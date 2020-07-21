Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Criminal Procedure Code goes to final vote

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 21 - The draft-law that approves the Criminal Procedure Code will go to final global vote on Wednesday (July 22nd) in the 10th plenary session of the national assembly, in Luanda. ,

The diploma aims to revoke the ongoing Penal Procedure Code, approved and promulgated in 1929, and the respective complementary legislation.

 

The proposal also aims to adapt the criminal procedural rules to the legal-constitutional reality and to enforce the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens enshrined in the Constitution.

 

On Wednesday’s plenary session, proposals for laws on the symbols of municipalities and the proposal amending the law on public contracts will also be submitted to the final global vote.

 

Proposals for a law on the legal regime for free zones and another one on Angola's payment system also go to the final global vote.

 

The MPs will also vote on several other draft-laws.

 

The plenary session also has on its agenda the discussion and vote on the draft resolutions that approve, for ratification, the revision of the treaty establishing the Commonwealth of Central African States (CEEAC), which approves the replacement of members in the National Electoral Commission, as well as the replacement of members in the provincial and municipal electoral commissions.

