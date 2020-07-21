eQuest Releases On-Demand Posting Tool – eQuestXpress

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its continued pursuit to provide its customers better job posting automation with added simplicity, eQuest today announced the release of eQuestXpress.



eQuestXpress is an ad-hoc, job posting platform allowing customers to post open job positions to job boards without pre-negotiated contracts.

Although this business model is nothing new, eQuest has added some huge competitive differentiators. These include:

Substantial job posting discounts on all career sites.

eQuest waives all job posting delivery fees.

Online access to Xpress is provided at no charge.

Already a large percentage of the world’s major job boards have partnered with eQuest to be included in the eQuestXpress network.

Xpress is also connected to eQuest’s huge network of partner ATS and CRM systems - making the service available to its thousands of customers in over 50 Applicant Tracking and CRM systems around the world.

Nick Bradford, who is in charge of the continued development of eQuestXpress explained, “This type of posting works well for both SMB and Enterprise players. In today’s Covid-19 climate, small to medium sized businesses really could use substantial job posting savings. And Enterprise firms can expand or/or experiment with job boards they wouldn’t normally consider for long term purchases. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

To get setup, go to: https://www.equest.com/about/contact-us/

About eQuest

With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com and is celebrating its 26th year in business.

