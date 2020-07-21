Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ethernet Testing made easy with PacketExpert™ 10GX

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Ethernet Tester - PacketExpert™ 10GX, which provides cutting edge testing capabilities for Ethernet networks up to 10 Gbps.

“High-speed Ethernet links are widely found in local area networks, metropolitan area networks and wide area networks. Testing network performance of high-speed Ethernet links is challenging and requires specialized test tools”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

“PacketExpert™ 10GX offers many industry standard testing modules including bit error rate testing, RFC 2544, loopback mode functionality, ITU-T Y.1564 for verifying service level agreements and RFC 6349 for TCP throughput testing. Furthermore, PacketExpert™ 10GX can function as a wirespeed network tap and can record and playback traffic onto a network. Also, within the tap configuration, PacketExpert™ 10GX can impair selected streams of traffic as they pass through the device. These impairments can be packet loss, bandwidth throttling, added latency, duplicated, reordered or corrupted packets. PacketExpert™ 10GX offers all these capabilities as optional licenses and is the most cost-effective solution on the market”.

He further added, “the PacketExpert™ 10GX includes two 10/1 Gbps optical ports, and two 10/100/1000 Mbps electrical/optical capable ports. The 10/1 Gbps optical ports can be downshifted to support 1 Gbps electrical ports, thus offering 4 electrical / 4 optical 1 Gbps ports for Ethernet testing. The same two 10 Gbps ports can be converted to 2.5 Gbps ports with an appropriate SFP and a simple software upgrade”.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

