OE Supports Technology Commercialization Fund Projects

On June 11, 2020, the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) announced over $33 million in funding for 82 projects supported by the Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF). The Office of Electricity contributed nearly $1.3 million in support of seven of these projects.

The Office of Electricity’s funded projects are listed below. The full list of 82 projects can be accessed via the Office of Technology Transitions.

Selected Labs and Partners:

Argonne National Laboratory

  • A Comprehensive Validation Methodology For Benchmarking Wide Bandgap Power Devices for Aerospace Application and Improving Manufacturing Process, $250,000
    • Boeing, El Segundo, CA
    • Kyma Tech, Raleigh, NC

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

  • Expanding Access and Scalability of Microgrid and DER Analysis with DER-CAM, $200,000

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

  • Advanced Power Distribution Sensing and Communications Through the Cable TV Broadband Network, $250,000
    • Cable Television Laboratories, Inc., Louisville, CO
    • Commscope, Inc, Suwanee, GA
    • Holy Cross Energy, Glenwood Springs, CO
    • Northern Lights, Inc., Sagle, ID
    • Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, PA
  • Improving the Accuracy of Building Energy Models used in the Design Process, $1,000,000
    • Autodesk, Boston, MA
    • Cedar Stack, Seattle, WA
  • Technology Agnostic Loss and Life Informed Dispatch of battEry Assets (TALLIDEA), $250,000
    • Centrica Business Solutions, Bellevue, WA

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

  • HIPPO – An Electricity Market and Power System Research Platform, $250,000
  • Smart Building Start (SBS), $250,000

The TCF was created by the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to promote promising energy technologies through support of entrepreneurial efforts to engage with the DOE National Laboratory complex. The effort is designed to increase the number of energy technologies developed at DOE’s national labs that graduate to commercial development and achieve commercial success. The fund will also enhance the Department’s technology transitions system with an enterprising and competitive approach to lab-industry partnerships. Through the TCF, the Office of Electricity and DOE’s applied program offices can pursue a strategic, forward-looking, competitive approach to commercializing technologies from lab-industry collaborations.

