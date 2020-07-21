SME reinforces fight against illegal immigration

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 21 - The Immigration and Foreigners Service (SME) has intensified fight against illegal immigrants, strengthening the patrolling along the border, an action that has already frustrated the expectations of 38,544 citizens, only in the first quarter of this year.,

The information was provided by the director of the SME Press and Institutional Communication Office, Commissioner for Migration Simão Milagres, in an interview with ANGOP.

According to the official, on the scope of these measures, set in motion in coordination with other defence and security forces, were registered 5,218 denied applications and consequent reimbursement for citizens who without documents tried entry into the country through the national terrestrial borders.

The representative recognizes that land boarder stations have lack of equipment and conditions as some of them still have the 1800's construction style.

He said that the large ongoing investment in technology equipment is for the better management of the national borders.

According to the source, SME has elected focused on staff training as principal tool to improve the service and respond to the technological challenges that the world today presents.

He went on to say that the sector keeps updating its cadres with new technologies of information, so in this context the National School of Migration was built, which is the only one with these characteristics in southern Africa, according to the information provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

As part of the fight against Covid-19, he explained that several strategies are being implemented, based on strengthening borders with personnel, means of operational surveillance and biosafety, to comply with the measures provided for by the State of Emergency and by the Situation of Public Calamity.

On the other hand, he informed that in the next few days the National Refugee Council (CNR) will announce a set of measures and start with the process of termination of the status of refugees for some countries whose citizens got such status in Angola.