-miss-it chance to round out your office, school, or gaming ‘go-bag’ and get some quality gear at amazing prices.”
Something for Everyone
Mobile Edge offers the industry’s leading selection of fashionable, protective messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and briefcases—plus a growing number of mobile power, home office, gaming, and other accessories. With such a wide assortment of distinctive styles, versatility, and functionality, Mobile Edge offers something for everyone:
- The full-featured Professional Rolling Laptop Case and matching Backpack are the perfect combination for professionals on the go, offering style, versatility, and lots of room for a variety of devices, accessories, and personal items.
- The SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense backpack, ergonomically designed and super lightweight, making it perfect for students. It features dedicated storage and comes with a Microfiber-lined pouch for a tablet.
- Available in seven color options, the Express Backpack 2.0 helps transport and store laptops and other devices comfortably and ergonomically, with integrated pockets for iPads and tablets.
- Named by CNET as the Best Gaming Backpack of 2019, the Core Gaming Backpack offers ample storage and organization for laptop and gaming consoles, with plenty of pockets and compartments for stashing cables, chargers, cords, headphones, and more.
- Our Graphite Line Special Collection is a big hit with professionals. It represents a fresh, edgy take on seven of our most popular backpacks, messenger bags, and briefcases redesigned using a new, premium graphite-colored nylon material.
- Mobile Edge’s mobile power accessories eliminate the fear running out of juice when you can least afford it. For tablets, smartphones and other USB devices, we offer the Core Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger and for Laptops, we offer the Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger.
New Personal Productivity Products
Mobile Edge’s expanded lineup of mobile, gaming, and home office accessories now includes additional power banks, wireless chargers, USB hubs, and Bluetooth earbuds:
- 10,000mAh-18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank
- 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank
- 10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand
- Xpods True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
- Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad
- All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub
- Turbo 6 USB Wall Charger
- Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad
