PayJunction Announces New Cloud-based, Contactless Payment Processing Technology to Address COVID-19 Health Mandates

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayJunction , a leading developer of payment processing technology, has launched the first cloud-controlled and completely contactless payment solution to help businesses reduce potential exposure to the virus for staff and customers.



For any businesses that allow customers inside, the PayJunction ZeroTouch Terminal has been designed to meet and exceed all current health mandates for contactless payments to avoid virus exposure. The ZeroTouch Terminal is customer-facing and is controlled by a web browser so it can be positioned outside of a sneeze guard, thereby maintaining social distance for any staff-customer interactions. In addition, signatures are not required; physical exchange is eliminated, and receipts can be delivered electronically.

The unique cloud-based PayJunction ZeroTouch contactless payment system is:

Contactless for the consumer : ZeroTouch works with leading contactless payment solutions such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and NFC Contactless. Customers can simply wave their smartphone or wearable over the device.

: ZeroTouch works with leading contactless payment solutions such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and NFC Contactless. Customers can simply wave their smartphone or wearable over the device. Contactless for the retailer: ZeroTouch is the first solution that eliminates the need for retailers to touch the same device that consumers touch. No longer must staff engage in the physical interactions of handling credit cards, collecting signatures, or exchanging receipts.

Early customer testimonials:

“Multiple customers have thanked me for the change to contactless. It helps add a sense of safety and appreciation for our customers,” said Joshua Parent, parts retail manager, Toyota Pasadena.

“The new features of disabling signatures and receipts have been very useful. It was critical in the efficiency of our curbside services to continue doing business properly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marian Rowland, practice manager at Park West Veterinary Associates in South Carolina.

Mastercard recently reported a 40% jump in contactless payments—including tap-to-pay and mobile pay—during the first quarter of 2020 as fears of contracting COVID-19 increased. Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga said the trend was being driven by consumers “looking for a quick way to get in and out of stores without exchanging cash, touching terminals, or anything else.”

To help businesses that have shifted to a work-from-home or curbside services model, PayJunction has launched the ability to email a customer a request for payment and remotely collect a signature agreeing to the charges and business terms. Remote payments not only ensure that the business is minimizing virus exposure for staff and customers, but they also protect against disputed transactions and chargebacks.

A recent survey shows that 65% of business owners plan to continue using PayJunction’s ZeroTouch features after the COVID crisis subsides. Additionally, 95% of businesses surveyed are doing their part to reduce risk by disinfecting their terminals at least once a day. The company has also launched a comprehensive COVID-19 educational resource website that contains helpful information on payment operations, links to CDC, state and county guidelines, as well as best practices to help businesses operate safely.

About PayJunction

PayJunction, founded in 2000, has continually disrupted the payment processing industry with an approach that combines customer advocacy, transparent and ethical pricing, and environmental consciousness. PayJunction’s cloud-based gateway and processing platform consolidates credit, debit and check transactions made in person, online, over the phone and on the go. Its technology helps businesses increase productivity, reduce costs and elevate the customer payment experience. PayJunction processes over $5 billion annually for US-based businesses. PayJunction’s dedication to valuing long-term relationships over short-term profit has earned the company widespread recognition and awards from Stevie®, Glassdoor® and others.

