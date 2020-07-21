Abrigo Collaborates with Finastra to Make Document Preparation Faster and Easier

Customers of Abrigo and Finastra will now have access to Finastra’s best-in-class document preparation for increased automation and efficiency.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for community financial institutions, is excited to announce an alliance with Finastra, in which the two firms have launched an API — built on FusionFabric.cloud, Finastra’s open and collaborative developer platform and marketplace for financial solutions — to provide deep interconnectivity between Abrigo’s Sageworks loan origination solution (LOS) platform and Finastra’s Fusion LaserPro loan documentation solution.

Helping community financial institutions drive growth by streamlining key processes is a top focus at Abrigo. Customers of Abrigo and Finastra will now have access to Finastra’s best-in-class document preparation for increased automation and efficiency. The newly available integration with Finastra’s Fusion LaserPro is an additional way to equip financial institutions to make smarter, faster loan decisions.

“Abrigo is committed to providing innovative technology to our customers, and our collaboration with Finastra is a testament to that commitment,” said Jay Blandford, President of Abrigo. “The Fusion LaserPro integration is critical for creating an efficient, streamlined lending process.”

The integration of Fusion LaserPro within the Sageworks LOS enables banks and credit unions to save time by automating compliance-ready document preparation. With Fusion LaserPro, credit analysts and loan servicing staff are able to select information easily within Sageworks and generate loan documents in Fusion LaserPro, without exporting files or specifying mapping rules. Furthermore, Abrigo automatically validates the data before it is submitted to Fusion LaserPro.

“At Finastra, we believe that the future of finance is dependent on open collaboration,” said Mitch Lucas, Head, Lending, Product Management, and Compliance at Finastra. “Customer expectations are evolving, and if they cannot be met through current vendor relationships, they will look elsewhere. We are excited to work with Abrigo to ensure that our joint customers have access to a robust lending experience, spanning separate solutions.”

Current Sageworks customers can begin leveraging the Fusion LaserPro today. For more information on Abrigo’s collaboration with Finastra’s Fusion LaserPro, or to get started implementing Fusion LaserPro with Sageworks Lending and Credit Risk solution, click here or email BDR@finastra.com.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that community financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset/liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @weareabrigo.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.

