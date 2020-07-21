Online On-Demand Laundry Global Market Projected to Reach USD 128,500 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Online On-Demand Laundry Market Report

Global Online On-Demand Laundry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 38% and is anticipated to reach around USD 128,500 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Online On-Demand Laundry Market By Type (Laundry, Dryclean, and Duvet Clean) and By Application (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Online On-Demand Laundry market in 2019 was around USD 18,700 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 38% and is anticipated to reach around USD 128,500 Million by 2026.

The demand for online services has significantly increased in past years as these online services help in saving the time of the people. The use of online on-demand laundry services helps individuals using this service in saving their precious time and utilizing it in other important tasks rather than washing the clothes. The business process of online on-demand laundry service starts with the consumer placing the order through a website or application and selecting the desired time for picking up the clothes. When this step is done, a delivery person visits the consumer's place, picks up the clothes, counts them, and takes them to the laundry in a special container. Then the trained staff washed, dries, and irons the clothes which are then delivered back to the consumer at the selected time.

In the current scenario, the prevalence of smartphones is growing, allowing customers to access a range of on-demand online services. With an increasing number of smartphone sales every year, it is clear that consumer behavior towards e-commerce is shifting and the retail sector is witnessing this dramatic shift in particular. Most customers rely on smartphones and their apps to make use of their services. Moreover, as the use of the internet is growing across the globe, the retail sector, such as on-demand services, online shopping, and others, is combating rapid development and growth. Customers want the privilege to buy a product or use a service while they're on the go from a smartphone. However, the shortage of skilled labor in this sector is hampering the growth of the market. Even after mobile applications have been implemented, the reliance on manual labor in the laundry industry can not be removed as the companies often miscalculate the hiring cost and retaining the workforce which eventually results in wastage of training and development provided by the organization. Still, with the help of digital marketing and consumer engagement on social media platforms, various service providers are using a social media platform to support their operations. This is part of their marketing strategy to increase service awareness. In addition, many companies follow approaches such as promotional incentives (first-order discounts) and the affiliate/referral model (referral vouchers) for attracting customers in using their services.

On the basis of type, the market for online on-demand laundry service is bifurcated into the laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean. The laundry service is expected to dominate the market owing to its multiple benefits like inexpensive services, efficiency in cleaning the clothes and removing the dirt and stains, easily accessible and convenient process. On the basis of application analysis, the market for online on-demand laundry service is divided into residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market as it allows to select a convenient time for pick up and delivery of clothes and also provides flexible billing options for its users.

The region of North America is expected to dominate the market because of the growing population of health-conscious consumers. The shift in the trend towards the fragrance lifestyle among consumers, especially in developed countries, has boosted the demand for cleaning products.

The major key players in the Online On-Demand Laundry market are as follows :

Cleanly

Delivery.com

DRYV

Edaixi

FlyCleaners

I Hate Ironing

Laundryapp Ltd

PML Solutions Pvt Ltd

Rinse, Inc

Laundrywala

Mulberrys Garment Care

Odtap

Laundryheap Ltd

Tide Spin

Washmen

Wassup On Demand

This report segments the Online On-Demand Laundry market as follows:

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Laundry

Dry Clean

Duvet Clean

Global Online On-Demand Laundry Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Residential

Commercial

