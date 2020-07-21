Back at the Office or Still Working from Home?

Mobile Edge Welcomes Workers to Summer Savings Plus an Expanded Lineup of Productivity Accessories

ANAHEIM, CA (July 21, 2020) — Just as many professionals begin to return to the office while others carry-on working remotely from home, Mobile Edge is expanding its lineup of personal productivity items and offering significant summer discounts on products purchased through its online store.

Now through August 31, 2020, Mobile Edge’s Welcome to Savings program offers 25% off when customers use a special discount code at checkout. There are no strings attached – just one simple code: WELCOME25. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more, plus Mobile Edge’s customary lifetime warranty and customer satisfaction guarantee. Some exclusions apply.

“Whether people are getting back to their more familiar routines at the office or creating new norms of working from home, this is Mobile Edge’s way of welcoming them to experience new products and enjoy significant savings,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “With back-to-school shopping closer than you think and video gaming surging in popularity, this is a don’t-miss-it chance to round out your office, school, or gaming ‘go-bag’ and get some quality gear at amazing prices.”

Something for Everyone

Mobile Edge offers the industry’s leading selection of fashionable, protective messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and briefcases—plus a growing number of mobile power, home office, gaming, and other accessories. With such a wide assortment of distinctive styles, versatility, and functionality, Mobile Edge offers something for everyone:

New Personal Productivity Products

Mobile Edge’s expanded lineup of mobile, gaming, and home office accessories now includes additional power banks, wireless chargers, USB hubs, and Bluetooth earbuds:

